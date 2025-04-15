Businesses across the country are doling out deals to help Americans stress eat on April 15.

It's Tax Day in the U.S., with the deadline to file on Tuesday, April 15, but there are certain states where the IRS has extended the filing and payment deadlines in light of natural disasters.

All taxpayers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and specific locations in Alaska, New Mexico, and Virginia have until May 1, taxpayers in Los Angeles have until October 15, and people in Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, and certain counties in West Virginia, have until November 3 to file, reports CBS News. (You can search to see if your area has extended deadlines on the IRS website.)

And while the saying that there are no free lunches usually holds true, on Tax Day, many franchises are stepping up with exceptions of their own: free and deeply discounted deals to help soften the bad taste most people get in their mouths on April 15th.

Related: What's the Average Tax Refund? Where You Get the Most Money

USA Today has compiled an exhaustive list of national and regional franchises offering sweet deals. Check out some of the highlights below and see the full list, here.

Krispy Kreme: Purchase any dozen doughnuts in-store and get a second Original Glazed dozen for just the price of sales tax. If you order online, use the promo code "TAXBREAK" and get a second Original Glazed dozen free.

Purchase any dozen doughnuts in-store and get a second Original Glazed dozen for just the price of sales tax. If you order online, use the promo code "TAXBREAK" and get a second Original Glazed dozen free. Hooters: Get one select appetizer — mozzarella stick, fried pickles, chips & queso, and buffalo shrimp — for $4.15 when you use the Hooters app at checkout at participating locations.

Get one select appetizer — mozzarella stick, fried pickles, chips & queso, and buffalo shrimp — for $4.15 when you use the Hooters app at checkout at participating locations. Burger King: Members of Burger King's Royal Perks club can get a 1-cent cheeseburger with a $1+ purchase at participating restaurants. Go to the "Offers" tab on the BK App and online at BK.com.

Members of Burger King's Royal Perks club can get a 1-cent cheeseburger with a $1+ purchase at participating restaurants. Go to the "Offers" tab on the BK App and online at BK.com. Shake Shack: Shake Shack is offering this deal through April 27: get a free single Black Truffle Burger, Black Truffle 'Shroom, or Black Truffle Parmesan Fries with a purchase of $10.40 or more. Use promo code "TRUFFLETAX" at checkout.

Shake Shack is offering this deal through April 27: get a free single Black Truffle Burger, Black Truffle 'Shroom, or Black Truffle Parmesan Fries with a purchase of $10.40 or more. Use promo code "TRUFFLETAX" at checkout. Potbelly: Use promo code BOGO at Potbelly.com or through the Potbelly app to get a free Original sandwich with the purchase of any Original or Big-sized sandwich.

Use promo code BOGO at Potbelly.com or through the Potbelly app to get a free Original sandwich with the purchase of any Original or Big-sized sandwich. 7-Eleven: The 7Now delivery app is giving $10.40 off on any order of $20 or more when you use the code "WRITEOFF."

The 7Now delivery app is giving $10.40 off on any order of $20 or more when you use the code "WRITEOFF." Smoothie King: Smoothie King is giving Healthy Rewards Members $3 off $15 purchases and $4 off $20.

Smoothie King is giving Healthy Rewards Members $3 off $15 purchases and $4 off $20. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Get a free size upgrade (order small and get a large). Gotta be well-caffeinated to get through that last-minute filing.

Find more deals on this extensive list at USA Today.