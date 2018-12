In 1946, Bill Rosenberg founded Industrial Luncheon Services, a company that delivered meals and snacks to workers in the Boston area. The success of Industrial Luncheon Services convinced Rosenberg to start The Open Kettle, a doughnut shop in Quincy, Massachusetts. Two years later, The Open Kettle changed its name to Dunkin' Donuts.

Today, Dunkin' Donuts stores can be found in over 32 countries, and they serve 70 varieties of doughnuts, along with hot and cold coffee drinks, bagels, breakfast sandwiches and other baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts parent company, Dunkin' Brands Inc., also franchises Baskin-Robbins, and the two concepts are sometimes co-branded.