Big Blue Swim School was founded in 2009 amid the 2008 economic recession by Chris DeLong and John Lonergan, former competitive swimmers. Their business idea is to provide a swimming curriculum that effectively helps people learn a vital life skill. 

In 2018, Big Blue Swim School began franchising.

Why You May Want to Start a Big Blue Swim School

Big Blue Swim School may offer franchisees a fun and rewarding way to operate their own business. This may be more true for someone who loves swimming, former lifeguards looking to run a business, and other community or family-oriented individuals. When it comes to swimming lessons, this might be a rewarding franchise to run. 

Swim lessons are typically in high demand. As part of their business plan, Big Blue Swim School strives to create a way to learn swim skills in a safe, fun, and comfortable environment.

It appears that a franchisee will not only enjoy the benefits of running a franchise, but a franchisee's employees might benefit from the business model, as well. Big Blue Swim School is likely to offer benefits to employees and hire trained swim instructors to work full-time. This may result in low turnover rates and a good reputation among prospective employees.

What Might Make Big Blue Swim School a Good Choice?

A unique feature of this franchise may be its appeal to families. This may come as an advantage, as franchisees may attract new clients based on referrals. Referrals are typically an effective way to sustain, advertise, and build a good reputation as a business. Big Blue Swim School also may use Lesson Buddy ™ as a means to keep parents apprised of their children's progress. 

How to Start a Big Blue Swim School

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You should ensure that you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

As you decide if opening a Big Blue Swim School franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. Some of the benefits you may enjoy might include a lack of competition in this industry. However, you may want to consider local organizations and gyms that may already offer swimming lessons. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Also, consider if you need any additional training to become a swim instructor or run a swimming school. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Big Blue Swim School team. See what safety training you may need to take in addition to any training the company will provide.

Company Overview

About Big Blue Swim School

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Swimming Lessons, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2009
Leadership
Chris DeJong, Founder & President
Corporate Address
4207 N. Western Ave.
Chicago, IL 60618
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
30
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
15 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Big Blue Swim School franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$80,000
Initial Investment
$2,475,200 - $3,966,700
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$600,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Big Blue Swim School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
134 hours
Classroom Training
134 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
25-36
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
