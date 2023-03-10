Spherion Staffing & Recruiting
Spherion Staffing is one of the world’s largest human resources and recruitment service companies, dedicated to giving people the right employment opportunities. With a long history in the staff agency industry, the company has become synonymous with a strong workforce and thriving careers. They have become popular among staffing franchises and license opportunities across the nation.

Spherion Staffing was founded soon after the conclusion of World War II, in 1946. It began franchising in 1956 and has nearly 200 locations across the U.S. today. 

Spherion Staffing gives franchisees a local experience and provides the extensive resources and support of a national brand as a franchisor. They make sure that all franchisees feel like part of the company. A regular exchange of ideas, best practices, and achieved goals assures this. When you become a franchisee, you will have access to the insight and experience of more than 60 existing owners and the unmatched camaraderie to boot.

Why You May Want to Start a Spherion Staffing Franchise

Spherion Staffing has ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 an impressive amount of times throughout its existence. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

Spherion Staffing is particularly committed to helping support veterans. If you belong to this group of disciplined leaders, you can build your franchise with the assistance of the company's best resources and express personnel. Spherion Staffing tries to give back to military members, veterans, and their families by offering special perks and privileges. Spherion Staffing has several charity initiatives to help the community, as well.

What Might Make Spherion Staffing a Good Choice?

Millions of people find jobs through recruitment agencies each year. Still, you may want to research Spherion Staffing and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To open a Spherion Staffing franchise, you will need to pay an initial investment that includes a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. The initial investment size depends on if you plan on opening a Spherion General Staffing franchise or a Spherion Professionals franchise. To be part of the Spherion team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for the investments and ongoing fees necessary. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Spherion Staffing Franchise

The process of owning a Spherion Staffing franchise begins with the company evaluating your franchise readiness. They will assess your financial preparedness, willingness to be a hands-on franchisee, and your suitability as an active staffing agent

Potential franchisees will ask questions, go to a discovery day at Spherion Staffing's Atlanta, Georgia headquarters, and meet the team. If both parties agree to go into business together, Spherion Staffing may ask you to choose your market, sign your franchise agreement, and pay the initial fees. When all the paperwork is done, another team will help you out with pre-opening preparations.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Spherion Staffing & Recruiting

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Staffing/Recruiting
Founded
1946
Parent Company
Randstad North America
Leadership
Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, Spherion President & Executive Committee Member of Randstad North America
Corporate Address
3625 Cumberland Blvd., 6th Fl.
Atlanta, GA 30339
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1956 (67 years)
# of employees at HQ
450
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
215 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Spherion Staffing & Recruiting franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000 - $40,000
Initial Investment
$143,100 - $352,475
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000 - $350,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000 - $275,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee, free office technology package, $1,000 marketing product credit, sales training workshop
Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
0.25-0.75%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Spherion Staffing & Recruiting offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
150 hours
Classroom Training
104 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
