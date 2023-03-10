Kiddie Academy

Kiddie Academy

Educational childcare
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#96 Ranked #118 last year
Initial investment
$417K - $4.5M
Units as of 2022
301 28.6% over 3 years
You aren't kidding around with the Kiddie Academy when you enroll your child in a program that strives to be as trustworthy as this! Kiddie Academy is a year-round child care center that operates out of a specialized system. It provides academic and social enrichment for children between 6 weeks and 12 years of age. 

Going back to its 1981 beginnings, George and Pauline Miller opened Kiddie Academy Child Care Learning Centers in an attempt to provide education-based child care. Clearly, the idea hit it off with the community, allowing the Millers to begin franchising the concept in 1992. Now, hundreds of locations have opened all throughout the United States. Kiddie Academy is a place where children are nurtured in a positive environment that can help kids feel the support they need while still in early development. 

Driven by a desire to prepare children for school and life in general, Kiddie Academy continues to look for entrepreneurs who share their passion for serving the educational needs of children and their families. As a franchisee, you won't just operate a business—you'll have the opportunity to impact young lives in your community as they journey into the future.

Why You May Want to Start a Kiddie Academy Franchise

Owning a Kiddie Academy franchise may allow for your schedule to operate on a regular Monday through Friday schedule. This may leave you time to spend with your own family and deal with personal priorities. Even with a more balanced home and work life, you will likely have the chance to help families achieve their personal and professional goals as a franchisee.

While it's exciting to research and explore unique daycare names, Kiddie Academy is a highly esteemed and established brand. Besides, opening a Kiddie Academy franchise may give you great pride in being part of a nationally recognized leader in the educational child care industry.

What Might Make Kiddie Academy Franchise a Good Choice?

A Kiddie Academy franchise may be a good opportunity for you to consider if playing a positive role in a child's growth and education matters to you.

Many times in the past two decades, Kiddie Academy has appeared on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How to Open a Kiddie Academy Franchise

Kiddie Academy has made it a point to keep its startup process simple and fast. To get started, submit an inquiry form. As you consider the possibility of opening a Kiddie Academy franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Kiddie Academy franchise would do well in your community. If there are multiple other child care centers in your area, you may want to reconsider opening a Kiddie Academy franchise in that location.

If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Kiddie Academy franchise. You can get started with an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup fees. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, including advertising fees and royalty fees. You may want to speak with an attorney or financial planner in order to make sure you are financially stable enough to open a Kiddie Academy franchise. 

Don't kid around; give your community the possibility to enroll with Kiddie Academy.  

Company Overview

About Kiddie Academy

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Childcare, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1981
Parent Company
Essential Brands Inc.
Leadership
Joshua Frick, President
Corporate Address
3415 Box Hill Corporate Center Dr.
Abingdon, MD 21009
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1992 (31 years)
# of employees at HQ
110
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
301 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kiddie Academy franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$145,000
Initial Investment
$417,000 - $4,530,000
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
$25,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Kiddie Academy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
105 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Kiddie Academy? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Kiddie Academy landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Kiddie Academy ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #96 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #35 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

