Watch Out Tim Hortons — Dunkin’ Returns to Canada 8 Years After a $16.4 Lawsuit Forced Them to Leave the Country

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Dunkin’ wants to conquer Canada. The franchise is staging a comeback through a master franchising deal between Foodtastic and parent company Inspire Brands, with the first location expected to open in late 2026 or early 2027.

The Montreal-based restaurant operator Foodtastic plans to blanket Quebec and Ontario first, with audacious goals of opening 600 to 700 locations across Canada, including nearly 200 in Quebec.

The chain’s last Canadian chapter was a disaster. Dunkin’ limped out of the market in September 2018 after a $16.4 million civil court judgment awarded to Quebec franchisees who successfully sued for failing to adequately support and promote the brand against competitors like Tim Hortons.

This time, Foodtastic CEO Peter Mammas says the strategy zeroes in on the 13-to-35 crowd with healthier fare and a heavy focus on trendy iced beverages that have defined the brand since it axed “Donuts” from its name in 2018.

Foodtastic runs over 1,200 locations across Canada, spanning brands including Second Cup, Milestones, Freshii, Pita Pit, and Quesada. The company expects to ramp up to opening one cafe per week within a year, cranking out roughly 50 locations annually.