Property and casualty insurance
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#77 Ranked #54 last year
Initial investment
$40K - $119K
Units as of 2022
1,344 151.2% over 3 years
Life being what it is, uncertainties happen from time to time. Nearly every day, people take many risks. As a result, safety is not promised. To increase our security and the safety of those dear to us, we are advised to purchase various insurance coverages. Goosehead Insurance is here for the people.

With over 730 franchises throughout the United States, Goosehead Insurance is an independent insurance agency offering contracts and policies for coverage against losses. Opening a franchise with Goosehead Insurance might expose you to a valued organization whose services are transparent, honest, and loved by many. This may make opening a Goosehead Insurance beneficial. 

Why You May Want to Start a Goosehead Insurance Franchise

The potential client pool may be large for insurance policies, and offering various types of policies may only grow your business. Goosehead Insurance strives to find ways to make payments more affordable for the insured. They also may help customers sort through multiple options because of their independence in the insurance industry. This automatic diversification of policies means better chances of customer conversion.

With such superior customer service and quality policies, Goosehead Insurance has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 several times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make Goosehead Insurance a Good Choice?

Goosehead Insurance works to increase agent productivity while ensuring a quality client experience. To achieve this, they generally offer a front-end review of the policies to ensure that each policy meets the carrier guidelines provided. They also might have expert quality auditors to process applications and policies, thus potentially saving time. Every policy's real-time review reduces the errors and omissions exposure significantly, which hopefully will increase overall accuracy. 

Goosehead Insurance typically utilizes several software systems that help the franchisee handle the business efficiently and smoothly, aiding fast and quick services for their clients. It's at a Goosehead Insurance franchise where a qualified and fully licensed team of experts usually handles your business. With this, your focus and energy can be applied entirely to generating your franchise’s services.

How to Start a Goosehead Insurance Franchise

To be part of the Goosehead Insurance team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should be prepared for a significant royalty fee. 

Getting started as a potential franchisee is as easy as filling out a franchise interest form. After that, someone from the company may reach out to you to get to know you better and see if you will be a good fit for the brand. Next, detailed information regarding the franchise may be sent to you in the form of a Franchise Disclosure Document. Here, you are expected to review the documents. Then, you can decide whether to proceed with the application or not. During this process, you may also find it beneficial to reach out to an attorney or financial advisor in order to ensure that you are financially sound enough to operate a franchise.

Company Overview

About Goosehead Insurance

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Insurance , Miscellaneous Financial Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2003
Leadership
Mark Jones, Chairman & CEO
Corporate Address
1500 Solana Blvd., #4500
Westlake, TX 76262
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
841
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
1,344 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Goosehead Insurance franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $60,000
Initial Investment
$40,000 - $118,500
Royalty Fee
20-50%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Goosehead Insurance offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
86 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Goosehead Insurance landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Goosehead Insurance ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #77 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #9 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #5 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #4 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Insurance in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Insurance Category

