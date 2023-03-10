Liberty Tax Service is a tax preparation service that has locations in both the United States and Canada. It is one of the largest tax preparation franchises in the country, with over 2,500 franchised locations all over North America. In 1997, John Hewitt of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service acquired the Canadian franchise and gave it the name we know today.

As a franchisee, you’ll not only provide friendly, professional tax services in person but provide support for online services, as well. Customers have access to a W4 withholding calculator to figure out their income online, a mileage reimbursement calculator, and a reimbursement adjustment calculator. As a franchisee, you might also handle tax debt relief services, car insurance, roadside assistance, and more.

Why You May Want to Start a Liberty Tax Service Franchise

If there’s one thing that life guarantees, it’s taxes, and that's something that will likely never go out of style. Besides always being in demand, Liberty Tax Service designs its franchise process to ultimately benefit franchisees and your customers.

The company makes their brand one of the more affordable startups to invest in so you can grow quickly. It also leaves you money to customize your franchise location and really make it your own. With the franchise comes their iconic sign-twirling Lady Liberty mascot. Who says taxes aren’t fun?

This is a company that can truly benefit you as a franchisee, and give you the opportunity to change your clients’ lives. They’ll be able to learn taxes as you help them with their debt, questions, and tax anxiety. You’ll soon become one of their first choices when they search for “tax accountants near me.”

What Might Make a Liberty Tax Service Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Liberty Tax Service franchise means that the low startup cost could better benefit you in the future. But, as you should know, the franchise is only as good as the person running the business and offering services.

To be part of the Liberty Tax Service team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Liberty Tax Service Franchise

Liberty Tax Service makes opening a franchise as straightforward a process as possible. The first step is to request information and a representative may be in touch with you. Thereafter, they will arrange for you to participate in a live conference call. You’ll then attend discovery day, a private meet-and-greet to speak with other franchisees, learn about the Liberty Tax Service culture, and discuss the Franchise Disclosure Document.

If all works out, you’ll fill out and submit the confidential franchise application and initial investment. On the company’s end, they’ll review your territory request, application, and set up a formal interview. After you complete their effective operations training, you’ll sign the paperwork that makes your franchise official.