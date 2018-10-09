Dunkin'
Dunkin'
Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods
About
Founded

1950

Franchising Since

1955 (63 Years)

Corporate Address

130 Royall St.
Canton, MA 02021

CEO

David Hoffmann

Parent Company

Dunkin' Brands

Ticker Symbol

DNKN

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$228,621 - $1,717,103

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$250,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $90,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5.9%

Ad Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Dunkin' has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee for first five traditional restaurants

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

244-354 hours

Classroom Training:

45-54 hours

Dunkin' is ranked #3 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
In 1946, Bill Rosenberg founded Industrial Luncheon Services, a company that delivered meals and snacks to workers in the Boston area. The success of Industrial Luncheon Services convinced Rosenberg to start The Open Kettle, a doughnut shop in Quincy, Massachusetts. Two years later, The Open Kettle changed its name to Dunkin' Donuts.

Today, Dunkin' Donuts stores can be found in over 32 countries, and they serve 70 varieties of doughnuts, along with hot and cold coffee drinks, bagels, breakfast sandwiches and other baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts parent company, Dunkin' Brands Inc., also franchises Baskin-Robbins, and the two concepts are sometimes co-branded.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $228,621 High - $1,717,103
Units
+3.4%+409 UNITS (1 Year) +12.3%+1357 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 9th, 2018
