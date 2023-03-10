Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#403 Ranked #306 last year
- Initial investment
-
$63K - $87K
- Units as of 2022
-
205 105.0% over 3 years
In 2016, Motto Mortgage became the first mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States that provided customers with clear and transparent help as they shopped for home loans.
As a subsidiary brand of parent company RE/MAX Holdings, Motto Mortgage set out to prove that homebuyers deserved a better deal. As a brand that sought to educate customers and simplify the home loan process, the Motto Mortgage franchise disrupted the U.S. mortgage industry. They've become a one-stop shop for consumers.
Motto Mortgage's niche focus set it up for success, and in less than five years of operation, it expanded into 30 states, opening over 130 units.
The ideal candidate for a Motto Mortgage franchisee is a hardworking individual who believes in flexibility and growth.
Why You May Want to Start a Motto Mortgage Franchise
Motto Mortgage revolutionized the mortgage brokerage industry by giving customers control. Franchisees believe this mission is critical to company growth. As a brand that is considered by Entrepreneur to be one of the Top New Franchises, Motto Mortgage sets itself apart from the competition by offering “mortgage brokerage in a box.”
Furthermore, Motto Mortgage has appeared on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times since its inception in 2016. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Motto Mortgage does the heavy lifting for franchisees by simplifying the franchise model and relying on leading-edge technology. Additionally, the Motto Mortgage network is designed for compliance, tailored to complement businesses, deliver to customers, and build careers.
Motto Mortgage is relevant to an extensive base that includes customers, loan officers, brokers, and agents. By meeting customers' distinct needs, the brand makes it possible for homeowners to explore and select the loan options they need and deserve.
What Might Make Motto Mortgage a Good Choice?
If you are interested in opening a Motto Mortgage franchise, you’ll be part of a network that strives to help families realize their dreams of homeownership across the United States.
To open a Motto Mortgage franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and other potential startup costs.
Additional expenses might include a continuing royalty fee, as well as an advertising fee. A major perk is that Motto Mortgage extends unique offers to its franchisees with in-house financing covering the franchise fees.
How to Open Your Own Motto Mortgage Franchise
To open a Motto Mortgage brokerage, start by completing an inquiry form to detail your city, state, and your intentions and wishes to become a franchisee.
After requesting information, a representative from Motto Mortgage may contact you to initiate the application process. For franchisees, Motto Mortgage provides classroom training in addition to ongoing and marketing support.
Ongoing support facilitates recurrent activities including online support, proprietary software, purchasing co-ops, and a toll-free line. Marketing support entails co-op advertising, national and social media, SEO, and email marketing, amongst other activities.
All Motto Mortgage offices are independently licensed, owned, and operated, an aspect that facilitates seamless operation at each unit. As a Motto Mortgage franchisee, you can help customers achieve their dreams and fulfill your own growth, too.
Company Overview
About Motto Mortgage
- Industry
- Financial Services
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Financial Services, Real Estate , Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2016
- Parent Company
- RE/MAX
- Leadership
- Ward Morrison, President & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
5075 S. Syracuse St.
Denver, CO 80237
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 40
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 205 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Motto Mortgage franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $62,800 - $86,800
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- to $4.65K/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $350/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Motto Mortgage offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 18+ hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Motto Mortgage landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Motto Mortgage ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #403 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #102 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #85 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #51 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Financial Services in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Miscellaneous Financial Services Category
Ranked #82 in 2022
Homebased Ranking
