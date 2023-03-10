Spherion Staffing is one of the world’s largest human resources and recruitment service companies, dedicated to giving people the right employment opportunities. With a long history in the staff agency industry, the company has become synonymous with a strong workforce and thriving careers. They have become popular among staffing franchises and license opportunities across the nation.

Spherion Staffing was founded soon after the conclusion of World War II, in 1946. It began franchising in 1956 and has nearly 200 locations across the U.S. today.

Spherion Staffing gives franchisees a local experience and provides the extensive resources and support of a national brand as a franchisor. They make sure that all franchisees feel like part of the company. A regular exchange of ideas, best practices, and achieved goals assures this. When you become a franchisee, you will have access to the insight and experience of more than 60 existing owners and the unmatched camaraderie to boot.

Why You May Want to Start a Spherion Staffing Franchise

Spherion Staffing has ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 an impressive amount of times throughout its existence. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Spherion Staffing is particularly committed to helping support veterans. If you belong to this group of disciplined leaders, you can build your franchise with the assistance of the company's best resources and express personnel. Spherion Staffing tries to give back to military members, veterans, and their families by offering special perks and privileges. Spherion Staffing has several charity initiatives to help the community, as well.

What Might Make Spherion Staffing a Good Choice?

Millions of people find jobs through recruitment agencies each year. Still, you may want to research Spherion Staffing and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To open a Spherion Staffing franchise, you will need to pay an initial investment that includes a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. The initial investment size depends on if you plan on opening a Spherion General Staffing franchise or a Spherion Professionals franchise. To be part of the Spherion team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for the investments and ongoing fees necessary. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Spherion Staffing Franchise

The process of owning a Spherion Staffing franchise begins with the company evaluating your franchise readiness. They will assess your financial preparedness, willingness to be a hands-on franchisee, and your suitability as an active staffing agent.

Potential franchisees will ask questions, go to a discovery day at Spherion Staffing's Atlanta, Georgia headquarters, and meet the team. If both parties agree to go into business together, Spherion Staffing may ask you to choose your market, sign your franchise agreement, and pay the initial fees. When all the paperwork is done, another team will help you out with pre-opening preparations.