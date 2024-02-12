For Black History Month, read about the journeys of these Black entrepreneurs who have built thriving franchises, making a lasting impact across varying industries.

Spanning industries like technology, food service and health and wellness, these Black-owned franchises are driving change and making an impact in their respective fields. They are not only achieving success for themselves but also opening doors for others to follow their entrepreneurial dreams.

Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant

Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant is a wonderful immigrant success story with roots in Afro-Caribbean history. The Hawthorne siblings came to New York from Jamaica and longed for the Jamaican cuisine from their homeland. That led to the creation of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery—which soon after turned into a full-service restaurant. In no time, it became known for some of the best-tasting patties, jerk chicken and homemade soup.

Franchising since 1996, there are more than 100 restaurants currently operating in North America. If you're looking for a restaurant opportunity, Golden Krust is a great option, aiding their franchisees with training, site selection and equipment. The company is equally passionate about giving back to the community with scholarships to high school students in the U.S. and Jamaica.

Code Wiz

Code Wiz's beginning is a story of black and female empowerment mixed with the desire to set children up for success in the STEM world. CEO, founder, and proclaimed "nerd-in-chief," Ruth Agbaji was born in Nigeria and taught herself to code. She worked as a software engineer for big tech giants before launching Code Wiz in 2017, teaching children how to code in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere with an enriching curriculum.

Code Wiz is a small but growing franchise with more than 20 locations throughout the United States. If you have the desire for youth education, then becoming a Code Wiz franchisee may be right for you.

Kika Stretch Studios

Kika Stretch Studios was founded by African-American former professional dancer turned entrepreneur, Kika Wise. Wise developed her innovative method of stretching, The Kika Method, using her undergraduate dance training from Montclair State University. Since 2011, Kika Stretch Studios has promoted flexibility and well-being through outposts across the U.S.

If you're interested in health and wellness, Kika Stretch Studios provides a flexible remote work model, favorable territories and an opportunity to own a franchise with a low initial investment starting at $30,000.

Hammer & Nails

Black entrepreneur Michael Elliot has helped shape the grooming industry. After getting a pedicure at a traditional nail salon, he identified a gap in a male-centric grooming experience. That led to the creation of Hammer & Nails in 2013, and two years later, the company began franchising.

Hammer & Nails combines a traditional barbershop atmosphere with specialized grooming services like skincare, manicures and pedicures and more. Franchisees are provided with hands-on training (dubbed Hammer & Nails University), packaged marketing campaigns and pre-fabricated "shops in a box" to get their franchisees up-and-running as fast as possible.

Chef Creole

South Floridians are familiar with Chef Creole—and soon the nation will be. The Chef Creole brand was founded about thirty years ago by Wilkinson Sejour, known as Chef Creole, and his late brother, Jude Pierre. Born in the Bahamas to Haitian parents, Sejour created this full-service seafood restaurant to pay homage to his Caribbean and Creole roots. Hospitality-inspired franchisees have an opportunity to get in early as Chef Creole ramps up franchising. Franchisees can expect to be equipped with a full menu and training, helping to bring the brand's signature Caribbean-Creole flavors and traditions to their communities.

