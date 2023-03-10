ServiceMaster Restore
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#94 Ranked #33 last year
Initial investment
$253K - $359K
Units as of 2022
2,300 44% over 3 years
ServiceMaster Restore offers water and fire damage restoration, mold remediation and more. They also usually offer home inspection services for those putting up their house for sale or planning on buying a new one. 

ServiceMaster has been in the business since 1929. It began franchising in 1952. Customers and franchisees depend on their expertise. ServiceMaster Restore has over 2,000 franchises in the United States and more than 200 in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a ServiceMaster Restore Franchise

If you have a passion for the care and maintenance of buildings and homes, ServiceMaster Restore might be one franchise to consider starting. With the competitiveness of this industry, a restoration business needs to be able to hold its own against other companies in the area. With a ServiceMaster Restore franchise and its specialized resources, its franchisees may be set up to rise to the occasion. 

ServiceMaster Restore offers several benefits, which include specialized coaching to clean health facilities, access to a top training center with full-time instructors, business, technical, and marketing support. The company also has in-house experts in research and development who typically source the professional supplies and products used in cleaning.

What Might Make ServiceMaster Restore a Good Choice?

ServiceMaster Restore has worked to build a respected reputation over time. Apart from the unique brand philosophy and extensive brand history, there are a few other elements that may make this franchise unique. There are five brand options to choose from under this franchise. Its franchisees typically can pick the one that suits them best. 

ServiceMaster Restore also enjoys global recognition, which can be an asset when it comes to marketing. As a franchisee, you might receive discounts from suppliers thanks to ServiceMaster's established brand relationships. And if you are well-qualified, you may be able to access in-house financing to help you open your new franchise. 

Other elements that might make this a unique and great franchise to open include the education and tools that they often provide their franchisees for support. Franchisees typically have access to quality supplies as well, thanks to an in-house research and development department.

How to Open a ServiceMaster Restore Franchise

ServiceMaster Restore values ethics. It strives to promote integrity, cooperation, and mutual respect across the board. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, make sure this company culture is a good fit for you.

To be part of the ServiceMaster Restore team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you're interested in running a ServiceMaster Restore franchise, you'll want to take a closer look at your area. Since this franchise focuses on commercial contracts, make sure you have access to business parks, hospitals, or churches in your area. Check out the competition and see how saturated the market is. During the process, you'll typically have a chance to chat with company representatives and existing franchisees. This is a great opportunity to ask questions—especially about location or experience. 

 

Company Overview

About ServiceMaster Restore

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Commercial Cleaning, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1929
Parent Company
ServiceMaster Brands
Leadership
John Tovar, President
Corporate Address
1 Glenlake Pkwy. N.E., #1400
Atlanta, GA 30328
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1952 (71 years)
# of employees at HQ
173
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Europe (Western)

# of Units
2,300 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ServiceMaster Restore franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$72,500
Initial Investment
$252,675 - $358,810
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $200,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000 - $102,700
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$250+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$20+/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
ServiceMaster Restore has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 37 hours
Classroom Training
103-113 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where ServiceMaster Restore landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where ServiceMaster Restore ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #94 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #103 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #23 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #109 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #4 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #8 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

