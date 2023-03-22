Dogtopia
Initial investment
$688K - $1.8M
Units as of 2023
228 62.9% over 3 years
Owning a pet is a way of life. For most people, pet welfare is of great significance. A pet owner's love can be seen in the pet industry, with the industry's worth being over $100 billion. A Dogtopia franchise is a unique business opportunity for those looking to tap into the pet industry. 

Established in 2002, Dogtopia revolutionized pet care services by focusing on quality, transparency, and safety. This model has shown growth, allowing the brand to start franchising 2005.

Dogtopia’s mission is to put an emphasis on education, exercise, and socialization for your furry friends. Its facilities are designed to reduce odors, noise level, illness, and accidents, thus keeping your pets as safe and happy as possible.

Why You May Want to Consider a Dogtopia Franchise

The dog daycare industry is estimated to be worth over $60 billion, and Dogtopia franchises help franchisees meet the market demand. With such a significant demand, Dogtopia operates franchises in over 120 locations across Canada and the U.S.

Services for pets include daycare, spa services, grooming, training, and boarding. Pet owners can check in on their beloved furry friends by using the Dogtopia web cameras. Highly trained staff are always around to ensure that pets are well taken care of and enjoy their time at Dogtopia. 

Dogtopia franchises also support various causes with the Dogtopia Foundation. The Dogtopia Foundation is helping to fund programs like Service Dogs for Veterans, Youth Literacy Programs, and Employment Initiatives for Adults with Autism.

What Might Make a Dogtopia Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees will want to make sure they have enough capital available to cover potential franchise fees. Franchisees will need to pay a franchise fee and invest in an initial range of money to begin operations. The investment range depends on franchise location, training, equipment, staff, and payroll, among other factors. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

While you explore the Dogtopia franchise brand, it may be wise to consult a financial planner and attorney to ensure your affairs are in order. 

How Do You Open a Dogtopia Franchise?

After a potential franchisee submits a franchise inquiry, a Dogtopia franchise representative may set up an introductory call. Dogtopia will determine your preferred territory and financial status while getting to know you better. They will also answer any questions you may have about the opportunity. 

As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Dogtopia franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

As you progress through the franchise process, you may get set to attend a discovery day to meet the Dogtopia team at company headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona and receive more insight into the brand. You may have the opportunity to tour a franchise location and talk to current Dogtopia franchises. If all parties involved agree, you may soon be on your way to hosting pets at a Dogtopia franchise.  

Company Overview

About Dogtopia

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Care
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Dogtopia Enterprises LLC
Leadership
Neil Gill, CEO
Corporate Address
6245 N. 24th Pkwy., #210
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
64
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
228 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Dogtopia franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$688,312 - $1,806,803
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Dogtopia has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
99.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15-20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
