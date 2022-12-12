Mathnasium Learning Centers

Math tutoring
Request More Information
2024 Franchise 500 Rank
#97 Ranked #80 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$113K - $150K
Units as of 2024
1,166 Increase 7.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

As a consultant to public and private schools, Larry Martinek saw first-hand the struggles that many students had with mathematics instruction. He spent three decades developing methods and materials to help give grade-school children a better foundation in math. His curriculum became the basis of the first Mathnasium Learning Center, opened by Peter Markovitz and David Ullendorff in Westwood, California, in 2002. The company began expanding a year later and now has locations across North and South America, Europe and Asia.

About Mathnasium Learning Centers

Industry Children's Businesses
Related Categories Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded 2002
Parent Company Roark Capital
Leadership Tyler Sgro, CEO
Corporate Address 5120 W. Goldleaf Cir., #400
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Jump to Franchise Overview
Sponsored Content

More from Mathnasium Learning Centers

Math Tutor

Run a Business That Changes Lives – No Educator Experience Required

Seize the opportunity to be part of a multibillion-dollar industry, working with children and helping them achieve their goals. Along with our proprietary teaching method and growing demand for our services, we owe our success to the simple, efficient business model behind the Mathnasium operation. Our comprehensive training gives you the tools to run a successful thriving Mathnasium Learning Center without needing any teaching or math experience.

Be part of the industry-leading education franchise that is changing lives every day.

Join one of the world’s top franchises with a strong reputation of offering a service that both parents and students love. We ensure your instructors deliver top-quality math instruction using our proprietary system, the Mathnasium Method™, which we’ve been continually refining for decades.

Franchisees like Jennifer Krull can attest that using Mathnasium’s proven system has allowed them to run a business that aligns well with their values as well as personal and family life:

Students, parents, franchisees, and major publications have all praised Mathnasium, recognizing it as a growing company that’s truly changing lives. Year after year, Mathnasium shows up in rankings as one of the world’s top franchises; we’re currently listed as a Top 500 franchise by Entrepreneur, a Top 100 global franchise by Franchise Direct, and Top 200 franchise by Franchise Business Review.

Revenue:

Enrollment at Mathnasium is set up like a gym membership: Parents pay an upfront registration fee and ongoing monthly fees for continued attendance. Students have the flexibility of learning in-center or at home via our live online platform, Mathnasium@home.

Getting Started:

Everything we do at Mathnasium is geared toward your success. Getting started is relatively easy with minimal real estate, no inventory, and low staffing needs. Total startup costs are a modest ~$112-~$149K through the first year, including the franchise fee.

After you sign the Franchise Agreement and gain your exclusive territory, we provide you with an extensive training program as well as two incredible people to help with startup and continued operations:

Field Support Specialist (FSS) ‐ From the time you sign your Franchise Agreement this person will work with you to help you find the right space and to get your physical location open for business. Your FSS will be with you from anywhere between 6 months up to a year – however long you need.

Franchise Business Consultant (FBC) ‐ Once your store is open and operating, your FSS will place you in good hands with your FBC. This is the person that will be with you for the life of your center. Your FBC is a person who has experience with franchising and understands the intricacies specific to Mathnasium. They are like your private business coach who will be calling you, checking in on you, and helping guide you on your journey of continual growth.

Ready to get started? We’d love for you to join our team and our supportive franchisee community.

You receive the following benefits:

  • A proven, simple business model with a membership-style revenue stream
  • Mathnasium@home: live, web-based service to reach more customers
  • Mathnasium’s proprietary assessments, curriculum and methodology
  • Exclusive, protected territory for each Mathnasium Learning Center
  • Extensive training plus ongoing national and regional support
  • A brand name known for quality and excellent customer service
  • A supportive, collaborative franchisee community
  • A proven marketing system with cost-effective tools and easy-to-execute strategies
  • A chance to own your own business with the opportunity for multiple locations
  • Access to an experienced management team with a record of success
  • The ability to truly change children’s lives
  • The opportunity to contribute to the local community

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2003 (21 years)
# of employees at HQ 100
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 1,166 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Mathnasium Learning Centers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$49,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$112,936 - $149,616
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$149,110
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$112,936
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
10%+
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%+
Term of Agreement Information Circle
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Mathnasium Learning Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 35 hours
Classroom Training 37 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 2-10
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mathnasium Learning Centers landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mathnasium Learning Centers ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #97 in 2024

Franchise 500
Globe

Ranked #118 in 2024

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #7 in 2024

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Ranked #43 in 2024

Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

McAlister's Deli Franchisees Average Nearly $2MM in Net Sales

Through genuine Southern hospitality and friendly conversation, McAlister's Deli aims to make every guest feel special. A McAlister's Deli franchise doesn't require grills, fryers, or late nights, meaning owners can save on resources.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Names New CEO, Bringing a New Strategic Growth Vision to the Franchise

Max Wetzel, who previously served as Papa John's COO and chief customer officer, brings extensive experience in franchise growth, brand development and customer engagement.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

A McDonald's Favorite Is Making a Spicy Comeback — But Fans Want More

The wildly popular menu item is only available for a limited time, but fans are demanding the fast-food giant make it permanent.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Curious Why Some Startups Fail? Here's Some Keys to Staying Ahead of the Curve

In the dynamic world of startups, making the right choices at the right time is crucial.

By Adam Povlitz
Franchise

Smoothie King Taps Into a Major Health Trend With Its 'GLP-1 Support Menu'

As GLP-1 medications gain popularity for weight management, this menu aims to fit users' unique dietary needs.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

International Franchise Association Pushes Back on Franchise Regulation

The IFA has formally called on the Federal Trade Commission to shift its focus away from increased regulation of the franchise business model, arguing that the commission's recent actions exceed its authority.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing