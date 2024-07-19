Get All Access for $5/mo

Mark Cuban Slams 'Soulmate' Elon Musk, Says Silicon Valley's Support for Trump Is a 'Bitcoin Play' The two billionaires have a complicated past on social media.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Mark Cuban called Elon Musk and other Silicon Valley leaders "selfish" for voicing support for former President Donald Trump.
  • Cuban has publicly vowed to support presidential candidate Joe Biden in the past.
  • Musk is donating $45 million a month to a pro-Trump Super PAC.

After Elon Musk pledged to donate $45 million a month to a pro-Trump Super PAC, fellow billionaire Mark Cuban is taking a stance in the other direction.

On X, the app formally known as Twitter and owned by Musk, Cuban responded to a post by venture capitalist David Sacks that listed Silicon Valley leaders who support Trump as President, including Musk.

"The choice is clear," Musk wrote, and Cuban replied, "The Virtue of Selfishness."

Cuban followed up, saying his "contrary opinion" probably "won't be popular," but he thinks Silicon Valley's support for former President Trump is "a bitcoin play."

Related: Mark Cuban Shares His Morning Routine

"Not because the former President is a far stronger proponent of crypto. That's nice," he wrote. "But doesn't really impact the price of crypto. It makes it easier to operate a crypto business because of the inevitable and required, changes at the SEC."

Musk and Cuban have a long, complicated relationship that has often played out on social media, where they've debated everything from Twitter verification to politics.

"The legacy blue checkmark meant that someone took the time to decide that the user might be able to contribute something more," Cuban wrote after Musk changed the verification process.

Earlier this month, however, Cuban gave rare praise to Musk after using xAi's ChatGPT competitor, Grok, which Cuban said was "outstanding" technology. Now, the billionaire can't get enough.

On Wednesday, Cuban called Musk his "soulmate" and thanked him for creating Grok.

Related: Mark Cuban Extends Rare Praise to Elon Musk: 'Outstanding'

Cuban is a registered Independent but has voiced his support for presidential candidate Joe Biden in the past.

"If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden," Cuban told Bloomberg earlier this year.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Spot the Perfect Executive for Your Company

Hiring senior talent to run a team is a crucial moment in the story and trajectory of a company. Whether you need to hire senior talent now or are looking to gather insights for the future, it's important to be prepared for a gap in a crucial leadership position.

By Brad Rencher
Business News

How to Be a Billionaire By 25, According to a College Dropout Turned CEO Worth $1.6 Billion

Austin Russell became the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 2020 at age 25.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How a Local Greek Restaurant Seized Opportunities and Won a New Food Network Competition

After starting as a food truck in 2014, Think Greek has evolved into an award-winning restaurant by creating innovative menu items and taking advantage of opportunities that extend its audience reach.

By Emily Washcovick
Starting a Business

Your Business Will Never Succeed If You Overlook This Key Step

A comprehensive guide for startups to achieve and maintain product-market fit through thorough market research, iterative product development and strategic scaling while prioritizing customer feedback and agility.

By Hilt Tatum IV
Side Hustle

This Former Disney Princess Lived 'Paycheck to Paycheck' Before Starting a Side Hustle at Home — Now She Makes $250,000 a Year

Victoria Carroll's income was "sporadic" until a friend encouraged her to take her talents to Fiverr in 2018.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel