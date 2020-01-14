The Top 20 Franchises of 2020 From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

These 20 franchises start the new decade atop our Franchise 500 list.

January 14, 2020 10 min read

Entrepreneur has been ranking the top 500 franchises in America for 41 years. We use a five-pillar system to evaluate the hundreds of entries we receive every year. Those five pillars (in no particular order) are:

Costs and fees. This includes the franchise fee, total investment and royalty fees. Size and growth. This counts open and operating units, growth rate and closures. Support. This pillar takes into consideration training times, marketing support, operational support, franchisor infrastructure, financing availability and litigation. Brand strength. This aspect is all about social media, system size, years in business and years franchising. Financial strength and stability. This considers the franchisor’s audited financial statements.

Every year, the competition grows thicker and thicker as new businesses create compelling cases and the old-school, established ones keep innovating. Even making the Franchise 500 is a huge accomplishment, but which ones managed to crack the top echelon and make our top 20?



