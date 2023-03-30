Signal (formerly Signal 88 Security) was founded in 2003 in Omaha, Nebraska, and the company started franchising in 2008. Now Signal has over 650 franchise territories in the U.S. It also has a presence in Canada and several other countries.

Signal works to provide residential, commercial, and industrial clients with security services. The company wants to help people have a physically safe environment, giving them a better chance to flourish and prosper. Signal offers security services for apartments, hotels, schools, commercial and industrial establishments. Clients can request patrol services, dedicated security officers, or event security.

Why You May Want to Start a Signal Franchise

A franchisee for Signal should display the qualities it takes to be a team captain. These qualities include passion, commitment, positivity, and confidence. A franchisee for Signal may need to possess good communication skills and the ability to inspire others. Signal may need franchisees who can recognize strengths within the team and use them appropriately.

Signal provides all franchisees with technology and training that can help their franchise grow. The Signal team should help franchisees publish a website, manage new client leads, invoice clients, and operate payroll. Franchisees also have support for marketing, recruiting, and performance indicators that will likely help franchisees run their business.

What Might Make a Signal Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Signal team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include service fees and royalty fees.

Signal has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Signal has also been named as one of the best home-based franchises to own by Entrepreneur.

How To Open a Signal Franchise

Before deciding to open a Signal franchise, it is a good idea to research some things on your own. The first thing you may want to check out is the competition. Find out what kind of competition is in your area for security services. You should also search out potential locations. The corporate office may help you with this, but it is good to do some of your own homework and come prepared.

If you pursue the opportunity of opening a Signal franchise, you will receive training through their online platform. The officer brand experience program may also help franchisees recruit and retain employees once operations begin.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Signal franchising team questions.