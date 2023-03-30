Signal
Signal (formerly Signal 88 Security) was founded in 2003 in Omaha, Nebraska, and the company started franchising in 2008. Now Signal has over 650 franchise territories in the U.S. It also has a presence in Canada and several other countries.

Signal works to provide residential, commercial, and industrial clients with security services. The company wants to help people have a physically safe environment, giving them a better chance to flourish and prosper. Signal offers security services for apartments, hotels, schools, commercial and industrial establishments. Clients can request patrol services, dedicated security officers, or event security.

Why You May Want to Start a Signal Franchise

A franchisee for Signal should display the qualities it takes to be a team captain. These qualities include passion, commitment, positivity, and confidence. A franchisee for Signal may need to possess good communication skills and the ability to inspire others. Signal may need franchisees who can recognize strengths within the team and use them appropriately.

Signal provides all franchisees with technology and training that can help their franchise grow. The Signal team should help franchisees publish a website, manage new client leads, invoice clients, and operate payroll. Franchisees also have support for marketing, recruiting, and performance indicators that will likely help franchisees run their business.

What Might Make a Signal Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Signal team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include service fees and royalty fees.

Signal has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Signal has also been named as one of the best home-based franchises to own by Entrepreneur.

How To Open a Signal Franchise

Before deciding to open a Signal franchise, it is a good idea to research some things on your own. The first thing you may want to check out is the competition. Find out what kind of competition is in your area for security services. You should also search out potential locations. The corporate office may help you with this, but it is good to do some of your own homework and come prepared.

If you pursue the opportunity of opening a Signal franchise, you will receive training through their online platform. The officer brand experience program may also help franchisees recruit and retain employees once operations begin.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Signal franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Signal

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Security Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2003
Leadership
Reed Nyffeler, Owner/CEO
Corporate Address
3880 S. 149th St., #102
Omaha, NE 68144
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
125
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
970 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Signal franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$85,000 - $170,000
Initial Investment
$93,200 - $241,150
Veteran Incentives
$0.05 off franchise fee per capita in territory
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
3 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Signal offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
Signal has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
65 hours
Classroom Training
27.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Signal landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Signal ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #83 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #15 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #108 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #25 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #10 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #11 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Security Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Security Services Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #21 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

