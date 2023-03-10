Stanley Steemer
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#111 Ranked #106 last year
Initial investment
$118K - $693K
Units as of 2022
272 1.1% over 3 years
Are you ready to get tough on dirt? With Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner, you can do just that; they may provide one of the most well-known home and commercial cleaning services!

Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner may be able to clean anything and everything, including tiles, area rugs, oriental rugs, carpets, upholstery, hardwood, RVs, boats, and cars. Additional services provided could include water damage services, disinfection services, air duct cleaning, natural stone cleaning, and selling assorted cleaning products. 

Founded in 1947, Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner originated in Dublin, Ohio, and has since expanded to various locations across the U.S. Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner began franchising in 1972 and now boasts over 200 U.S. franchises and more than 50 company-owned locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner Franchise?

Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner has more than 70 years of experience providing cleaning services, and they strive not to compromise on quality. This may make their services sought after, as the brand name could be highly recognized. You may leverage the brand name to attract clients and boost your business. 

Additionally, Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in the past few decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

Through the corporate training program, your technicians may undergo intensive training. They should be equipped to be exceptional commercial and residential cleaners, knowing how to adhere to safety practices as they work. 

What Might Make a Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

The size of your facility will depend on the scale of your operation and the number of vans and equipment you'll need. Strategically pick your location so you can serve your customers more conveniently. You also may be able to operate your Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner franchise as a home-based business, meaning that you may not need a storefront.

How To Open a Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner Franchise

If you are ready to provide cleaning services to your community, you can open a Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner franchise. You can start the process of opening a Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner franchise by submitting an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise representative may reach out to you to begin your journey. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner team questions. If you reach all the necessary requirements, you may qualify to open a Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Customers may turn to you with their trusted brand name behind you for a higher standard of cleaning. Soon, you may be running your cleaning franchise the Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner way! 

Company Overview

About Stanley Steemer

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Carpet & Upholstery Services, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1947
Parent Company
Stanley Steemer Int'l. Inc.
Leadership
Justin Bates, President
Corporate Address
5800 Innovation Dr.
Dublin, OH 43016
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1972 (51 years)
# of employees at HQ
173
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
272 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Stanley Steemer franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $100,000
Initial Investment
$118,210 - $692,536
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Stanley Steemer offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Third Party Financing
Stanley Steemer has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
60 hours
Classroom Training
50 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
16
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Stanley Steemer landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Stanley Steemer ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #111 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #11 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Carpet & Upholstery Services Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #24 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

