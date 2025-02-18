Derrick Mathy works in orthopedic surgical device sales and is on a mission to bring people together in real life.

It's the era of the side hustle, and if you've ever considered starting one to earn some extra cash outside of your 9-5, you're in good company. These days, more than one-third of U.S. adults have side hustles, and their supplemental gigs make an average of $891 a month, according to recent research from Bankrate. Of course, the most successful side hustlers see much higher earnings, especially when they start a business that brings in nearly as much as — or significantly more than — their full-time sources of income.

Thirty-year-old Derrick Mathy, a Chicago-based entrepreneur, is one of those side hustlers. Learn how Mathy balances his day job with growing his side business, here.

