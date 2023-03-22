Signing out of account, Standby...
ComForCareNonmedical home care
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#402 Ranked #311 last year
- Initial investment
-
$71K - $154K
- Units as of 2022
-
222 9.4% over 3 years
Live your life to the fullest with ComForCare!
In 1996, Mark Armstrong, ComForCare’s founder, looked at the home care industry that was just beginning to take shape and thought, “We can do this better.” Armed with the sole mission of helping clients live an authentic lifestyle through in-home care, ComForCare positioned itself as a provider of what clients crave most—peace of mind.
Since beginning to franchise in 2001, ComForCare has expanded its caring senior services to become a reliable partner, both to clients and entrepreneurs who hope to make a difference in their communities. For franchisees, ComForCare is not just a brand that helps clients to “Live their Best Lives Possible.” ComForCare is also a reputable partner and social actor. They hope to impact the lives of seniors and people living with disabilities. From non-medical in-home care services like light housekeeping, bathing and grooming, and companionship to special care for those with Alzheimer’s disease, ComForCare may be considered to be a premium choice for many.
Why You May Want to Start a ComForCare Franchise
ComForCare, which is now part of parent company Best Life Brands, promises clients the chance to live their best lives. For franchisees, the advantages are interesting. First, as part of the brand, ComForCare offers franchise owners the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the elderly and ailing. Second, unlike a lot of senior care in the home available, ComForCare’s exclusive programs like DementiaWise are tailored to be more beneficial for the client, their families, and franchise owners alike.
With ComForCare, franchises may acquire a stable and reliable partner in an industry that provides essential services to the general population. For anyone with a business background and the capability to supervise scheduling and staffing, opening a ComForCare franchise may be particularly comfortable and attractive.
What Might Make a ComForCare Franchise a Good Choice?
ComForCare is always seeking franchisees who are passionate about helping others.
To be part of the ComForCare team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. It may be wise to contact an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary funds to open and operate a ComForCare franchise. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
To anyone with a heart of gold, the perks of becoming a ComForCare franchisee may be meaningful and real.
How to Open a ComForCare Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the ComForCare team.
You can get started with the process of opening a ComForCare franchise by filling out an inquiry form. After submission, you may get a call from the ComForCare franchise development team and the process of determining if you are a good fit for the franchise may begin.
When it comes to quality and customized service in the care industry, ComForCare offers an opportunity to make a real difference!
Company Overview
About ComForCare
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
- Founded
- 1996
- Parent Company
- Best Life Brands LLC
- Leadership
- J.J. Sorrenti, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
900 Wilshire Dr., #102
Troy, MI 48084
More from ComForCare
Quick Summary
ComForCare is a highly respected home care company whose brand is synonymous with quality care. Our clients love working with us because we deliver proactive and engaged care, with innovative programs that empower everyone in the family to live their best lives possible. Our business owners also rank us extremely high in franchisee satisfaction.
Why Invest in a Home Care Franchise?
Home care is a truly global, high demand industry that any serious entrepreneur should consider. Quality home care, privately paid for by the client, is a valuable and vital part of the long-term care solution for millions of people because it provides seniors a choice about how and where they age, and it delivers peace of mind to family members who are unable to provide all the care their loved ones need.
- Home Care is a $75 billion industry
- over 10,000 people turn 65 every day
- 70% of these folks will need help with activities of daily living (ADL’s)
- 90% of elderly want to remain in their own homes as long as possible
- The average base of family support is shrinking rapidly
- More elderly are living with chronic illnesses, including arthritis, diabetes or Alzheimer's than ever
- Patients are discharged from hospitals more quickly and the average length of hospital stays has declined by five days since 1980
- More than 49% of women over the age of 75 live alone with no loved one to assist them with ADL’s
- Approximately 40 Million family members currently care for their aging parents and are not properly trained to do so.
Data provided by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) and the Global Coalition on Aging (GCA)
The ComForCare franchise offers social entrepreneurs a highly scalable proven business framework so that they can significantly contribute to society in a robust industry, while also being highly compensated.
What Makes ComForCare Different?Superior Care Process
- Thorough Start-of-Care Program
- In-Home Nurse Assessments & Reassessments
- Client and Family Education
- Management Engagement & Quality Assurance Measures
- Elite Caregiver Hiring, Training & Client Matching Process
Unparalleled Franchisee Satisfaction
ComForCare® has received World-Class Franchise® certification from the Franchise Research Institute® for the Tenth Consecutive Year based on exceptional franchisee satisfaction!
Diverse Revenue Channels
- Personal & Companion Care
- Medical Staffing
- Hospital Specific Discharge Planning Programs
- Onsite Programs in Elder Care Communities
- Emergency Response Programs
Unique & Innovative Care Programs
- DementiaWise®
- Therapeutic Music
- Parkinson’s Program
Other Business & Financial Advantages
- Private Pay Client Expertise
- Multi-Faceted Marketing
- Large, Exclusive Territories
- Reasonable Investment
- Extensive Training & Ongoing Support
- Proprietary Technology Tools
The Ideal ComForCare Owner
ComForCare owners are successful business professionals who genuinely care about other people and want to translate their prior success into a new venture that will make a significant impact in their communities. They all possess varying degrees of business experience, but our ideal candidates all have similar traits and characteristics, including:
- Highly Motivated Relationship Builder
- Strong Communication Skills
- Solid Management and People Skills
- Desire to Provide High Quality Care and Service to the Elderly
- An Entrepreneurial Spirit and Self-Motivation
- Willingness to Follow a Proven System
Learn more today about how you can Support Independence, Dignity and Quality of Life as a ComForCare franchise owner.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2001 (22 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 45
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 222 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ComForCare franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,500 - $52,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $71,475 - $154,150
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $400,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $65,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%/6-7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- ComForCare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 28-40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 76 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where ComForCare landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where ComForCare ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
