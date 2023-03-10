In 1982, D. Bruce Irwin, M.D., founded American Family Care. As an alternative to emergency room visits, the urgent care franchise provides patients with non-emergency medical attention for injuries and illnesses. American Family Care strives to eliminate the need for extended travel and high admission costs in non-emergency situations. Since it began franchising in 2008, the brand has become a leading provider of urgent care in the United States.

American Family Care is a national brand. It has built a reputation as a great healthcare provider, keen on creating a kind and caring environment and upholding patient rights. As a franchisee, you may provide a vital service to your community by making care convenient and accessible at any time and location.

Why You May Want to Start an American Family Care Franchise

American Family Care aims to reduce strains in ERs and create opportunities for individual and community growth. If you're looking to switch careers or are an industry professional—nurse, doctor, or otherwise—American Family Care may be a good fit. The company is also open to franchisees who are "experienced investors." You don't necessarily need a medical degree to be a franchisee, but a passion for caring for others and business is a must.

An American Family Care franchise could be a good alternative for a franchisee whois looking to open an independent medical practice. It may also be of interest to a franchisee looking to provide quality medical care for lower-income communities. Those franchisees who wish to own their location as an absentee owner may do so, as well.

What Might Make American Family Care a Good Choice?

American Family Care stresses convenience, affordability, and quality care—both for patients and franchisees. A franchisee only needs eight employees to run a location, effectively cutting costs that may be attributed to paying employees. Franchisees also have the option to own multiple units.

Franchisees may expand their medical care revenue to cover telemedicine, occupational health, digital x-ray services, and lab testing. Some locations may also open an on-site pharmacy. Additionally, the company provides marketing, research, and development support. With help from corporate and a caring, quality team of physicians, you may create a sturdy business behind your medical practice.

How to Open an American Family Care Franchise

Before you pursue an American Family Care franchise, consider any other urgent care franchises in your area. Though it's helpful to have medical options in your market, too many could work against you. Find out the demand for urgent care or more affordable medical options in your area, as well.

Your personality should align with what American Family Care corporate is looking for, too. If you are a medical professional, you know that you need to follow strict policy and procedure. You also need to be communicative and involved. Even if you're an absentee owner, you need to be 100% invested in the business in more ways than just monetarily.

Prepare for thorough on-the-job training if the company approves you as a franchisee. American Family Care also provides additional training at master locations to guarantee that franchisees and core employees are well-equipped to meet client needs.