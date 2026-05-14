Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Most CPA relationships focus on compliance, leaving proactive tax strategy and planning overlooked.

Q2 offers founders the clearest opportunity to evaluate and improve CPA relationships.

Strategic CPA partnerships help founders make informed financial decisions before deadlines create constraints.

Most founders don’t question their CPA relationship unless the cracks start to affect the business. That usually doesn’t look like a single dramatic mistake, but more like consistent delayed answers, reactive planning, filings handled only at the deadline and important decisions made without a clear view of the tax impact. In the middle of tax season, those problems are easy to wave off as part of the rush.

Once the work is done, founders easily move on, and the relationship stays exactly where it was until the next tax season arrives again.

As time goes on, that routine starts to feel normal. It gets written off as part of running a business, especially as things become more complex. What tends to go unnoticed is that a lot of that stress isn’t coming from the tax code itself, but from how and when the relationship is being used.

Most CPA relationships are built for compliance, but not strategy

Most CPA relationships are built around compliance. The expectation is that everything gets prepared accurately and submitted on time, and in most cases, that part works.

The gap is that the relationship often doesn’t extend much further than that. Year-round activities carry tax consequences, but your CPA usually enters the picture only once everything is finalized. By the time the data is analyzed, the windows for influencing the results have already closed.

Tax season is the moment everyone notices the problem — and the worst time to fix it

The instinct for most founders is to evaluate their CPA during tax season, since that’s when the relationship is most visible. In reality, that’s also when it’s hardest to assess anything clearly.

Both sides are focused on execution. There’s limited time to step back, ask better questions or explore how things could be done differently. Even if concerns come up, they rarely lead to meaningful change in that moment.

So the decision gets pushed. Once filing is done, the pressure drops, and the urgency fades with it. The same setup carries into the next year.

Q2 creates room for a clear evaluation

What’s interesting is how quickly that dynamic shifts once tax season ends. The work is done, the pressure drops, and for the first time all year, there’s enough distance to actually look at how everything played out.

Instead of reacting, you can reflect. You can see whether your CPA anticipated issues or responded to them, whether conversations were happening early enough to matter, and whether the relationship felt aligned with how your business is operating.

At the same time, CPA firms have more capacity. Conversations are less rushed, and if you’re exploring other firms, you’re more likely to understand how they actually think, not just how they perform under pressure.

That combination — perspective on your side and availability on theirs — is what makes this window different. It’s not just about having time. It’s about having the right conditions to evaluate properly.

Timing matters more than most founders realize

Despite this window, many founders default to waiting until year-end to make a change. It feels more structured, like starting fresh at the beginning of a new cycle.

But when you look at how decisions actually impact the business, that timing doesn’t offer much of an advantage.

By the end of the year, most of the important variables are already in motion. Planning becomes compressed, and there’s less flexibility to adjust course. Mid-year sits in a more useful position. There’s enough data to understand what’s happening, but still enough time to influence outcomes — whether that’s adjusting estimated payments or making broader planning decisions.

The hesitation around switching mid-year is usually less about complexity and more about familiarity. People are used to thinking in tax cycles, so they default to making changes at the same point each year. But the business itself doesn’t operate that way.

What changes when the relationship becomes strategic

When the relationship shifts from transactional to strategic, the difference tends to show up in how decisions are made rather than how returns are filed.

Conversations happen earlier. Tradeoffs are discussed before they become constraints. Different parts of the financial picture are considered together instead of in isolation.

That last part matters more than it seems. Many tax decisions interact with each other in ways that aren’t obvious at first. Something like an S-corp election, for example, can look beneficial on its own, but once you factor in salary requirements, retirement contributions, and deduction limits, the outcome becomes more nuanced. Optimizing one piece without considering the others can reduce the overall benefit if the strategy isn’t coordinated.

The window most founders overlook

None of this is about making a change for the sake of it. In many cases, the existing relationship is working exactly as expected. The question is whether that expectation still matches what the business needs.

Q2 tends to be one of the few points in the year where that question can be answered with clarity. There’s enough information to evaluate the past, and enough time to influence what happens next.

Most decisions don’t happen with both of those conditions in place at the same time. That’s what makes this window easy to overlook — and why it matters more than it seems.