These Are the Top 10 Franchises in Every Industry in 2026

This story appears in the May 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The best thing about franchising is also the worst thing: There are so many options to choose from.

This is great because, if you’re looking to buy a franchise, you’re guaranteed to find one you’re passionate about. There are thousands of options out there for every budget and skill set. But that also makes the search exhausting — you could spend years investigating every franchise opportunity!

That’s why we produced this list for the first time ever. It’s designed to shorten your search. We’ve taken our comprehensive Franchise 500 ranking — which evaluates franchises based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability — and given you the highlights by industry. Now you can see the top 10 franchises in every conceivable category, from tried-and-true sectors like Quick-Service Restaurants and Fitness to emerging categories like Health & Wellness.

This approach allows you to focus your search on the industries that interest you most, while ensuring you’re looking at only the highest-performing brands in each space. Whether you’re drawn to food service, home improvement, business services, or any other sector, you’ll find the cream of the crop right here.

Remember as you explore these rankings that this list is based on our analytical criteria and is not intended as an endorsement of any particular company. These are simply the top performers based on our methodology, but you’ll have your own criteria for deciding what would be the best franchise opportunity for you. It’s always important to do your own homework before investing in any brand — carefully read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees about their experiences.

*All stats are based on data submitted for Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500® Ranking.

Top 10 Automotive Franchises

Valvoline Instant Oil Change • Ranked 1

Midas • Ranked 3

Jiffy Lube • Ranked 4

Take 5 Oil Change • Ranked 5

Big O Tires • Ranked 6

Ziebart • Ranked 7

RNR Tire Express • Ranked 8

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care • Ranked 9

Carstar • Ranked 10

Automotive Industry Snapshot: → 52 total brands, with 25,664 units open as of 7/31/25

→ Net growth of +849 units over one year (+3.42%)

→ Net growth of +1,890 units over three years (+7.95%)

→ Startup costs range from $2.2K (for dance fitness classes) to $6.7M (for a gym)

→ Largest brand (by no. of units worldwide): Jazzercise (7,073 units)

→ Largest social following: Planet Fitness (5.5M+ followers)

Top 10 Business Services Franchises

Transworld Business Advisors • Ranked 1

Minuteman Press • Ranked 2

Express Employment Professionals • Ranked 3

Real Property Management • Ranked 4

Spherion Staffing & Recruiting • Ranked 5

The Entrepreneur’s Source • Ranked 6

ERA Group • Ranked 7

FastSigns • Ranked 8

Signarama • Ranked 9

Allegra Marketing Print Mail • Ranked 10

Business Services Industry Snapshot: → 72 total brands, with 13,873 units open as of 7/31/25

→ Net growth of +305 units over one year (+2.25%)

→ Net growth of +814 units over three years (+6.23%)

→ Startup costs range from $2K (for a monthly neighborhood publication) to $3.4M (for a coworking business)

→ Largest brand (by no. of units worldwide): BNI (1,308 units)

→ Largest social following: Express Employment Professionals (927K+ followers)

Top 10 Children’s Business Franchises

Kumon • Ranked 1

The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education • Ranked 2

The Goddard School • Ranked 3

Goldfish Swim School • Ranked 4

Mathnasium Learning Centers • Ranked 5

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools • Ranked 6

KidStrong • Ranked 7

Sylvan Learning • Ranked 8

British Swim School • Ranked 9

Kiddie Academy • Ranked 10

Children’s Business Industry Snapshot: → 100 total brands, with 40,998 units open as of 7/31/25

→ Net growth of +589 units over one year (+1.46%)

→ Net growth of +991 units over three years (+2.48%)

→ Startup costs range from $9.95K (for a STEM enrichment program) to $10.1M (for a childcare center)

→ Largest brand (by no. of units worldwide): Kumon (23,400 units)

→ Largest social following: School of Rock (698K+ followers)

Top 10 Financial Services Franchises

Estrella Insurance • Ranked 1

Freeway Insurance • Ranked 2

GreatFlorida Insurance • Ranked 3

Padgett Business Services • Ranked 4

BooXkeeping • Ranked 5

H&R Block • Ranked 6

Liberty Tax Service • Ranked 7

Goosehead Insurance • Ranked 8

ATAX • Ranked 9

Univista Insurance • Ranked 10

Financial Services Industry Snapshot: → 22 total brands, with 14,871 units open as of 7/31/25

→ Net loss of -525 units over one year (-3.41%)

→ Net loss of -1,407 units over three years (-8.64%)

→ Startup costs range from $8.7K (for business financial services) to $239.8K (for a mortgage brokerage)

→ Largest brand (by no. of units worldwide): H&R Block (9,001 units)

→ Largest social following: Freeway Insurance (1.5M+ followers)

Top 10 Fitness Franchises

Planet Fitness • Ranked 1

Crunch • Ranked 2

Hotworx • Ranked 3

Club Pilates • Ranked 4

Anytime Fitness • Ranked 5

Orangetheory Fitness • Ranked 6

Gold’s Gym • Ranked 7

The Exercise Coach• Ranked 8

F45 Training • Ranked 9

D1 Training • Ranked 10

Fitness Industry Snapshot: → 52 total brands, with 25,664 units open as of 7/31/25

→ Net growth of +849 units over one year (+3.42%)

→ Net growth of +1,890 units over three years (+7.95%)

→ Startup costs range from $2.2K (for dance fitness classes) to $6.7M (for a gym)

→ Largest brand (by no. of units worldwide): Jazzercise (7,073 units)

→ Largest social following: Planet Fitness (5.5M+ followers)

Top 10 Full-Service Restaurant Franchises

IHOP • Ranked 1

Buffalo Wild Wings • Ranked 2

Denny’s • Ranked 4

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant • Ranked 5

Golden Corral • Ranked 6

Eggs Up Grill • Ranked 7

Sonny’s BBQ • Ranked 8

Black Bear Diner • Ranked 9

Perkins American Food Co. • Ranked 10

Full-Service Restaurant Industry Snapshot: → 44 total brands, with 10,916 units open as of 7/31/25

→ Net loss of -19 units over one year (-0.17%)

→ Net loss of -185 units over three years (-1.67%)

→ Startup costs range from $100.5K (for a mobile self-pour bar) to $8.7M (for a steakhouse/buffet)

→ Largest brand (by no. of units worldwide): IHOP (1,814 units)

→ Largest social following: Buffalo Wild Wings (12.8M+ followers)

Top 10 Quick-Service Restaurant Franchises

Jersey Mike’s Subs • Ranked 1

Taco Bell • Ranked 2

Dunkin’ • Ranked 3

Wingstop • Ranked 4

Culver’s • Ranked 5

McDonald’s • Ranked 6

Papa Johns • Ranked 7

Arby’s • Ranked 8

Tropical Smoothie Cafe • Ranked 9

Smoothie King • Ranked 10

Quick-Service Restaurant Industry Snapshot: → 303 total brands, with 291,928 units open as of 7/31/25

→ Net growth of +7,515 units over one year (+2.64%)

→ Net growth of +24,521 units over three years (+9.17%)

→ Startup costs range from $27,500 (for a chicken restaurant inside a convenience store) to $8.6M (for a burger and frozen custard restaurant)

→ Largest brand (by no. of units worldwide): McDonald’s (44,113 units)

→ Largest social following: McDonald’s (94.5M+ followers)

Top 10 Health & Wellness Franchises

Pearle Vision • Ranked 1

The Joint Chiropractic • Ranked 2

American Family Care • Ranked 3

The Good Feet Store • Ranked 4

Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers • Ranked 5

Gameday Men’s Health • Ranked 6

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness • Ranked 7

StretchLab • Ranked 8

Miracle-Ear • Ranked 9

Ellie Mental Health • Ranked 10

Health & Wellness Industry Snapshot: → 44 total brands, with 7,693 units open as of 7/31/25

→ Net growth of +431 units over one year (+5.94%)

→ Net growth of +2,070 units over three years (+36.81%)

→ Startup costs range from $44.4K (for emotional health services) to $2.2M (for a health optimization center)

→ Largest brand (by no. of units worldwide): Miracle-Ear (1,615 units)

→ Largest social following: Pearle Vision (409K+ followers)

Top 10 Home Improvement Franchises

Budget Blinds • Ranked 1

Superior Fence & Rail • Ranked 2

Five Star Bath Solutions • Ranked 3

Kitchen Tune-Up • Ranked 4

Floor Coverings International • Ranked 5

Koala Insulation • Ranked 6

Glass Doctor • Ranked 7

ProSource Wholesale • Ranked 8

Re-Bath • Ranked 9

That 1 Painter • Ranked 10

Health & Welness Industry Snapshot: → 85 total brands, with 11,124 units open as of 7/31/25

→ Net growth of +667 units over one year (+6.38%)

→ Net growth of +2,992 units over three years (+36.79%)

→ Startup costs range from $31.8K (for lighting services) to $2.5M (for HVAC sales and installation)

→ Largest brand (by no. of units worldwide): Budget Blinds (1,476 units)

→ Largest social following: Budget Blinds (308K+ followers)

Top 10 Lodging Franchises

Hampton by Hilton • Ranked 1

Holiday Inn Express • Ranked 2

DoubleTree by Hilton • Ranked 3

Home2 Suites by Hilton • Ranked 4

Homewood Suites by Hilton • Ranked 5

Hilton Garden Inn • Ranked 6

Tapestry Collection by Hilton • Ranked 7

Tru by Hilton • Ranked 8

Embassy Suites by Hilton • Ranked 9

Fairfield by Marriott • Ranked 10

Lodging Industry Snapshot: → 57 total brands, with 27,345 units open as of 7/31/25

→ Net growth of +968 units over one year (+3.67%)

→ Net growth of +2,368 units over three years (+9.48%)

→ Startup costs range from $109K (for a converted campground) to $204.3M (for an upscale hotel/resort)

→ Largest brand (by no. of units worldwide): Holiday Inn Express (3,264 units)

→ Largest social following: Hilton Hotels and Resorts (1.6M+ followers)

Top 10 Maintenance Franchises

Servpro • Ranked 1

Stratus Building Solutions • Ranked 2

The Maids • Ranked 3

Corvus Janitorial Systems • Ranked 4

Molly Maid • Ranked 5

Anago Cleaning Systems • Ranked 7

PuroClean • Ranked 8

Paul Davis Restoration • Ranked 9

Rainbow Restoration • Ranked 10

Maintenance Industry Snapshot: → 174 total brands, with 63,531 units open as of 7/31/25

→ Net growth of +2,367 units over one year (+3.87%)

→ Net growth of +6,634 units over three years (+11.66%)

→ Startup costs range from $2.4K (for a commercial cleaning business) to $2.8M (for a plumbing business)

→ Largest brand (by no. of units worldwide): Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting (12,756 units)

→ Largest social following: 1-800-Packouts (534K+ followers)

Top 10 Personal-Care Business Franchises

Great Clips • Ranked 1

Palm Beach Beauty & Tan • Ranked 2

Sola Salons • Ranked 3

Sport Clips Haircuts • Ranked 4

European Wax Center • Ranked 5

My Salon Suite • Ranked 6

Phenix Salon Suites • Ranked 7

VIO Med Spa • Ranked 8

Hello Sugar • Ranked 9

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa • Ranked 10

Personal-Care Business Industry Snapshot: → 79 total brands, with 15,561 units open as of 7/31/25

→ Net growth of +413 units over one year (+2.73%)

→ Net growth of +1,484 units over three years (+10.54%)

→ Startup costs range from $66.1K (for bridal beauty services) to $2.7M (for a day spa)

→ Largest brand (by no. of units worldwide): Great Clips (4,439 units)

→ Largest social following: Great Clips (1M+ followers)

Top 10 Pets Franchises

Pet Supplies Plus • Ranked 1

Dogtopia • Ranked 2

Hounds Town USA • Ranked 3

Aussie Pet Mobile • Ranked 4

Wild Birds Unlimited • Ranked 5

Petland • Ranked 6

Zoomin Groomin • Ranked 7

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming • Ranked 8

Scenthound • Ranked 9

Zoom Room • Ranked 10

Pets Industry Snapshot: → 38 total brands, with 3,930 units open as of 7/31/25

→ Net growth of +383 units over one year (+10.8%)

→ Net growth of +1,228 units over three years (+45.45%)

→ Startup costs range from $52.6K (for dog walking and sitting) to $3.6M (for a dog daycare)

→ Largest brand (by no. of units worldwide): Pet Supplies Plus (727 units)

→ Largest social following: Pet Supplies Plus (740K+ followers)

Top 10 Recreation Franchises

Dream Vacations • Ranked 1

Cruise Planners • Ranked 2

Urban Air Adventure Park • Ranked 3

X-Golf • Ranked 4

American Poolplayers Association • Ranked 5

Destination Athlete • Ranked 6

Escapology • Ranked 7

TourScale • Ranked 8

Color Me Mine • Ranked 9

Play It Again Sports • Ranked 10

Recreation Industry Snapshot: → 51 total brands, with 8,967 units open as of 7/31/25

→ Net growth of +771 units over one year (+9.41%)

→ Net growth of +2,119 units over three years (+30.94%)

→ Startup costs range from $1.9K (for a home-based travel agency) to $8.4M (for an adventure park)

→ Largest brand (by no. of units worldwide): Cruise Planners (3,063 units)

→ Largest social following: Get Up And Go Kayaking (957K+ followers)

Top 10 Retail Franchises

Ace Hardware • Ranked 1

Snap-on Tools • Ranked 2

Matco Tools • Ranked 3

Mac Tools • Ranked 4

Wireless Zone • Ranked 5

Cornwell Quality Tools • Ranked 6

Circle K • Ranked 7

Metal Supermarkets • Ranked 8

Pro Image Sports • Ranked 9

Plato’s Closet • Ranked 10

Retail Industry Snapshot: → 30 total brands, with 31,916 units open as of 7/31/25

→ Net loss of -1,055 units over one year (-3.2%)

→ Net growth of +3,379 units over three years (+11.84%)

→ Startup costs range from $39.4K (for a pop-up apparel consignment shop) to $8.3M (for a convenience store)

→ Largest brand (by no. of units worldwide): Circle K (13,922 units)

→ Largest social following: Circle K (24.6M+ followers)

Top 10 Senior Care Franchises

Senior Helpers • Ranked 1

Right at Home • Ranked 2

BrightStar Care • Ranked 3

Amada Senior Care • Ranked 4

HomeWell Care Services • Ranked 5

FirstLight Home Care • Ranked 6

Homewatch CareGivers • Ranked 7

Home Instead • Ranked 8

ComForCare • Ranked 9

Comfort Keepers • Ranked 10

Senior Care Industry Snapshot: → 39 total brands, with 8,545 units open as of 7/31/25

→ Net growth of +508 units over one year (+6.32%)

→ Net growth of +1,395 units over three years (+19.51%)

→ Startup costs range from $17.4K (for an in-home meal prep business) to $1.3M (for an assisted living home)

→ Largest brand (by no. of units worldwide): Home Instead (1,218 units)

→ Largest social following: Home Instead (237K+ followers)

Top 10 Services Franchises

The UPS Store • Ranked 1

Signal • Ranked 2

PIRTEK • Ranked 3

Bin There Dump That • Ranked 4

Realty One Group • Ranked 5

Postal Annex • Ranked 6

Keller Williams Realty • Ranked 7

RE/MAX • Ranked 8

Two Men and a Truck • Ranked 9

Pop-A-Lock • Ranked 10