Stripe Launches Fiat-to-Crypto Payment for Businesses in Web3

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Payment firm Stripe on Thursday launched a project to enable fiat-to-crypto payment for Web3 companies in countries all over the world.

Pexels

"The onramp is a customizable widget that developers can embed directly into their DEX, NFT platform, wallet, or dApp. Stripe handles all the KYC, payments, fraud, and compliance, removing the need to integrate multiple third-party services," said the company in a blog.

According to the company, eleven of the company's initial 16 projects are built on Solana. The company handles KYC (know-your-customer), payments, frauds and compliance issues as well as offering customizable on-ramping services.

Stripe offers more support for crypto payouts to 67 countries by expanding partnerships with crypto companies, enabling companies to transact through USDC all over the world.

A blockchain-based music streaming platform, Audius, is using the onramp to enable musicians to earn revenue on the platform.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce monetization into our product with the use of Stripe's onramp. The industry was in dire need of a cheap, customizable crypto onramp, and we finally have the product we're looking for," said Forrest Browning, co-founder, Audius.

Orca is another project using Stripe's on-ramping widget. Orca is a Solana-based decentralized exchange that will enable users to make fiat purchases for tokens such as USDC and SOL.