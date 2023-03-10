Liberty Tax Service
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #360 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$44K - $79K
Units as of 2021
2,683 19% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Liberty Tax Service is a tax preparation service that has locations in both the United States and Canada. It is one of the largest tax preparation franchises in the country, with over 2,500 franchised locations all over North America. In 1997, John Hewitt of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service acquired the Canadian franchise and gave it the name we know today.

As a franchisee, you’ll not only provide friendly, professional tax services in person but provide support for online services, as well. Customers have access to a W4 withholding calculator to figure out their income online, a mileage reimbursement calculator, and a reimbursement adjustment calculator. As a franchisee, you might also handle tax debt relief services, car insurance, roadside assistance, and more.

Why You May Want to Start a Liberty Tax Service Franchise

If there’s one thing that life guarantees, it’s taxes, and that's something that will likely never go out of style. Besides always being in demand, Liberty Tax Service designs its franchise process to ultimately benefit franchisees and your customers. 

The company makes their brand one of the more affordable startups to invest in so you can grow quickly. It also leaves you money to customize your franchise location and really make it your own. With the franchise comes their iconic sign-twirling Lady Liberty mascot. Who says taxes aren’t fun?

This is a company that can truly benefit you as a franchisee, and give you the opportunity to change your clients’ lives. They’ll be able to learn taxes as you help them with their debt, questions, and tax anxiety. You’ll soon become one of their first choices when they search for “tax accountants near me.”

What Might Make a Liberty Tax Service Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Liberty Tax Service franchise means that the low startup cost could better benefit you in the future. But, as you should know, the franchise is only as good as the person running the business and offering services. 

To be part of the Liberty Tax Service team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Liberty Tax Service Franchise

Liberty Tax Service makes opening a franchise as straightforward a process as possible. The first step is to request information and a representative may be in touch with you. Thereafter, they will arrange for you to participate in a live conference call. You’ll then attend discovery day, a private meet-and-greet to speak with other franchisees, learn about the Liberty Tax Service culture, and discuss the Franchise Disclosure Document.

If all works out, you’ll fill out and submit the confidential franchise application and initial investment. On the company’s end, they’ll review your territory request, application, and set up a formal interview. After you complete their effective operations training, you’ll sign the paperwork that makes your franchise official.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Liberty Tax Service

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Tax Services, Business Financial Services
Founded
1972
Parent Company
NextPoint Financial
Leadership
Brent Turner, CEO
Corporate Address
500 Grapevine Hwy., #402
Hurst, TX 76054
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1973 (50 years)
# of employees at HQ
285
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
2,683 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Liberty Tax Service franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $40,000
Initial Investment
$43,700 - $78,900
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $250,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
$15,000 off franchise fee; special financing
Royalty Fee
14%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Liberty Tax Service offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
Liberty Tax Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Liberty Tax Service? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Liberty Tax Service landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Liberty Tax Service ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Globe

Ranked #73 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #124 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #67 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Liberty Tax Service.

Huntington Learning Center

Tutoring and test prep
Ranked #122
Request Info

Toro Taxes

Tax and accounting services
Ranked #396
Learn More

ComForCare

Nonmedical home care
Ranked #311
Request Info

H&R Block

Tax preparation, electronic filing
Ranked #201
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing