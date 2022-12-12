Run a Business That Changes Lives – No Educator Experience Required

Seize the opportunity to be part of a multibillion-dollar industry, working with children and helping them achieve their goals. Along with our proprietary teaching method and growing demand for our services, we owe our success to the simple, efficient business model behind the Mathnasium operation. Our comprehensive training gives you the tools to run a successful thriving Mathnasium Learning Center without needing any teaching or math experience.

Be part of the industry-leading education franchise that is changing lives every day.

Join one of the world’s top franchises with a strong reputation of offering a service that both parents and students love. We ensure your instructors deliver top-quality math instruction using our proprietary system, the Mathnasium Method™, which we’ve been continually refining for decades.

Franchisees like Jennifer Krull can attest that using Mathnasium’s proven system has allowed them to run a business that aligns well with their values as well as personal and family life:

Students, parents, franchisees, and major publications have all praised Mathnasium, recognizing it as a growing company that’s truly changing lives. Year after year, Mathnasium shows up in rankings as one of the world’s top franchises; we’re currently listed as a Top 500 franchise by Entrepreneur, a Top 100 global franchise by Franchise Direct, and Top 200 franchise by Franchise Business Review.

Revenue:

Enrollment at Mathnasium is set up like a gym membership: Parents pay an upfront registration fee and ongoing monthly fees for continued attendance. Students have the flexibility of learning in-center or at home via our live online platform, Mathnasium@home.

Getting Started:

Everything we do at Mathnasium is geared toward your success. Getting started is relatively easy with minimal real estate, no inventory, and low staffing needs. Total startup costs are a modest ~$112-~$149K through the first year, including the franchise fee.

After you sign the Franchise Agreement and gain your exclusive territory, we provide you with an extensive training program as well as two incredible people to help with startup and continued operations:

Field Support Specialist (FSS) ‐ From the time you sign your Franchise Agreement this person will work with you to help you find the right space and to get your physical location open for business. Your FSS will be with you from anywhere between 6 months up to a year – however long you need.

Franchise Business Consultant (FBC) ‐ Once your store is open and operating, your FSS will place you in good hands with your FBC. This is the person that will be with you for the life of your center. Your FBC is a person who has experience with franchising and understands the intricacies specific to Mathnasium. They are like your private business coach who will be calling you, checking in on you, and helping guide you on your journey of continual growth.

Ready to get started? We’d love for you to join our team and our supportive franchisee community.

You receive the following benefits: