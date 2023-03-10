Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#111 Ranked #106 last year
- Initial investment
-
$118K - $693K
- Units as of 2022
-
272 1.1% over 3 years
Are you ready to get tough on dirt? With Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner, you can do just that; they may provide one of the most well-known home and commercial cleaning services!
Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner may be able to clean anything and everything, including tiles, area rugs, oriental rugs, carpets, upholstery, hardwood, RVs, boats, and cars. Additional services provided could include water damage services, disinfection services, air duct cleaning, natural stone cleaning, and selling assorted cleaning products.
Founded in 1947, Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner originated in Dublin, Ohio, and has since expanded to various locations across the U.S. Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner began franchising in 1972 and now boasts over 200 U.S. franchises and more than 50 company-owned locations.
Why You May Want to Start a Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner Franchise?
Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner has more than 70 years of experience providing cleaning services, and they strive not to compromise on quality. This may make their services sought after, as the brand name could be highly recognized. You may leverage the brand name to attract clients and boost your business.
Additionally, Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in the past few decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Through the corporate training program, your technicians may undergo intensive training. They should be equipped to be exceptional commercial and residential cleaners, knowing how to adhere to safety practices as they work.
What Might Make a Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
The size of your facility will depend on the scale of your operation and the number of vans and equipment you'll need. Strategically pick your location so you can serve your customers more conveniently. You also may be able to operate your Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner franchise as a home-based business, meaning that you may not need a storefront.
How To Open a Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner Franchise
If you are ready to provide cleaning services to your community, you can open a Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner franchise. You can start the process of opening a Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner franchise by submitting an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise representative may reach out to you to begin your journey.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner team questions. If you reach all the necessary requirements, you may qualify to open a Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.
Customers may turn to you with their trusted brand name behind you for a higher standard of cleaning. Soon, you may be running your cleaning franchise the Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner way!
Company Overview
About Stanley Steemer
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 1947
- Parent Company
- Stanley Steemer Int'l. Inc.
- Leadership
- Justin Bates, President
- Corporate Address
-
5800 Innovation Dr.
Dublin, OH 43016
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1972 (51 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 173
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 272 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Stanley Steemer franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000 - $100,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $118,210 - $692,536
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 4%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Stanley Steemer offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
- Third Party Financing
- Stanley Steemer has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 60 hours
- Classroom Training
- 50 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 16
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
