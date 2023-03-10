Signing out of account, Standby...
#63 Ranked #71 last year
- Initial investment
-
$143K - $352K
- Units as of 2022
-
215 11.4% over 3 years
Spherion Staffing is one of the world’s largest human resources and recruitment service companies, dedicated to giving people the right employment opportunities. With a long history in the staff agency industry, the company has become synonymous with a strong workforce and thriving careers. They have become popular among staffing franchises and license opportunities across the nation.
Spherion Staffing was founded soon after the conclusion of World War II, in 1946. It began franchising in 1956 and has nearly 200 locations across the U.S. today.
Spherion Staffing gives franchisees a local experience and provides the extensive resources and support of a national brand as a franchisor. They make sure that all franchisees feel like part of the company. A regular exchange of ideas, best practices, and achieved goals assures this. When you become a franchisee, you will have access to the insight and experience of more than 60 existing owners and the unmatched camaraderie to boot.
Why You May Want to Start a Spherion Staffing Franchise
Spherion Staffing has ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 an impressive amount of times throughout its existence. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Spherion Staffing is particularly committed to helping support veterans. If you belong to this group of disciplined leaders, you can build your franchise with the assistance of the company's best resources and express personnel. Spherion Staffing tries to give back to military members, veterans, and their families by offering special perks and privileges. Spherion Staffing has several charity initiatives to help the community, as well.
What Might Make Spherion Staffing a Good Choice?
Millions of people find jobs through recruitment agencies each year. Still, you may want to research Spherion Staffing and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
To open a Spherion Staffing franchise, you will need to pay an initial investment that includes a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. The initial investment size depends on if you plan on opening a Spherion General Staffing franchise or a Spherion Professionals franchise. To be part of the Spherion team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for the investments and ongoing fees necessary. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Open a Spherion Staffing Franchise
The process of owning a Spherion Staffing franchise begins with the company evaluating your franchise readiness. They will assess your financial preparedness, willingness to be a hands-on franchisee, and your suitability as an active staffing agent.
Potential franchisees will ask questions, go to a discovery day at Spherion Staffing's Atlanta, Georgia headquarters, and meet the team. If both parties agree to go into business together, Spherion Staffing may ask you to choose your market, sign your franchise agreement, and pay the initial fees. When all the paperwork is done, another team will help you out with pre-opening preparations.
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Spherion Staffing & Recruiting franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000 - $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $143,100 - $352,475
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000 - $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000 - $275,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee, free office technology package, $1,000 marketing product credit, sales training workshop
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- Varies
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 0.25-0.75%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Spherion Staffing & Recruiting offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 150 hours
- Classroom Training
- 104 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Spherion Staffing & Recruiting landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Spherion Staffing & Recruiting ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
