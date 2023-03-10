Motto Mortgage

Motto Mortgage

Mortgage brokerages
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#403 Ranked #306 last year
Initial investment
$63K - $87K
Units as of 2022
205 105.0% over 3 years
In 2016, Motto Mortgage became the first mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States that provided customers with clear and transparent help as they shopped for home loans.

As a subsidiary brand of parent company RE/MAX Holdings, Motto Mortgage set out to prove that homebuyers deserved a better deal. As a brand that sought to educate customers and simplify the home loan process, the Motto Mortgage franchise disrupted the U.S. mortgage industry. They've become a one-stop shop for consumers.

Motto Mortgage's niche focus set it up for success, and in less than five years of operation, it expanded into 30 states, opening over 130 units. 

The ideal candidate for a Motto Mortgage franchisee is a hardworking individual who believes in flexibility and growth.

Why You May Want to Start a Motto Mortgage Franchise

Motto Mortgage revolutionized the mortgage brokerage industry by giving customers control. Franchisees believe this mission is critical to company growth. As a brand that is considered by Entrepreneur to be one of the Top New Franchises, Motto Mortgage sets itself apart from the competition by offering “mortgage brokerage in a box.”

Furthermore, Motto Mortgage has appeared on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times since its inception in 2016. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Motto Mortgage does the heavy lifting for franchisees by simplifying the franchise model and relying on leading-edge technology. Additionally, the Motto Mortgage network is designed for compliance, tailored to complement businesses, deliver to customers, and build careers.

Motto Mortgage is relevant to an extensive base that includes customers, loan officers, brokers, and agents. By meeting customers' distinct needs, the brand makes it possible for homeowners to explore and select the loan options they need and deserve.

What Might Make Motto Mortgage a Good Choice?

If you are interested in opening a Motto Mortgage franchise, you’ll be part of a network that strives to help families realize their dreams of homeownership across the United States.

To open a Motto Mortgage franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and other potential startup costs.

Additional expenses might include a continuing royalty fee, as well as an advertising fee. A major perk is that Motto Mortgage extends unique offers to its franchisees with in-house financing covering the franchise fees.

How to Open Your Own Motto Mortgage Franchise

To open a Motto Mortgage brokerage, start by completing an inquiry form to detail your city, state, and your intentions and wishes to become a franchisee.

After requesting information, a representative from Motto Mortgage may contact you to initiate the application process. For franchisees, Motto Mortgage provides classroom training in addition to ongoing and marketing support.

Ongoing support facilitates recurrent activities including online support, proprietary software, purchasing co-ops, and a toll-free line. Marketing support entails co-op advertising, national and social media, SEO, and email marketing, amongst other activities.

All Motto Mortgage offices are independently licensed, owned, and operated, an aspect that facilitates seamless operation at each unit. As a Motto Mortgage franchisee, you can help customers achieve their dreams and fulfill your own growth, too.

Company Overview

About Motto Mortgage

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Financial Services, Real Estate , Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2016
Parent Company
RE/MAX
Leadership
Ward Morrison, President & CEO
Corporate Address
5075 S. Syracuse St.
Denver, CO 80237
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
40
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
205 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Motto Mortgage franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$62,800 - $86,800
Royalty Fee
to $4.65K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$350/mo.
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Motto Mortgage offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
18+ hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Motto Mortgage landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Motto Mortgage ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #403 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #102 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #85 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #51 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Financial Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Miscellaneous Financial Services Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #82 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

