Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By now you've undoubtedly run across a few Substack newsletters. More than simply a publishing site, Substack allows you to set up paid subscription options and collect credit and debit card payments through its partnership with Stripe.

Most Substack-centered how-to articles focus on its utility for writers and other creators. It might not be immediately apparent what a small business or startup can do with a Substack newsletter.