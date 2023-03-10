Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#36 Ranked #34 last year
Initial investment
$11K - $68K
Units as of 2022
1,791 10.1% over 3 years
Anago Cleaning Systems is a commercial cleaning company offering deep cleans with everything from disinfection to sanitization. The company was founded in 1989 and began franchising in 1991. Setting up an Anago Cleaning Systems franchise may give you a golden chance to work with a highly-ranked commercial cleaning franchise. 

There are over 1,600 Anago Cleaning Systems franchises throughout the United States and Canada. The cleaning franchise is actively seeking to expand its reach even further.

The Benefits of Starting an Anago Cleaning Systems Franchise

Many people want to have a clean and organized environment, but not everyone is willing to get their hands dirty in order to make it happen. There may be a huge need for cleaning services, especially for busy people who have tight schedules. Anago Cleaning Systems is one Google search away for anyone desperate for a 'cleaning franchise near me.'

Anago Cleaning Systems may be one of the easy franchises to start. They could welcome you into a cleaning family that's focused on your success as a franchisee. No experience is needed in starting a cleaning business with Anago Cleaning Systems. The comprehensive orientation program should provide you with the quality techniques you need to best serve your customers.

Anago Cleaning Systems may provide you with the bonding and insurance protection to maintain the safety of you and your employees. The billing and collections for your accounts might be handled by the regional office as well, allowing you to focus on best serving your customers.

What Might Make Anago Cleaning Systems a Good Choice?

Anago Cleaning Systems may provide you with initial brochures, business cards, branded apparel, and other marketing tools to promote your business awareness. They also usually offer you financial support when you're stranded. For instance, they may help fund your initial franchise fee, which could include optional equipment and supply packages.

Anago Cleaning Systems might give you the chance to select three different franchising packages. These will include the master franchisee, unit franchisee, and cleaning contract packages. You should pick which one suits you best.

How to Open an Anago Cleaning Systems Franchise

First, you should figure out if this franchise is right for you. It starts with an exclusive preview of the options available in your area. The Anago Cleaning Systems team may do a complete review of your interests, passions, and hobbies to determine if you're a good fit for the company. You may find it beneficial to understand both the requirements and the benefits you stand to gain. 

You should make sure you are financially prepared for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you do not want to forget about ongoing fees, including royalty fees.

To begin, you can visit Anago Cleaning Systems’ website and fill out an application form with your details. With this, you may get to explore the next steps. Someone from the company typically reaches out to you to discuss the information provided. They might send over the required information, and you can decide whether to move forward with the application. With Anago Cleaning Systems, your customers can experience a cleaner, healthier home. 

Company Overview

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1989
Parent Company
Anago Cleaning Systems
Leadership
Adam Povlitz, CEO & President
Corporate Address
20 S.W. 27th Ave., #300
Pompano Beach, FL 333069
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1991 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
1,791 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Anago Cleaning Systems franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$5,015 - $31,000
Initial Investment
$11,265 - $68,250
Net Worth Requirement
$5,015 - $31,000
Cash Requirement
$1,000 - $23,500
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Anago Cleaning Systems offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
Anago Cleaning Systems has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
56 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Anago Cleaning Systems landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Anago Cleaning Systems ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #36 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #76 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #3 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #9 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

