Every Business Owner Needs This Password Manager for Just $24.97

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Between cloud tools, project management platforms, financial accounts, and client portals, the average entrepreneur is juggling dozens of logins at any given time. Such a high volume of usernames and passwords is impossible to track responsibly without a reliable password manager.

Weak or reused passwords aren’t just a personal risk. For a business, a single compromised account can mean leaked client data, regulatory headaches, or worse. That’s where a trusted password manager becomes less of a luxury and more of a baseline necessity. Luckily, this Sticky Password Premium: Lifetime Subscription is currently on sale for just $24.97 (reg. $199.99), a one-time payment that covers you across all your devices for life.

Award-winning security built for busy professionals

Sticky Password has earned its reputation the hard way. PCMag named it an Editors’ Choice, and CNET praised its government-level AES-256-bit encryption. For entrepreneurs who don’t have the bandwidth to vet every security tool in depth, that kind of third-party validation matters.

The app works across Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android, and syncs passwords via the cloud or locally over Wi-Fi, a standout feature for privacy-conscious business owners who’d rather keep sensitive data off remote servers entirely.

Here’s what’s included

Beyond storing passwords, Sticky Password Premium gives you a superstrong password generator, secure digital wallet, encrypted notes, two-factor and biometric authentication, automatic form-filling, and secure password sharing. That last feature is especially useful when you need to grant a team member or contractor access to a shared account without exposing the actual credentials.

Each lifetime license also includes one year of Dark Web Monitoring powered by ARC, which automatically scans for compromised credentials and alerts you before a breach turns into a business emergency.

With support for 11 languages, priority customer support, and unlimited encrypted storage, this is a full-featured security solution that scales with your operation, whether you’re a solo founder or managing a growing team.

Be responsible and grab this Sticky Password Premium: Lifetime Subscription for just $24.97 (reg. $199.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.