Big Blue Swim School was founded in 2009 amid the 2008 economic recession by Chris DeLong and John Lonergan, former competitive swimmers. Their business idea is to provide a swimming curriculum that effectively helps people learn a vital life skill.

In 2018, Big Blue Swim School began franchising.

Why You May Want to Start a Big Blue Swim School

Big Blue Swim School may offer franchisees a fun and rewarding way to operate their own business. This may be more true for someone who loves swimming, former lifeguards looking to run a business, and other community or family-oriented individuals. When it comes to swimming lessons, this might be a rewarding franchise to run.

Swim lessons are typically in high demand. As part of their business plan, Big Blue Swim School strives to create a way to learn swim skills in a safe, fun, and comfortable environment.

It appears that a franchisee will not only enjoy the benefits of running a franchise, but a franchisee's employees might benefit from the business model, as well. Big Blue Swim School is likely to offer benefits to employees and hire trained swim instructors to work full-time. This may result in low turnover rates and a good reputation among prospective employees.

What Might Make Big Blue Swim School a Good Choice?

A unique feature of this franchise may be its appeal to families. This may come as an advantage, as franchisees may attract new clients based on referrals. Referrals are typically an effective way to sustain, advertise, and build a good reputation as a business. Big Blue Swim School also may use Lesson Buddy ™ as a means to keep parents apprised of their children's progress.

How to Start a Big Blue Swim School

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You should ensure that you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

As you decide if opening a Big Blue Swim School franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. Some of the benefits you may enjoy might include a lack of competition in this industry. However, you may want to consider local organizations and gyms that may already offer swimming lessons. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Also, consider if you need any additional training to become a swim instructor or run a swimming school. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Big Blue Swim School team. See what safety training you may need to take in addition to any training the company will provide.