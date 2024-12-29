This Is the Highest-Earning Winter Side Hustle — Plus 7 Others That Can Boost Your Income Could a seasonal side hustle help save your wallet?

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Online freelance work is the most popular side hustle to help fund holiday spending.
  • Gift-wrapping offers a seasonal opportunity — and expert Michelle Hensley has some tips for doing it right.

'Tis the season to start a side hustle. Many Americans are eager to earn some extra cash ahead of an anticipated holiday spend of $1,778, an 8% increase over last year, according to Deloitte's 2024 holiday retail survey.

Although not quite seasonal, online freelance work is the most popular side hustle to offset holiday-related expenses, SideHustles.com revealed last month.

However, for those who want to take advantage of some winter-specific side gigs with lucrative potential, SideHustles.com compiled a list of the best-paying opportunities.

Side hustlers dwelling in snowy regions can cash in on the No. 1 gig: snow removal and shoveling. The work might require purchasing a snow blower or heavy duty shovel, but with a relatively high earning potential of $25 to $75 per hour, it might be worth the investment.

The next three winter side hustles with the best earning potential put a seasonal spin on year-round classics: winter event photography, winter sports instruction and winter-themed digital design, all of which typically offer anywhere from $20 to $50 an hour.

A gift-wrapping side hustle can also bring in some serious cash, with the potential to earn $20 to $40 per hour.

Last month, Entrepreneur sat down with Nifty Package Co. founder Michelle Hensley, who successfully turned her gift-basket side hustle into a full-fledged business with a strategic gift-wrap offer — one that made more than $300,000 in 2023.

"Take your time to wrap the gift," Hensley suggests to anyone who might want to start their own gift-wrapping side hustle. "There are a lot of great gift-wrappers out there, but they do a lot of foo foo on everything. That isn't always the most beautiful, elegant or trendy. Your quality of paper is going to make it the difference — [and your ribbon]. We use all fabric ribbons."

Holiday decorating ($25-$50 per hour), pet sitting or dog walking ($15-$30 per hour) and baking seasonal treats ($15-$35 per order) round out the rest of the highest-earning side hustles from SideHustles.com.
