This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Joshua White, a 50-year-old father of six and grandfather of two based in Boca Raton, Florida. In 2019, White started a side hustle: Handy Famm, the brand behind a multifunctional STEM learning tool for kids that allows them to help with DIY projects around the house. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Rose Tzur. Joshua White.

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?

I am the principal and creative director of OffWhite Co., a multidisciplinary design firm. My journey began in traditional design, where I honed my skills in branding and design. This foundation eventually led me into the world of 3D animation and storytelling, collaborating with industry legends like Christopher Reeve and other Hollywood A-listers to create compelling narratives.

When the films I worked on needed products or promotional items, I expanded my expertise into manufacturing pipelines — developing everything from Cathay Pacific Flight Attendant Barbie dolls to rebranding the iconic coffee maker AeroPress. My approach has always been rooted in delivering 360-degree solutions that are brand-centric, inventive and seamlessly integrate marketing and go-to-market strategies.

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

I started Handy Famm in 2019 after a trip to Home Depot with my young daughter. We were looking for tools she could use, but quickly realized there was nothing on the shelves designed specifically for kids— nothing real, functional, safe and definitely nothing that wasn't just a toy. That moment sparked the idea for a better solution.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Handy Famm

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground?

Having run a creative agency for over 25 years, I've been fortunate to work with iconic brands like Chobani, Maple Hill, Jordan and AeroPress, helping them transform ambitious ideas into industry-leading brands.

That experience taught me a crucial lesson: The best ideas solve real, relatable problems. As a dad of six, I know firsthand the challenges parents face — keeping kids off screens while fostering family connection. I set out to create something that wasn't just hands-on and engaging but also educational, fun and safe — a DIY solution that brings families together.

I also knew the product needed to be versatile enough to evolve into a broader range of DIY tools and, as a branding expert, I wanted a strong, iconic element to tie everything together. That's how Handy Famm's first product was born: a playful bird character with a personality-packed design. It features a tape measure tongue, the Eye-conic™ level built into its eye (both functional and visually fun) and a built-in angle finder protractor.

To get there, I spent hours with my team deconstructing tape measures, sketching ideas with my kids, 3D printing prototypes and refining the design until it felt right. We gave the bird unique color options, fun names and distinct personalities, which added depth to the brand. This became the foundation for Handy Famm's approach — blending practical tools with creativity to make everyday DIY projects approachable and enjoyable for kids and families alike.

Although we began with a soft launch on Kickstarter, successfully raising our $10,000 goal, the real work happened during the COVID-19 lockdown. I used that time to refine the product, collaborating closely with the factory to perfect our multifunctional tape measures. It wasn't until October 2022 that I went full throttle, launching Handy Famm on Amazon and taking our mission to empower the next generation of doers to a wider audience.

Image Credit: David Khabinsky

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while building your side hustle, and how did you navigate them?

Inventing and building a product from scratch is always challenging, but I've spent my career turning ideas into reality, so that was actually the "easy part." The real challenge was sales: breaking into Amazon, securing retailer placements, driving traffic from social to our website and navigating brick-and-mortar retail. Each step came with a learning curve — finding the right team members, building partnerships and understanding consumer buying behaviors. These are challenges I'm still navigating, but staying flexible, embracing failures as opportunities to learn and pivoting quickly have been key to our growth.

Another big hurdle was logistics. Finding a 3PL partner who understands our growth needs and can deliver without constant issues is critical for smooth scaling. Unfortunately, we went through several vendors early on, making mistakes and learning as we went. We're actually in the process of transitioning again, and I'm optimistic this next step will set us up for long-term success.

How long did it take you to see consistent monthly revenue? How much did the side hustle earn?

We were fortunate to see revenue as soon as we launched on Amazon — it's been a great platform for us. However, it took about a year to achieve consistent results. In our first year, we generated $185,000 in sales, primarily through Amazon and our website.

What does growth and revenue look like now?

At the end of 2023, I recognized the need to raise pre-seed capital to achieve explosive growth and fully realize my vision for the brand. This included developing additional character-themed tools and embracing social channels more effectively.

In 2024, we went full throttle — inventing, patenting and designing two years' worth of products in under six months. The rest of the year was spent traveling to China to set up factories, building our team across sales, social and operations, and ensuring everything was ready for scale.

Even with just our bird and dog tape measures, we closed in on $500,000 in sales for 2024 — a testament to the strength of our mission and product. With a solid foundation and a growing team, we're on track to shatter those numbers in 2025 and continue empowering families through creativity and hands-on learning.

Image Credit: David Khabinsky

What do you enjoy most about this side hustle?

As someone who loves building businesses, it's incredibly rewarding to see how my simple stroll through Home Depot with my daughter evolved into a thriving business with an engaged community of customers and brand advocates. What excites me most is seeing parents, kids and even retail buyers resonate with our mission of powering the next-gen of doers. Knowing that we're ahead of the curve in championing the resurgence of skilled trades — carpenters, plumbers and creators unafraid to use their hands — is deeply satisfying.

On a personal level, I love dreaming up new tools and products to expand the Handy Famm experience. Bringing our 3D-animated characters to life, building their personalities and using them to breathe energy into the brand is endlessly exciting. Cracking the code on social media, growing our YouTube presence and optimizing the retail channel are the kinds of challenges that keep me energized and inspired every day.

But the coolest part? Knowing my six kids and two grandkids not only use these tools but are also proud of what their dad and granddad created. Watching them measure, build and create — with something I dreamed up — is surreal. Hearing them say, "My dad made this" or "My granddad made this" is what it's all about. That's the kind of legacy that makes every late night and early morning totally worth it.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Handy Famm

What's your advice for others hoping to start successful side hustles of their own?

Start with a real problem you care about solving — something that genuinely excites you. Don't get stuck chasing perfection; just start, test and tweak as you go. And remember, a side hustle isn't just about extra income: It's about building something meaningful that energizes you, challenges you and adds joy to your life. Surround yourself with positivity, people you want to share your journey with, and make it something you're proud of.