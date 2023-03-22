ComForCare
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#402 Ranked #311 last year
Initial investment
$71K - $154K
Units as of 2022
222 9.4% over 3 years
Live your life to the fullest with ComForCare!

In 1996, Mark Armstrong, ComForCare’s founder, looked at the home care industry that was just beginning to take shape and thought, “We can do this better.” Armed with the sole mission of helping clients live an authentic lifestyle through in-home care, ComForCare positioned itself as a provider of what clients crave most—peace of mind.

Since beginning to franchise in 2001, ComForCare has expanded its caring senior services to become a reliable partner, both to clients and entrepreneurs who hope to make a difference in their communities. For franchisees, ComForCare is not just a brand that helps clients to “Live their Best Lives Possible.” ComForCare is also a reputable partner and social actor. They hope to impact the lives of seniors and people living with disabilities. From non-medical in-home care services like light housekeeping, bathing and grooming, and companionship to special care for those with Alzheimer’s disease, ComForCare may be considered to be a premium choice for many.

Why You May Want to Start a ComForCare Franchise

ComForCare, which is now part of parent company Best Life Brands, promises clients the chance to live their best lives. For franchisees, the advantages are interesting. First, as part of the brand, ComForCare offers franchise owners the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the elderly and ailing. Second, unlike a lot of senior care in the home available, ComForCare’s exclusive programs like DementiaWise are tailored to be more beneficial for the client, their families, and franchise owners alike.

With ComForCare, franchises may acquire a stable and reliable partner in an industry that provides essential services to the general population. For anyone with a business background and the capability to supervise scheduling and staffing, opening a ComForCare franchise may be particularly comfortable and attractive.

What Might Make a ComForCare Franchise a Good Choice?

ComForCare is always seeking franchisees who are passionate about helping others. 

To be part of the ComForCare team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. It may be wise to contact an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary funds to open and operate a ComForCare franchise. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

To anyone with a heart of gold, the perks of becoming a ComForCare franchisee may be meaningful and real.

How to Open a ComForCare Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the ComForCare team. 

You can get started with the process of opening a ComForCare franchise by filling out an inquiry form. After submission, you may get a call from the ComForCare franchise development team and the process of determining if you are a good fit for the franchise may begin.

When it comes to quality and customized service in the care industry, ComForCare offers an opportunity to make a real difference!

Company Overview

About ComForCare

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
1996
Parent Company
Best Life Brands LLC
Leadership
J.J. Sorrenti, CEO
Corporate Address
900 Wilshire Dr., #102
Troy, MI 48084


Sponsored Content

More from ComForCare

ComForCare - Caregiver and person in wheelchair

Quick Summary

ComForCare is a highly respected home care company whose brand is synonymous with quality care. Our clients love working with us because we deliver proactive and engaged care, with innovative programs that empower everyone in the family to live their best lives possible. Our business owners also rank us extremely high in franchisee satisfaction.

Why Invest in a Home Care Franchise?

Home care is a truly global, high demand industry that any serious entrepreneur should consider. Quality home care, privately paid for by the client, is a valuable and vital part of the long-term care solution for millions of people because it provides seniors a choice about how and where they age, and it delivers peace of mind to family members who are unable to provide all the care their loved ones need.

  • Home Care is a $75 billion industry
  • over 10,000 people turn 65 every day
  • 70% of these folks will need help with activities of daily living (ADL’s)
  • 90% of elderly want to remain in their own homes as long as possible
  • The average base of family support is shrinking rapidly
  • More elderly are living with chronic illnesses, including arthritis, diabetes or Alzheimer's than ever
  • Patients are discharged from hospitals more quickly and the average length of hospital stays has declined by five days since 1980
  • More than 49% of women over the age of 75 live alone with no loved one to assist them with ADL’s
  • Approximately 40 Million family members currently care for their aging parents and are not properly trained to do so.

Data provided by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) and the Global Coalition on Aging (GCA)

The ComForCare franchise offers social entrepreneurs a highly scalable proven business framework so that they can significantly contribute to society in a robust industry, while also being highly compensated.

ComForCare - Two nurses

What Makes ComForCare Different?

Superior Care Process
  • Thorough Start-of-Care Program
  • In-Home Nurse Assessments & Reassessments
  • Client and Family Education
  • Management Engagement & Quality Assurance Measures
  • Elite Caregiver Hiring, Training & Client Matching Process

Unparalleled Franchisee Satisfaction

ComForCare® has received World-Class Franchise® certification from the Franchise Research Institute® for the Tenth Consecutive Year based on exceptional franchisee satisfaction!

Diverse Revenue Channels

  • Personal & Companion Care
  • Medical Staffing
  • Hospital Specific Discharge Planning Programs
  • Onsite Programs in Elder Care Communities
  • Emergency Response Programs

Unique & Innovative Care Programs

  • DementiaWise®
  • Therapeutic Music
  • Parkinson’s Program

Other Business & Financial Advantages

  • Private Pay Client Expertise
  • Multi-Faceted Marketing
  • Large, Exclusive Territories
  • Reasonable Investment
  • Extensive Training & Ongoing Support
  • Proprietary Technology Tools
ComForCare - Smiling caregiver

The Ideal ComForCare Owner

ComForCare owners are successful business professionals who genuinely care about other people and want to translate their prior success into a new venture that will make a significant impact in their communities. They all possess varying degrees of business experience, but our ideal candidates all have similar traits and characteristics, including:

  • Highly Motivated Relationship Builder
  • Strong Communication Skills
  • Solid Management and People Skills
  • Desire to Provide High Quality Care and Service to the Elderly
  • An Entrepreneurial Spirit and Self-Motivation
  • Willingness to Follow a Proven System

Learn more today about how you can Support Independence, Dignity and Quality of Life as a ComForCare franchise owner.

Franchise Research Institute - World-Class - Franchise 2008-2017

Great Place To Work Certified

 

 

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
45
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
222 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ComForCare franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,500 - $52,000
Initial Investment
$71,475 - $154,150
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$65,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%/6-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
ComForCare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28-40 hours
Classroom Training
76 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where ComForCare landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where ComForCare ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #402 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #197 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #54 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

