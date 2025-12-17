/ Business News

PayPal Just Filed to Become a Real Bank—Here’s Why That Matters for Small Businesses

The payment giant is seeking approval to launch PayPal Bank, which would offer business loans, savings accounts, and FDIC insurance.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Dec 17, 2025

PayPal wants to cut out the middleman and become the bank itself. The payment company announced it submitted applications to Utah regulators and the FDIC to establish what will be called PayPal Bank.

If approved, PayPal Bank would offer small business loans, interest-bearing savings accounts to customers, and FDIC insurance coverage for deposits. The bank would also work directly with Visa and Mastercard to complement its existing payment processing.

Mara McNeill, former President and CEO of Toyota Financial Savings Bank, has been tapped to lead PayPal’s new bank.

Read more

PayPal wants to cut out the middleman and become the bank itself. The payment company announced it submitted applications to Utah regulators and the FDIC to establish what will be called PayPal Bank.

If approved, PayPal Bank would offer small business loans, interest-bearing savings accounts to customers, and FDIC insurance coverage for deposits. The bank would also work directly with Visa and Mastercard to complement its existing payment processing.

Mara McNeill, former President and CEO of Toyota Financial Savings Bank, has been tapped to lead PayPal’s new bank.

Read more

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In

Latest

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions at Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

Related Content