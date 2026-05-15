Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Fast, personalized communication drives higher enrollment and reduces student drop-off during admissions.

Universities need data-driven enrollment strategies, not outdated processes focused only on application volume.

Enrollment success depends on supporting students beyond admission through onboarding and first-semester engagement.

Enrollment season is undoubtedly one of the most demanding and high-pressure times for higher education institutions, amid college closures, rising new competition and declining international enrollments.

University enrollment teams usually have a lot on their plate. They review diverse local & international transcripts, check different grading systems, process thousands of applications, and evaluate credit transfers. At the same time, they are expected to make faster calls and select the best candidates. Student mobility is also seeing an uptick, with transfer enrollment growing by 4.4% in fall 2024 compared to the previous year, and transfers now account for 13.1% of all continuing and returning undergraduates, up from 11.9% in fall 2020.

This lands institutions in a soup. Teams are trying to work quickly, but students often wait for weeks or even months for updates. Because of this, many students lose interest, drop off midway or decide at the last minute not to enroll.

At the same time, competition in higher education is increasing day by day. Students want quick answers, clear communication and a smooth process. They also make decisions faster and can pick universities from anywhere in the world. Still, many universities are not using outdated processes that slow everything down. This gap between what students expect and how universities work makes it harder to attract and enroll new students.

Myth 1: More applications automatically mean more enrollments

Getting more applications is definitely good news for universities, but quantity alone isn’t enough. What matters more is filtering the right candidates, tracking engagement and proactively connecting with students who show genuine interest. This isn’t a linear and simple process. It requires a more scientific approach, supported by automation, to help enrollment teams make smarter decisions and provide students with a finer enrollment experience.

Enrollment teams often celebrate when application numbers go up, but they sometimes forget to look at how many of those applicants actually enroll. More applications can stretch resources thin, slow down responses and make the process confusing for students.

What really matters is finding truly interested students and keeping them engaged. Schools that focus on these students and reach out with timely, personal messages usually see more of them enroll than those just chasing big numbers.

Myth 2: Students will wait for us to respond

Students today want a smooth, frictionless experience. According to the RNL’s 2024 Online Student Recruitment Report, 25% of students expect a “speedy response” when they raise an inquiry about the program. 44% of students also stated that a slower response indicates they are not a priority for that program or school.

Basically, students run thin on patience. They don’t want to chase different departments, deal with unclear answers, or wait days for responses they need immediately. At the same time, students are used to quick replies in almost everything they do. When universities take too long to respond, it creates frustration and uncertainty.

And the truth is, students won’t wait anymore. They move toward institutions that respond faster and communicate clearly. This makes it important for enrollment teams to build a more structured and responsive system, where students can easily ask questions, get timely answers and make decisions with confidence. The faster and more clearly a university engages, the more likely students are to enroll.

Myth 3: One-size-fits-all communication works

According to Education Dynamics’ Online College Students 2024, 80% of online students reported that they had enrolled or were more likely to enroll at an institution that would admit them first, underscoring the importance of rapid communication and student engagement.

However, the reality is a little different. A lot of universities still use the same email campaigns and generic messages for all prospective students. This might save time, but it usually doesn’t connect with students. Students now expect messages that match their interests, goals, and where they are in the enrollment process.

An engineering student and a liberal arts applicant shouldn’t get the same message. Personalization isn’t just a bonus anymore; it’s what students expect. When enrollment teams group students and send messages that fit each group, they build more trust, get better engagement, and see more students enroll.

Myth 4: Technology alone solves enrollment challenges

Investing in CRM systems, automation tools or AI platforms is often seen as the ultimate solution to enrollment challenges. While technology plays a critical role, it is not a silver bullet.

Often, universities add new tools without changing how they work. This leads to systems that don’t work well together, features that go unused, and little real improvement.

Technology should support your strategy, not take its place.

Enrollment teams succeed when they fit new tools into their daily work, match them to what students need, and keep improving how they use them. Without this, even the best technology won’t help much.

Myth 5: The enrollment journey ends at admission

For many universities, the primary focus is getting students to submit an application and accept an offer. But the enrollment journey doesn’t end there—it extends through onboarding, orientation, and even into the first semester.

After being accepted, students are often confused about what comes next.

What are the next steps?

How do they register for classes?

Who do they contact for help?

If things aren’t clear during this time, some admitted students decide not to enroll. This is known as “melt.”

Enrollment teams need to look past just getting students in the door and create a smooth experience after acceptance, so students stay engaged and feel good about their choice.

Myth 6: Data is just for reporting, not decision-making

Universities gather a lot of data, from where students first show interest to how they apply. But often, this information is only used for reports, not for making quick decisions.

This means universities miss out on valuable chances to improve.

Data can reveal:

Where students drop off in the funnel

Which communication channels perform best

What factors influence enrollment decisions

When enrollment teams use data to adjust their strategies, they can act faster, use resources better, and keep getting better results.

The goal is to stop just reviewing the past and start making decisions in real time.

Rethinking enrollment for a new era

Holding onto these myths doesn’t just slow down progress. It directly impacts a university’s ability to compete for students.

Today, enrollment isn’t just about sending out information and waiting for replies. It’s about:

Creating meaningful, personalized interactions

Reducing friction at every stage of the journey

Leveraging data to make smarter decisions

Supporting students beyond just admission

Universities that let go of these old beliefs and meet today’s student expectations will not only enroll more students but also build stronger, longer-lasting relationships with them.

In the end, enrollment is about more than just numbers. It’s about the student experience.