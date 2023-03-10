Glove Up

Bring The Boxing Experience To Your Community

Founded in 2017 in New York City, Rumble is boxing-inspired group fitness designed for all levels from beginner to advanced. A 45-minute, 10-round full-body boxing and& strength workout crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags, Rumble delivers serious results in a fun, high-energy setting.

Why Own a Rumble Franchise?

It’s group fitness for the individual. We believe in the power of coming together to fight for a collective goal, but we also celebrate what it means to be unique. Rumble was created to shake up the stale norms of the group fitness world, and we remain committed to less cheesy fitness B.S. and more authenticity.

The Rumble Benefits

First Mover Advantage With a proven concept in a number of competitive markets, Rumble has extensive market potential. Be the first to bring Rumble’s truly unique and highly efficient boxing-inspired group fitness concept to your local market!

Smart Investment Not only does Rumble attract a broad range of members to market to, you canbut you can also enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, strong EBITDA margins, and the confidence in our team that has decades of experience in fitness franchising.

Executive Model Our franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing you to determine your own success. Leverage development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully.

Extensive Support We believe extensive training drives your success. From lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance, and sales &and marketing, you’ll be supported every step of your journey!



Support

Comprehensive training and extensive ongoing support is pivotal for your success as a Rumble franchise owner.

Real Estate

Our expert team will guide you through the entire process, from site selection to lease execution, to find the ideal site for your Rumble studio.

Construction & Design

We'll guide you through the entire buildout process from approved layout and general construction, to interior design, music, and technology— leaving you with a curated multi-sensory, immersive studio with incredible lighting and sound.

Sales

Enjoy comprehensive and ongoing sales training, monthly calls, and expert guidance from pre-sale through to grand opening and into sustainability.

Recruitment

The quality of the trainer defines a class. Receive assistance hiring the most qualified trainers, general managers, and sales team.

Marketing

The minute you execute your LOI, the marketing of your studio begins, with personalized support to ensure you generate maximum leads.

Financials

Liquid Capital: $100,000

$100,000 Net Worth: $500,000

$500,000 Total Investment: Investment Range for Boutique | $397,700 – $549,600 Investment Range for Signature | $3,258,833 – $4,028,333



Testimonials

As I became more connected to Xponential Fitness, it was easy to open another brand that was complimentary to my first brand, CycleBar, so I opened Pure Barre at the same time, with more to open, and have three Rumble studios to open now! Xponential's elite Corporate Team is not just the most supportive group I have ever had the pleasure to work with..... they are family!" - Cindy Pavin, multi-unit & multi-brand franchise owner, California

Backed By Xponential Fitness

Rumble is part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, a curator of leading fitness and wellness brands across every vertical in boutique fitness. With decades of fitness and franchising experience across our team, Xponential Fitness has the resources and network to ensure continued growth and support for our franchise owners.