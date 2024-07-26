Get All Access for $5/mo

Mark Cuban Says He's Received 'Multiple Questions' From Kamala Harris About Crypto Cuban is a Bitcoin enthusiast.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • In an interview with crypto-focused publication Decrypt, Mark Cuban revealed that Harris' camp has asking him questions about cryptocurrency.
  • Cuban has not formally endorsed a presidential candidate but has shared a few Harris memes on social media.

The U.S. Presidential race is heating up after the news that Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumed Democratic nominee for the 2024 Presidential Election.

And while major business and tech leaders are split on their support for Harris or the Republican nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, one billionaire says he's been contacted about cryptocurrency.

In an interview this week with crypto-focused publication Decrypt, "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban said that, after being contacted by Harris's team with questions, it was a "good sign" for the future of the business if elected.

"I'm getting multiple questions from her camp about crypto," he told the outlet. "The feedback I'm getting, but certainly not confirmed by the VP, is that she will be far more open to business, [artificial intelligence], crypto and government as a service."

Cuban, an avid Bitcoin owner and supporter, has accused Silicon Valley leaders supporting Trump of a "Bitcoin play."

"What will drive the price of BTC is lower tax rates and tariffs, which if history is any guide (and it's not always ), will be inflationary," Cuban explained on X. "Combine that with global uncertainty as to the geopolitical role of the USA, and the impact on the US Dollar as a reserve currency, and you can't align the stars any better for a BTC price acceleration."

Harris has not formally taken a stance on crypto in the past, but President Biden's stance has been traditionally unfavorable.

In May, Biden vetoed a bill set to repeal the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Staff Accounting Bulletin 121, which "directs financial institutions holding crypto for customers to keep the assets on their own balance sheets," according to Coindesk.

"By virtue of invoking the Congressional Review Act, this Republican-led resolution would inappropriately constrain the SEC's ability to set forth appropriate guardrails and address future issues," Biden said in an official White House statement at the time.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

