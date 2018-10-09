Dunkin'
Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods
Founded
1950
Franchising Since
1955 (63 Years)
Corporate Address
130 Royall St.
Canton, MA 02021
CEO
David Hoffmann
Parent Company
Dunkin' Brands
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$228,621 - $1,717,103
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $90,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.9%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Dunkin' has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee for first five traditional restaurants
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
244-354 hours
Classroom Training:
45-54 hours
Dunkin' is ranked #3 in the Franchise 500!
Today, Dunkin' Donuts stores can be found in over 32 countries, and they serve 70 varieties of doughnuts, along with hot and cold coffee drinks, bagels, breakfast sandwiches and other baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts parent company, Dunkin' Brands Inc., also franchises Baskin-Robbins, and the two concepts are sometimes co-branded.