In 2016, Motto Mortgage became the first mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States that provided customers with clear and transparent help as they shopped for home loans.

As a subsidiary brand of parent company RE/MAX Holdings, Motto Mortgage set out to prove that homebuyers deserved a better deal. As a brand that sought to educate customers and simplify the home loan process, the Motto Mortgage franchise disrupted the U.S. mortgage industry. They've become a one-stop shop for consumers.

Motto Mortgage's niche focus set it up for success, and in less than five years of operation, it expanded into 30 states, opening over 130 units.

The ideal candidate for a Motto Mortgage franchisee is a hardworking individual who believes in flexibility and growth.

Why You May Want to Start a Motto Mortgage Franchise

Motto Mortgage revolutionized the mortgage brokerage industry by giving customers control. Franchisees believe this mission is critical to company growth. As a brand that is considered by Entrepreneur to be one of the Top New Franchises, Motto Mortgage sets itself apart from the competition by offering “mortgage brokerage in a box.”

Furthermore, Motto Mortgage has appeared on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times since its inception in 2016. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Motto Mortgage does the heavy lifting for franchisees by simplifying the franchise model and relying on leading-edge technology. Additionally, the Motto Mortgage network is designed for compliance, tailored to complement businesses, deliver to customers, and build careers.

Motto Mortgage is relevant to an extensive base that includes customers, loan officers, brokers, and agents. By meeting customers' distinct needs, the brand makes it possible for homeowners to explore and select the loan options they need and deserve.

What Might Make Motto Mortgage a Good Choice?

If you are interested in opening a Motto Mortgage franchise, you’ll be part of a network that strives to help families realize their dreams of homeownership across the United States.

To open a Motto Mortgage franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and other potential startup costs.

Additional expenses might include a continuing royalty fee, as well as an advertising fee. A major perk is that Motto Mortgage extends unique offers to its franchisees with in-house financing covering the franchise fees.

How to Open Your Own Motto Mortgage Franchise

To open a Motto Mortgage brokerage, start by completing an inquiry form to detail your city, state, and your intentions and wishes to become a franchisee.

After requesting information, a representative from Motto Mortgage may contact you to initiate the application process. For franchisees, Motto Mortgage provides classroom training in addition to ongoing and marketing support.

Ongoing support facilitates recurrent activities including online support, proprietary software, purchasing co-ops, and a toll-free line. Marketing support entails co-op advertising, national and social media, SEO, and email marketing, amongst other activities.

All Motto Mortgage offices are independently licensed, owned, and operated, an aspect that facilitates seamless operation at each unit. As a Motto Mortgage franchisee, you can help customers achieve their dreams and fulfill your own growth, too.