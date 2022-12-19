Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

How to Start a Newsletter on Substack for Your Small Business

If you've been thinking about setting up a Substack newsletter as a part of your content marketing strategy, here's how to get started and grow your following.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By now you've undoubtedly run across a few Substack newsletters. More than simply a publishing site, Substack allows you to set up paid subscription options and collect credit and debit card payments through its partnership with Stripe.

Most Substack-centered how-to articles focus on its utility for writers and other creators. It might not be immediately apparent what a small business or startup can do with a Substack newsletter.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon For Using His Photo to Promote Penis Enhancement Surgery

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

'Follow Your Nose': The Hot New Christmas Gift Is a Massive Fruit Loop

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

For Subscribers

Breast Implants Left This Founder With Debilitating Symptoms, So She Launched an Intimate-Apparel Line That Goes Beyond Buzzwords

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More