Anago Cleaning Systems is a commercial cleaning company offering deep cleans with everything from disinfection to sanitization. The company was founded in 1989 and began franchising in 1991. Setting up an Anago Cleaning Systems franchise may give you a golden chance to work with a highly-ranked commercial cleaning franchise.
There are over 1,600 Anago Cleaning Systems franchises throughout the United States and Canada. The cleaning franchise is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.
The Benefits of Starting an Anago Cleaning Systems Franchise
Many people want to have a clean and organized environment, but not everyone is willing to get their hands dirty in order to make it happen. There may be a huge need for cleaning services, especially for busy people who have tight schedules. Anago Cleaning Systems is one Google search away for anyone desperate for a 'cleaning franchise near me.'
Anago Cleaning Systems may be one of the easy franchises to start. They could welcome you into a cleaning family that's focused on your success as a franchisee. No experience is needed in starting a cleaning business with Anago Cleaning Systems. The comprehensive orientation program should provide you with the quality techniques you need to best serve your customers.
Anago Cleaning Systems may provide you with the bonding and insurance protection to maintain the safety of you and your employees. The billing and collections for your accounts might be handled by the regional office as well, allowing you to focus on best serving your customers.
What Might Make Anago Cleaning Systems a Good Choice?
Anago Cleaning Systems may provide you with initial brochures, business cards, branded apparel, and other marketing tools to promote your business awareness. They also usually offer you financial support when you're stranded. For instance, they may help fund your initial franchise fee, which could include optional equipment and supply packages.
Anago Cleaning Systems might give you the chance to select three different franchising packages. These will include the master franchisee, unit franchisee, and cleaning contract packages. You should pick which one suits you best.
How to Open an Anago Cleaning Systems Franchise
First, you should figure out if this franchise is right for you. It starts with an exclusive preview of the options available in your area. The Anago Cleaning Systems team may do a complete review of your interests, passions, and hobbies to determine if you're a good fit for the company. You may find it beneficial to understand both the requirements and the benefits you stand to gain.
You should make sure you are financially prepared for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you do not want to forget about ongoing fees, including royalty fees.
To begin, you can visit Anago Cleaning Systems’ website and fill out an application form with your details. With this, you may get to explore the next steps. Someone from the company typically reaches out to you to discuss the information provided. They might send over the required information, and you can decide whether to move forward with the application. With Anago Cleaning Systems, your customers can experience a cleaner, healthier home.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1991 (32 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 50
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 1,791 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Anago Cleaning Systems franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $5,015 - $31,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $11,265 - $68,250
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $5,015 - $31,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $1,000 - $23,500
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Anago Cleaning Systems offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, accounts receivable
- Third Party Financing
- Anago Cleaning Systems has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 56 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField Operations
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
