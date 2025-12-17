/ Business News

Whole Foods Wants to Use AI to Turn Food Scraps Into Chicken Feed

The grocer will install AI-powered food recyclers in stores starting in 2027.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Dec 17, 2025

Whole Foods Market has a plan for all those fruit and vegetable scraps piling up in the back of its stores: Turn them into chicken feed.

Starting in 2027, Whole Foods will use Mill Commercial, an AI-powered device that grinds and dehydrates food waste into coffee-ground-like material that can feed chickens at its private-label egg suppliers. Amazon invested in Mill to develop the technology.

The device can shrink waste volumes by up to 80 percent, cutting greenhouse gas emissions and saving money. It’s all part of Whole Foods’ goal to cut food waste in half by 2030.

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions at Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

