Sylvan Learning is the number one education franchise on the market for a reason, and its proven product is in more demand than ever right now.

Sylvan Learning is the number one education franchise opportunity on the market and the nation's leading provider of supplemental and enrichment education for K–12 students. The notably low-cost franchise has been producing proven results for over four decades. Now, it serves as a key player in the education landscape as students across the country work to recover from pandemic-related learning loss.

A recent study cites students lost out on about 35% of a normal school year's worth of learning during the pandemic, and the compounding effects are not even realized yet.* In addition, schools are flushed with COVID recovery funding and actively looking for partners to provide high-dosage tutoring, which is the number one solution recommended by the U.S. Department of Education to help students catch up.** Sylvan has been providing high-dosage tutoring for over 40 years and is the only one-stop solution for all subject matter, college prep, STEM and so much more.

With students struggling to keep up, teachers experiencing burnout and parents searching for additional support to help their kids get back on track, there has never been a better time to franchise with Sylvan.

"We're making significant strides in franchise development which is a reflection of the state of education," said Jeff Stephenson, Vice President of Franchise Development at Sylvan. "Whether they have worked in education or not, candidates are seeing the need for supplemental education services in their own communities, and some are even living that experience with their own children. We're excited to work with our new and existing franchise owners to meet this mounting demand that shows no signs of slowing down."

Arthur and Nina Fonteneaux were awarded four territories this year as first-time franchise owners. Arthur served in the United States Army for 20 years, retiring as a Senior NCO, and currently serves as a State Law Enforcement Officer. His wife, Nina, is also a military Veteran and is now a nurse practitioner working toward her doctorate.

"As first responders, Nina and I have an up-close look at the real needs in our local community," said Arthur. "We see that students are struggling. We feel the responsibility to provide a welcoming, positive environment for them to get the educational support they need outside of the classroom."

Educators in particular are pursuing franchise ownership with Sylvan as an alternative career to the classroom, allowing them to maintain their passion for teaching without experiencing the stress and strain of the education system — rather, they can be part of the solution to getting students back on track while owning their own business. For a limited time, Sylvan is also offering more than 60% off its franchise fee, just for educators.***

After retiring from her 20-year career in the classroom, Nancy Shrewsbury is now venturing into multi-center franchise ownership with her husband Joe, an experienced data and business intelligence analyst with an MBA. The pair recently opened their first two centers in Lake Wylie and Rock Hill, S.C.

"Although I'm sunsetting my career as a teacher, I'm reinvesting my time and energy into something I truly love outside of the classroom," said Nancy. "Our goal is to be a resource for students in the community, no matter where they are in their educational journey."

Morgan Flottmeier began her education journey with Sylvan as a part-time tutor then quickly grew into the role of center director at two of the brand's locations. Now, she and her mother Suzanne have opened their first franchised location in Albertville, Minn.

"My mom encouraged me to take the next step into owning my own Sylvan center, and I told her 'not without you!'" said Morgan. "I knew our combined experience and shared passion for helping students, along with Sylvan's resources and support, would bring huge value to our community. We're excited to be a family helping other local families!"

Suzanne, who was a stay-at-home mom before venturing into business with her daughter, says she spent her whole life dedicated to helping her kids, volunteering at school and being around other families.

"This is a logical leap from what I was doing as a mom to helping other kids at Sylvan. Doing this with my daughter is icing on the cake!" she said.

