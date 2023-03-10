American Family Care

American Family Care

Urgent care/primary care centers
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#81 Ranked #141 last year
Initial investment
$1.1M - $1.5M
Units as of 2022
284 31.5% over 3 years
In 1982, D. Bruce Irwin, M.D., founded American Family Care. As an alternative to emergency room visits, the urgent care franchise provides patients with non-emergency medical attention for injuries and illnesses. American Family Care strives to eliminate the need for extended travel and high admission costs in non-emergency situations. Since it began franchising in 2008, the brand has become a leading provider of urgent care in the United States. 

American Family Care is a national brand. It has built a reputation as a great healthcare provider, keen on creating a kind and caring environment and upholding patient rights. As a franchisee, you may provide a vital service to your community by making care convenient and accessible at any time and location.

Why You May Want to Start an American Family Care Franchise

American Family Care aims to reduce strains in ERs and create opportunities for individual and community growth. If you're looking to switch careers or are an industry professional—nurse, doctor, or otherwise—American Family Care may be a good fit. The company is also open to franchisees who are "experienced investors." You don't necessarily need a medical degree to be a franchisee, but a passion for caring for others and business is a must. 

An American Family Care franchise could be a good alternative for a franchisee whois looking to open an independent medical practice. It may also be of interest to a franchisee looking to provide quality medical care for lower-income communities. Those franchisees who wish to own their location as an absentee owner may do so, as well.

What Might Make American Family Care a Good Choice?

American Family Care stresses convenience, affordability, and quality care—both for patients and franchisees. A franchisee only needs eight employees to run a location, effectively cutting costs that may be attributed to paying employees. Franchisees also have the option to own multiple units. 

Franchisees may expand their medical care revenue to cover telemedicine, occupational health, digital x-ray services, and lab testing. Some locations may also open an on-site pharmacy. Additionally, the company provides marketing, research, and development support. With help from corporate and a caring, quality team of physicians, you may create a sturdy business behind your medical practice.

How to Open an American Family Care Franchise

Before you pursue an American Family Care franchise, consider any other urgent care franchises in your area. Though it's helpful to have medical options in your market, too many could work against you. Find out the demand for urgent care or more affordable medical options in your area, as well.

Your personality should align with what American Family Care corporate is looking for, too. If you are a medical professional, you know that you need to follow strict policy and procedure. You also need to be communicative and involved. Even if you're an absentee owner, you need to be 100% invested in the business in more ways than just monetarily.

Prepare for thorough on-the-job training if the company approves you as a franchisee. American Family Care also provides additional training at master locations to guarantee that franchisees and core employees are well-equipped to meet client needs. 

Company Overview

About American Family Care

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
1982
Parent Company
American Family Care
Leadership
Bruce Irwin, CEO
Corporate Address
3700 Cahaba Beach Rd.
Birmingham, AL 35242
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
350
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
284 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a American Family Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$1,054,750 - $1,501,000
Net Worth Requirement
$1,200,000
Cash Requirement
$550,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
American Family Care offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
Third Party Financing
American Family Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
78 hours
Classroom Training
20.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where American Family Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where American Family Care ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #81 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Health Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Miscellaneous Health Services Category

