You aren't kidding around with the Kiddie Academy when you enroll your child in a program that strives to be as trustworthy as this! Kiddie Academy is a year-round child care center that operates out of a specialized system. It provides academic and social enrichment for children between 6 weeks and 12 years of age.

Going back to its 1981 beginnings, George and Pauline Miller opened Kiddie Academy Child Care Learning Centers in an attempt to provide education-based child care. Clearly, the idea hit it off with the community, allowing the Millers to begin franchising the concept in 1992. Now, hundreds of locations have opened all throughout the United States. Kiddie Academy is a place where children are nurtured in a positive environment that can help kids feel the support they need while still in early development.

Driven by a desire to prepare children for school and life in general, Kiddie Academy continues to look for entrepreneurs who share their passion for serving the educational needs of children and their families. As a franchisee, you won't just operate a business—you'll have the opportunity to impact young lives in your community as they journey into the future.

Why You May Want to Start a Kiddie Academy Franchise

Owning a Kiddie Academy franchise may allow for your schedule to operate on a regular Monday through Friday schedule. This may leave you time to spend with your own family and deal with personal priorities. Even with a more balanced home and work life, you will likely have the chance to help families achieve their personal and professional goals as a franchisee.

While it's exciting to research and explore unique daycare names, Kiddie Academy is a highly esteemed and established brand. Besides, opening a Kiddie Academy franchise may give you great pride in being part of a nationally recognized leader in the educational child care industry.

What Might Make Kiddie Academy Franchise a Good Choice?

A Kiddie Academy franchise may be a good opportunity for you to consider if playing a positive role in a child's growth and education matters to you.

Many times in the past two decades, Kiddie Academy has appeared on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How to Open a Kiddie Academy Franchise

Kiddie Academy has made it a point to keep its startup process simple and fast. To get started, submit an inquiry form. As you consider the possibility of opening a Kiddie Academy franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Kiddie Academy franchise would do well in your community. If there are multiple other child care centers in your area, you may want to reconsider opening a Kiddie Academy franchise in that location.

If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Kiddie Academy franchise. You can get started with an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup fees. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, including advertising fees and royalty fees. You may want to speak with an attorney or financial planner in order to make sure you are financially stable enough to open a Kiddie Academy franchise.

Don't kid around; give your community the possibility to enroll with Kiddie Academy.