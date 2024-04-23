Looking to make a real impact in kids' lives while running a successful business? Check out the top 15 children's franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500.

When it comes to helping kids succeed, some franchises stand out above the rest. From tutoring centers to educational programs, these businesses play a crucial role in shaping young minds. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 15 children's franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.

These franchises not only provide essential academic support but also foster a supportive environment where children can thrive and grow. So if you're considering buying into a franchise brand that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of children while also offering a promising business opportunity, these top-ranking options may be your key to success.

1. Kumon

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 10

10 Founded: 1954

1954 Franchising since: 1958

1958 Number of units: 26,244

26,244 Change in units: <1.0% decrease over 3 years

<1.0% decrease over 3 years Initial investment: $68K - $147K

$68K - $147K Leadership: Mino Tanabe, CEO

Mino Tanabe, CEO Parent company: N/A

Operating a Kumon franchise not only allows you to run a business while positively impacting your community, but also offers support for growth through brand managers and field consultants. With a vast global network of over 26,000 franchises, Kumon is a significant player in education, providing parents with solutions to help children excel academically and boost their confidence. The franchise presents rewarding moments, such as witnessing students succeed in their academic endeavors and confidently acing tests, making it a fulfilling venture for franchisees.

2. The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 32

32 Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 2003

2003 Number of units: 354

354 Change in units: +45.7% over 3 years

+45.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $590K - $5.5M

$590K - $5.5M Leadership: Richard Weissman, Chairman & CEO

Richard Weissman, Chairman & CEO Parent company: N/A

Founded in 1979, The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education has provided innovative early childhood education programs for children aged six weeks to five years. The brand began franchising in 2003 and has since expanded to more than 350 locations across the United States, offering vibrant centers and engaging educational experiences. Founded by Michael Weissman, the academy emphasizes fun and effective learning, positioning itself as a leader in the daycare and early childhood education industry. Franchise opportunities are available for individuals passionate about innovative education and community involvement.

3. The Goddard School

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 68

68 Founded: 1983

1983 Franchising since: 1988

1988 Number of units: 612

612 Change in units: +13.8% over 3 years

+13.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $880K - $7.6M

$880K - $7.6M Leadership: Dennis Maple, Chairman & CEO

Dennis Maple, Chairman & CEO Parent company: Sycamore Partners

Established in 1983 and franchising since 1988, The Goddard School has grown into a leading childcare provider with numerous schools across the country, offering programs for children from six weeks to six years old. Starting a The Goddard School franchise is an appealing option for career-changers passionate about positively impacting children's lives, with no prior childcare or education background required. Franchisees oversee administrative duties on-site while receiving comprehensive support from The Goddard School in various areas such as real estate, operations, marketing and training.

4. Goldfish Swim School

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 74

74 Founded: 2006

2006 Franchising since: 2008

2008 Number of units: 151

151 Change in units: +39.8% over 3 years

+39.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $1.7M - $3.7M

$1.7M - $3.7M Leadership: Chris McCuiston, CEO

Chris McCuiston, CEO Parent company: Goldfish Swim School Franchising LLC

Goldfish Swim School, founded in 2006 by Jenny and Chris McCuiston, offers swimming lessons for children aged 4 months to 12 years, equipping them with essential life-saving and life-changing skills. Since franchising began in 2008 to meet growing demand, the Goldfish Swim School franchise has expanded to numerous locations across the United States and Canada. Starting a Goldfish Swim School franchise presents an exciting opportunity, particularly for those passionate about making a difference in children's lives and fostering confidence. With a strong brand and a growing network of over 150 locations, franchisees can contribute to meeting the demand for high-quality swimming lessons while embarking on a fulfilling adventure.

5. Mathnasium

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 97

97 Founded: 2002

2002 Franchising since: 2003

2003 Number of units: 1,110

1,110 Change in units: +3.4% over 3 years

+3.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $113K - $149K

$113K - $149K Leadership: Mike Davis, CEO

Mike Davis, CEO Parent company: Roark Capital

Mathnasium is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Its founder, Larry Martinek, spent three decades developing methods and materials to help give grade-school children a better foundation in math. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ has been transforming the lives of children in grades 2-12, helping them understand, master and love math.

6. Huntington Learning Center

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 113

113 Founded: 1977

1977 Franchising since: 1985

1985 Number of units: 286

286 Change in units: -5.0% over 3 years

-5.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $154K - $264K

$154K - $264K Leadership: Eileen Huntington, Cofounder & CEO

Eileen Huntington, Cofounder & CEO Parent company: Huntington Learning Centers Inc.

Huntington Learning Center provides personalized tutoring programs for students in grades K-12 across the United States, both in-person and online. Their business model focuses on delivering tailored instruction to help students excel academically, aiming to provide each student with the highest quality education. Huntington Learning Center offers opportunities for franchisees who are passionate about education and driven by growth, emphasizing the goal of making a measurable impact—particularly with students who may be falling behind in their studies.

7. Kiddie Academy

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 116

116 Founded: 1981

1981 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Number of units: 312

312 Change in units: +18.6% over 3 years

+18.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $370K - $6.8M

$370K - $6.8M Leadership: Joshua Frick, President

Joshua Frick, President Parent company: Essential Brands Inc.

Kiddie Academy provides a positive, nurturing environment aimed at supporting children during their early developmental stages. Driven by a commitment to preparing children for school and life, Kiddie Academy seeks entrepreneurs who share their passion for serving educational needs. As a franchisee, you'll have the opportunity to impact young lives while enjoying a balanced schedule and contributing to families' personal and professional goals within your community.

8. Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 118

118 Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 2007

2007 Number of units: 138

138 Change in units: +24.3% over 3 years

+24.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $984K - $2M

$984K - $2M Leadership: Paul Preston, President & Cofounder

Paul Preston, President & Cofounder Parent company: Aqua-Tots Swim School Holding LLC

Established in 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools offers swimming lessons to children globally. The brand began franchising in 2007 and now spans over 130 franchises in the U.S. and internationally. Their proven curriculum, tailored for ages 4 months to 12 years, focuses on water safety and swimming skills. For those passionate about swimming and child safety, joining Aqua-Tots Swim Schools as a franchisee offers a fulfilling opportunity to make a positive impact while growing a business in a vital industry.

9. Skyhawks & SuperTots Sports Academy

Overall rank: 136

136 Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 2007

2007 Number of units: 247

247 Change in units: +44.4% over 3 years

+44.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $30K - $90K

$30K - $90K Leadership: Jason Frazier, President/COO

Jason Frazier, President/COO Parent company: Stack Sports

Established in 1979, Skyhawks Sports & SuperTots Sports Academy is a sports academy based in Spokane, Washington. Franchising since 2007, the academy boasts nearly 250 locations in the U.S. and internationally, aiming to instill life skills in youth through sports. Joining Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy as a franchisee provides an opportunity for children to pursue their sports passion alongside peers, fostering community engagement with church groups, school organizations and families, while growing your franchise. With its national recognition and popularity, franchisees can benefit from a proven business model, enjoying year-long customer engagement through afterschool and weekend activities and multiple income streams from sports activities and merchandise sales.

10. Primrose Schools

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 141

141 Founded: 1982

1982 Franchising since: 1988

1988 Number of units: 507

507 Change in units: +11.7% over 3 years

+11.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $652K - $8.5M

$652K - $8.5M Leadership: Jo Kirchner, CEO

Jo Kirchner, CEO Parent company: Roark Capital

Primrose Schools, a network of accredited early childhood education providers, was founded in 1982 by Paul and Marcy Erwin in Marietta, Georgia, and began franchising in 1988. With a focus on fostering strong relationships and implementing a comprehensive curriculum, Primrose Schools has become a leader in educational childcare, boasting over 500 franchise locations nationwide. For potential franchisees with teaching or administrative experience and a passion for early childhood education, starting a Primrose Schools franchise offers a rewarding opportunity to make a difference in their community.

11. Sylvan Learning

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 174

174 Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1980

1980 Number of units: 552

552 Change in units: -3.0% over 3 years

-3.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $98K - $200K

$98K - $200K Leadership: Jeff Stephenson, VP of Franchise Development

Jeff Stephenson, VP of Franchise Development Parent company: Unleashed Brands

Sylvan Learning, founded in 1979 and franchising since 1980, offers customized instructional services, establishing itself as a leader in school-age tutoring across North America and Asia. As a franchisee, you'll join a business with a proven track record spanning over four decades, shaping the lives of young learners and making a significant impact on their futures through tailored learning experiences. The advantage of Sylvan Learning lies in its top-notch programs developed through decades of experience and dedication to innovation, providing franchisees with comprehensive support from both corporate and existing franchisees to address local needs effectively.

12. School of Rock

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 205

205 Founded: 1998

1998 Franchising since: 2005

2005 Number of units: 338

338 Change in units: +25.7% over 3 years

+25.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $441K - $594K

$441K - $594K Leadership: Rob Price, CEO

Rob Price, CEO Parent company: School of Rock LLC

Founded in 1998 and now boasting over 330 locations, School of Rock is renowned for its performance-based music education, inspiring children's lives through music. Joining this network allows franchise owners to indulge their musical passion while positively impacting their communities, with creative freedom to customize teaching genres, location aesthetics and staff management. Through School of Rock, franchisees play a crucial role in shaping the musical journeys of countless children, providing them with a safe and enjoyable space to learn, grow, and connect through music.

13. Lightbridge Academy

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 210

210 Founded: 1997

1997 Franchising since: 2011

2011 Number of units: 69

69 Change in units: +46.8% over 3 years

+46.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $621K - $5.2M

$621K - $5.2M Leadership: Gigi Schweikert, CEO

Gigi Schweikert, CEO Parent company: Lightbridge Franchise Co. LLC

Lightbridge Academy, founded in 1997 and franchising since 2011, offers educational childcare with numerous franchised and company-owned locations across the U.S. Joining Lightbridge Academy as a franchisee means becoming part of a family-oriented culture focused on supporting and encouraging each other. If you're passionate about educating and nurturing children, a Lightbridge Academy franchise offers an opportunity to positively impact the lives of families while benefiting from a proven business model.

14. Once Upon A Child

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 220

220 Founded: 1984

1984 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Number of units: 408

408 Change in units: +4.1% over 3 years

+4.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $277K - $418K

$277K - $418K Leadership: Brett Heffes, CEO

Brett Heffes, CEO Parent company: Winmark Corp.

Once Upon A Child, franchised by the Winmark Corporation since 1992, is a leading children's resale business established in 1984. As a franchisee, you'll manage all aspects of your store's operations, selling a range of quality new and used children's apparel, equipment, toys, furniture and accessories. Located in strip malls and suburban centers, franchisees benefit from exclusive territories and support in marketing and business planning.

15. D-BAT

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 223

223 Founded: 1998

1998 Franchising since: 2007

2007 Number of units: 143

143 Change in units: +41.6% over 3 years

+41.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $536K - $1M

$536K - $1M Leadership: Cade Griffis, CEO

Cade Griffis, CEO Parent company: N/A

D-BAT offers indoor baseball and softball training and merchandise sales across nearly 150 franchise locations. Starting a D-BAT franchise offers an opportunity to be part of the sports community, whether you're a retired athlete or a sports enthusiast, with comprehensive training facilities and equipment provided to serve customers effectively. As a franchisee, you'll focus on enhancing players' skills by providing tailored training programs, supported by ongoing training courses for both you and your staff to maximize teaching techniques and player development.