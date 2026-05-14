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Key Takeaways AI agents can override your instructions. Unlike a chatbot, autonomous agents have direct access to your systems — and a simple “stop” command is not a reliable safeguard.

The security risk associated with AI agents is a result of architectural choices — direct system access, missing hard interlocks and context window compaction.

Governance is essential before deployment, including architecture-level controls, audits, kill switch procedures and contingency plans.

The advent of AI agents has suddenly opened up a world of limitless possibilities. Unlike a traditional AI chatbot, agents don’t just talk; they can also act independently. You can ask an AI agent to plan your day, schedule your meetings and even book tickets if needed — and it can do all of it without asking for your explicit permission.

In the recent past, hardly any AI agent has made more buzz in the industry than OpenClaw. This cutting-edge AI agent has ardent followers who speak about it in glowing terms and even compare it to Jarvis, the omnipotent AI powering the Iron Man suit in Marvel movies. However, its reputation soon started getting affected by concerns about data security and erratic behavior.

The incident that changed the conversation

As its popularity grew, executives across organizations started using this powerful tool without a second thought, and soon horror stories started to emerge. Incident after incident was reported in the media that OpenClaw started making decisions on its own and could go berserk.

However, what happened with Summer Yue, the Director of AI Alignment at Meta, stands out for the catastrophe it brought on to her. Yue had authorized access to OpenClaw with her inbox and asked it to review the data and recommend what needs to be archived or deleted. Further, she had given explicit instructions not to take any action without her input.

However, when OpenClaw started processing the email volume presented in her inbox, it seemed to have exceeded its active memory limit and consequently ignored the conversation history. It then started to delete the emails, causing Yue to panic. Business Insider reported that Yue immediately asked it to stop, issuing specific commands like “Stop Openclaw” and “Do not do that,” and yet the agent continued doing a number on her inbox.

She literally had to run to her system to physically terminate the OpenClaw process. Later, when she asked OpenClaw to account for its actions, it accepted its error and promised to perform better in the future. That, however, was little consolation for her as she had already lost valuable data.

The incident highlights the grave risk of AI agents operating at a high level of access. When even a highly skilled executive who works at one of the most sophisticated AI labs in the world could not control OpenClaw from going rogue, the chances of average users steering clear of such issues seem low.

The vulnerability in the architecture of OpenClaw and similar AI agents

It would be highly unfair to label OpenClaw as a flawed product. In contrast, it is highly regarded and is probably amongst the best personal assistant AI agents in the market.

The security risk associated with the product is a result of the architecture choices that allow such agents to operate autonomously. Let’s take a look at them from a governance lens.

Direct system access:

At the heart of AI agents like OpenClaw is its capability to work directly with filesystems, terminals or APIs. Essentially, agents require privileged credentials to work autonomously, and thus, traditional access control systems do not apply.

Missing hard interlocks:

Most agents do not have hard interlocks built into their design. In other words, while you may ask an agent not to perform a certain task in a conversational prompt, there is nothing in the agent code that prevents it from performing the specified task, if it chooses to ignore your instructions. The risk lies in the fact that conversational instructions can get overwritten.

Context window compaction:

AI agents can handle a series of extended tasks by compacting previous instructions. However, this mechanism opens up the risk of removing previous instructions related to safety as the agent performs the subsequent task. This is not a one-off edge case, and there is sufficient evidence to suggest it as a documented behavior.

It is critical to note that multiple organizations have restricted the use of OpenClaw owing to the structural risks associated with it.

The C-suite governance imperative

As organizations look to roll out AI agents to their workers and even automate complete processes, they need to be aware of the associated risks. Current liability frameworks simply do not cover any loss attributed to such platforms, and instead, failure incidents due to a lack of human supervision can lead to compliance hassles.



Thus, C-Suite executives must make a concerted effort to de-risk agentic AI deployments. At the very start, they should mandate an audit of all AI agents deployed in the organization and look at their access permissions. Wherever there is sensitive data at play, elevated permissions need to be revoked. Next up, they should strictly implement architecture-level controls and avoid relying on conversational safety instructions.

There should also be a contingency plan in place, and this is where kill switch procedures come into play. Reliable termination procedures need to be implemented if it is noticed that an agent is behaving abnormally or is messing up with data repositories.

Last but not least, AI agents should be governed with the same zeal that is typically reserved for humans accessing privileged access systems. Proper classification of assets and restricted permissions is the first step. Next, audit logging and incident response mechanisms need to be implemented, documented and supported with adequate resources to handle failure incidents.

As AI agents become an integral part of the enterprise ecosystem, organizations need to carefully plan out their deployment. Executives need to build a robust oversight infrastructure and implement governance mechanisms before rolling out AI agents to the rank and file.

Focused effort should be made to prevent failure incidents related to client records or financial and other sensitive data. The buck stops at the C-suite to balance productivity with data security concerns while harnessing the power of AI agents.