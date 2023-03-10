Lawn Doctor
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#79 Ranked #83 last year
Initial investment
$116K - $142K
Units as of 2022
625 7.2% over 3 years
Lawn Doctor was founded in 1967 by Tony Giordano and Bob Magda. It began franchising the same year. Throughout its over 50 years of existence, Lawn Doctor has established itself as a leader in the lawn care industry, with nearly 600 franchise locations across the U.S. The brand has sought to gain a consistent edge through their ability to provide quality services to consumers on a national level, provide innovative technology, and expand and develop the industry.

Lawn Doctor specializes in habitual lawn care solutions for business and residential consumers. They offer weed control, shrub care, lawn mower maintenance, commercial lawn care, and lawn pest control. Lush, well-maintained lawns provide an ideal place to play and relax, but they also enrich the environment and raise property values.

Why You May Want to Start a Lawn Doctor Franchise

Lawn Doctor focuses on quality lawn care and fits best with those seeking to provide excellent customer service. This opportunity appeals to many people, but it is especially attractive for those seeking a family business. There is a significant opportunity to work with a spouse or adult children, and many franchisees pass their business down to their children or other family members.

Consistently over the years, Lawn Doctor has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make Lawn Doctor a Good Choice?

Offering three tiers of ownership, Lawn Doctor is an excellent fit for a franchisee looking to manage a single territory, multiple territories, or an “empire.” The business model allows a franchisee’s business to grow with their personal goals. The company is committed to continual improvement and focuses on customer conversion and retention. They seek ways to streamline their systems to make operations easier.

Lawn Doctor is considered to be a fairly low investment franchise opportunity. There is limited equipment, infrastructure, and staffing requirements and no retail location to build. However, franchisees will need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. You should be prepared for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Ongoing fees in the form of advertising fees and royalty fees will also be present.

Lawn Doctor may offer financing of up to half the startup costs for qualified candidates. They have also partnered with third-party sources to help franchisees cover costs associated with equipment, inventory, and payroll. Additional discounts may be available to veterans, first responders, and members of minority groups. 

How Do You Open a Lawn Doctor Franchise?

The length of time required to start your Lawn Doctor franchise can vary based on your goals, but typically enter the multi-month range. During this time, you will have ample opportunity to speak with fellow franchisees and tap into the Lawn Doctor network for ideas and support in how to best launch your business. This group tends to be well-connected.

Lawn Doctor has significant initial and ongoing support for franchisees. At the onset, you’ll attend a multi-week training program at company headquarters in Holmdel, New Jersey to learn everything from marketing to agronomy. You will also receive support to develop an operating plan before you open. For a few years after opening, you’ll receive regular on-site visits from your regional business consultant to aid in achieving optimal growth and performance.

Company Overview

About Lawn Doctor

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Lawn & Tree Care
Founded
1967
Parent Company
Lawn Doctor Inc.
Leadership
Scott Frith, CEO
Corporate Address
142 State Rte. 34
Holmdel, NJ 07733
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1967 (56 years)
# of employees at HQ
90
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
625 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Lawn Doctor franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$116,465 - $141,815
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$60,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
10%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Lawn Doctor offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
Lawn Doctor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
56-61 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Updated: December 12th, 2022
