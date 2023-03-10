Signing out of account, Standby...
Rumble BoxingBoxing fitness studios
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$394K - $4M
- Units as of 2022
-
23 130.0% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Rumble Boxing
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Boxing/Kickboxing Fitness, Fitness
- Founded
- 2017
- Parent Company
- Xponential Fitness
- Leadership
- Anthony Geisler, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
17877 Von Karman Ave., #100
Irvine, CA 92614
More from Rumble Boxing
Glove Up
Bring The Boxing Experience To Your Community
Founded in 2017 in New York City, Rumble is boxing-inspired group fitness designed for all levels from beginner to advanced. A 45-minute, 10-round full-body boxing and& strength workout crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags, Rumble delivers serious results in a fun, high-energy setting.
Why Own a Rumble Franchise?
It’s group fitness for the individual. We believe in the power of coming together to fight for a collective goal, but we also celebrate what it means to be unique. Rumble was created to shake up the stale norms of the group fitness world, and we remain committed to less cheesy fitness B.S. and more authenticity.
The Rumble Benefits
- First Mover Advantage
- With a proven concept in a number of competitive markets, Rumble has extensive market potential. Be the first to bring Rumble’s truly unique and highly efficient boxing-inspired group fitness concept to your local market!
- Smart Investment
- Not only does Rumble attract a broad range of members to market to, you canbut you can also enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, strong EBITDA margins, and the confidence in our team that has decades of experience in fitness franchising.
- Executive Model
- Our franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing you to determine your own success. Leverage development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully.
- Extensive Support
- We believe extensive training drives your success. From lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance, and sales &and marketing, you’ll be supported every step of your journey!
Support
Comprehensive training and extensive ongoing support is pivotal for your success as a Rumble franchise owner.
Real Estate
Our expert team will guide you through the entire process, from site selection to lease execution, to find the ideal site for your Rumble studio.
Construction & Design
We'll guide you through the entire buildout process from approved layout and general construction, to interior design, music, and technology— leaving you with a curated multi-sensory, immersive studio with incredible lighting and sound.
Sales
Enjoy comprehensive and ongoing sales training, monthly calls, and expert guidance from pre-sale through to grand opening and into sustainability.
Recruitment
The quality of the trainer defines a class. Receive assistance hiring the most qualified trainers, general managers, and sales team.
Marketing
The minute you execute your LOI, the marketing of your studio begins, with personalized support to ensure you generate maximum leads.
Financials
- Liquid Capital: $100,000
- Net Worth: $500,000
- Total Investment:
- Investment Range for Boutique | $397,700 – $549,600
- Investment Range for Signature | $3,258,833 – $4,028,333
Testimonials
As I became more connected to Xponential Fitness, it was easy to open another brand that was complimentary to my first brand, CycleBar, so I opened Pure Barre at the same time, with more to open, and have three Rumble studios to open now! Xponential's elite Corporate Team is not just the most supportive group I have ever had the pleasure to work with..... they are family!" - Cindy Pavin, multi-unit & multi-brand franchise owner, California
Backed By Xponential Fitness
Rumble is part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, a curator of leading fitness and wellness brands across every vertical in boutique fitness. With decades of fitness and franchising experience across our team, Xponential Fitness has the resources and network to ensure continued growth and support for our franchise owners.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2021 (2 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 18
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America
- # of Units
- 23 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Rumble Boxing franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $60,000
Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000

- Initial Investment
- $393,700 - $4,028,333
Initial Investment
$393,700 - $4,028,333

- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000

- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Royalty Fee
7%

- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%

- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Term of Agreement
10 years

- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Rumble Boxing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 2 hours
- Classroom Training
- 22.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

