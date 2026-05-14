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Key Takeaways Gen Z B2B buyers prefer self-guided discovery and trust vendors who help them learn over those who pitch.

They move across platforms to research, compare and validate solutions on their own and engage with brands only after they have built their own understanding.

Traditional B2B marketing misses the mark. To win Gen Z buyers, you must create content that teaches, builds understanding and helps solve real problems.

You must also integrate your product naturally into the learning and let your audience explore on their own terms.

Something subtle has shifted in how buyers make decisions, and most startups are still playing by the old rules.

According to Deloitte’s 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, nearly two-thirds of the workforce now falls into these generations, and more than half report using generative AI daily. That combination is changing not just who your buyers are, but how they evaluate you. They are faster, more informed and far less tolerant of traditional marketing.

If your strategy still relies on polished messaging and product-first positioning, you are already behind.

Gen Z decision makers are not waiting to be sold to. They are actively learning their way to a decision, often without you. They move across platforms, validate information through peers and engage with brands only after they have built their own understanding.

That shift puts pressure on founders and marketing leaders to rethink what “value” actually looks like. Attention is no longer the goal. Relevance is. And relevance comes from helping your audience get better at what they do.

Learning has replaced the traditional buying journey

Your buyers are doing the work before they ever talk to you.

Reporting from Forrester shows that younger B2B buyers prefer self-guided discovery and trust vendors who help them learn over those who pitch. At the same time, platforms such as Reddit, YouTube, TikTok and G2 have become primary research channels, especially for early-stage exploration. By the time someone lands on your website or books a demo, they have already done the work:

Compared competitors

Read reviews

Watched tutorials

Asked peers for input

What they want from you is not basic information. They want perspective, context and insight they cannot easily find elsewhere. If your content is still focused on features and differentiators, you are showing up too late and saying too little.

Traditional B2B marketing built around product features and competitive differentiators misses the mark entirely. Today’s buyers expect you to help them solve problems first, then explore solutions on their own terms.

The companies winning here are not louder. They are more useful.

What this means in practice is straightforward, but it requires a shift in how you approach marketing. Here are three ways to build a strategy that aligns with how younger buyers make decisions:

1. Teach first, and make it worth their time

If your content feels like a pitch, you lose the moment someone recognizes it. Gen Z responds to content that helps them improve their skills or solve real problems. That means your blog posts, videos and resources should be built around what your audience is trying to achieve, not what you are trying to sell.

HubSpot is one of the clearest examples of this approach. Long before pushing its CRM, the company built an audience by publishing practical marketing education, templates and certifications. That investment made it a default resource for early-stage marketers, which later translated into product adoption.

You can apply the same principle at any stage:

Break down a common problem your customers face and show how to solve it step by step.

Share internal frameworks or playbooks your team actually uses.

Turn customer success stories into teachable lessons, not just testimonials.

A simple test helps here. If you removed your product entirely from a piece of content, would it still be valuable? If the answer is no, it needs more depth.

Teaching builds credibility because it proves you understand the problem. That’s what earns attention in the first place. When you teach clearly and efficiently, you build trust. When your content feels rehearsed or overly corporate, buyers move on to someone more useful.

2. Integrate your product naturally into the learning

You still need to sell, but timing and context matter. The most effective approach is to let your product act as the proof behind the lesson. Instead of leading with features, you demonstrate how a concept works, then show how your solution enables it.

This shift is supported by Forrester’s latest Buyers’ Journey Survey, which found that younger buyers are more than 30% more likely than older counterparts to choose vendors who invest in co-creating and co-innovating with them.

Think about how SaaS provider Notion grows. Its ecosystem is built around templates, workflows and user-generated resources that show people exactly how to use the product. Instead of leading with features, the product becomes part of the learning process.

There’s a simple principle behind this: Teach first, sell second. You can replicate this by structuring your content in three layers:

Insight: Explain the problem or trend clearly.

Application: Show how to approach solving it.

Enablement: Introduce your product as a practical tool within that solution.

This approach keeps your audience engaged because they are learning something useful before being asked to consider your offering. It also changes how your brand is perceived. You are no longer just a vendor. You are helping them think better.

3. Let your audience explore on their terms

Control has shifted. Your buyers decide when, how and how deeply they engage. Instead of forcing a linear journey, create entry points people can navigate freely:

Interactive product demos or sandbox environments

Short, focused video tutorials grouped by topic

Resource hubs organized by skill level or use case

Downloadable tools or templates they can apply immediately

Figma’s growth is a strong example here. Its browser-based product lets users experiment instantly and collaborate in real time, turning everyday work into a shared, hands-on experience. That “try before you commit” model aligns closely with how modern buyers prefer to learn.

For founders, the takeaway is practical: Reduce friction wherever possible. Let people engage without committing to a sales conversation too early. At the same time, do not treat any interaction as one-and-done. Follow up with:

Related resources based on what they viewed

Deeper guides as they progress

Ongoing education through newsletters or community content

Retention is built through reinforcement. Research published in Event Management on learning shows that application and continued exposure significantly improve long-term engagement. The same principle applies to your marketing.

If they disengage, it’s a signal

It is easy to assume younger buyers are distracted or disloyal. What is actually happening is more straightforward. They are filtering aggressively. When they disengage, it is usually because the interaction did not help them grow or solve a real problem.

They have access to more information than any previous generation, and they are efficient about how they use their time. If your content feels generic, overly polished or self-serving, they move on. Quickly.

The fix is not more content or louder campaigns. It is better content that respects their intelligence and helps them move forward. When you consistently show up with useful insights, practical tools and clear thinking, something shifts. Your audience starts to rely on you. That is where trust is built, and where conversion and long-term loyalty follow.

If your marketing teaches something meaningful, your audience remembers you. If it helps them succeed, they come back. If it consistently supports their growth, they advocate for you.

Gen Z is not rejecting marketing. They are rejecting anything that does not help them improve. Build for that, and you will not have to chase attention. You will earn it.