Live your life to the fullest with ComForCare!

In 1996, Mark Armstrong, ComForCare’s founder, looked at the home care industry that was just beginning to take shape and thought, “We can do this better.” Armed with the sole mission of helping clients live an authentic lifestyle through in-home care, ComForCare positioned itself as a provider of what clients crave most—peace of mind.

Since beginning to franchise in 2001, ComForCare has expanded its caring senior services to become a reliable partner, both to clients and entrepreneurs who hope to make a difference in their communities. For franchisees, ComForCare is not just a brand that helps clients to “Live their Best Lives Possible.” ComForCare is also a reputable partner and social actor. They hope to impact the lives of seniors and people living with disabilities. From non-medical in-home care services like light housekeeping, bathing and grooming, and companionship to special care for those with Alzheimer’s disease, ComForCare may be considered to be a premium choice for many.

Why You May Want to Start a ComForCare Franchise

ComForCare, which is now part of parent company Best Life Brands, promises clients the chance to live their best lives. For franchisees, the advantages are interesting. First, as part of the brand, ComForCare offers franchise owners the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the elderly and ailing. Second, unlike a lot of senior care in the home available, ComForCare’s exclusive programs like DementiaWise are tailored to be more beneficial for the client, their families, and franchise owners alike.

With ComForCare, franchises may acquire a stable and reliable partner in an industry that provides essential services to the general population. For anyone with a business background and the capability to supervise scheduling and staffing, opening a ComForCare franchise may be particularly comfortable and attractive.

What Might Make a ComForCare Franchise a Good Choice?

ComForCare is always seeking franchisees who are passionate about helping others.

To be part of the ComForCare team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. It may be wise to contact an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary funds to open and operate a ComForCare franchise. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

To anyone with a heart of gold, the perks of becoming a ComForCare franchisee may be meaningful and real.

How to Open a ComForCare Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the ComForCare team.

You can get started with the process of opening a ComForCare franchise by filling out an inquiry form. After submission, you may get a call from the ComForCare franchise development team and the process of determining if you are a good fit for the franchise may begin.

When it comes to quality and customized service in the care industry, ComForCare offers an opportunity to make a real difference!