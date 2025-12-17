Whole Foods Market has a plan for all those fruit and vegetable scraps piling up in the back of its stores: Turn them into chicken feed.

Starting in 2027, Whole Foods will use Mill Commercial, an AI-powered device that grinds and dehydrates food waste into coffee-ground-like material that can feed chickens at its private-label egg suppliers. Amazon invested in Mill to develop the technology.

The device can shrink waste volumes by up to 80 percent, cutting greenhouse gas emissions and saving money. It’s all part of Whole Foods’ goal to cut food waste in half by 2030.

