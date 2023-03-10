Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is an international group of schools that provides swimming lessons to children of all ages. They've been in operation since 1991 and began franchising in 2007. Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has grown to over 100 franchises in the U.S., with several dozen outside the States. They know that the lessons they teach can also be life-saving.

The Aqua-Tots swimming curriculum has been tried, tested, and proven to be effective. There are six programs designed to help children aged 4 months to 12 years old learn how to swim safely. If you have a passion for swimming and promoting childhood safety, it might be time for you to jump on board with Aqua-Tots Swim Schools.

Why You May Want to Start an Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Franchise

It's no secret that the child-focused water safety industry is an important one. Parents are always looking for ways to keep their children safe, and training their little ones how to swim can help prevent tragic pool-side accidents. By opening an Aqua-Tots Swim Schools franchise, you can make an impact while also growing your business.

An Aqua-Tots Swim Schools franchise may be a reliable choice if you're looking for a stable business opportunity. As an industry leader, they strive to offer an exceptional swimming training experience to all their clients. Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Aqua-Tots Swim Schools team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which may include advertising fees, royalty fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

While your location will play a key role in attracting customers, you won't have to fight against the seasonal swings that many swimming schools face. All Aqua-Tots Swim Schools facilities have a year-round swimming pool, so you'll be able to stay in business throughout the year.

The company will provide you with all the tools you need to succeed. This includes online training materials, operational, marketing, and construction support.

How To Open an Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Franchise

To begin your journey in opening an Aqua-Tots Swim Schools franchise, you can start by filling out the initial interest form. After that, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools will send you a confidential questionnaire. If you are chosen to continue, you'll have an initial phone call with the development director to see if you're a good fit for the franchise. They'll also send you the Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Franchise Disclosure Document to review.

Next, you'll have a call with the Aqua-Tots Swim Schools executives to make sure you understand the business structure and talk about the potential of the territory you're interested in. You will also get a chance to chat with current franchisees, who may give you an insight into day-to-day operations and their experiences as Aqua-Tots Swim Schools franchisees. From there, you'll attend a discovery day at company headquarters in Mesa, Arizona.

The final step is to sign the franchise agreement. After that, you can select and negotiate a great location for your Aqua-Tots Swim School. After all, home is where the pool is.