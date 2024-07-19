The two billionaires have a complicated past on social media.

After Elon Musk pledged to donate $45 million a month to a pro-Trump Super PAC, fellow billionaire Mark Cuban is taking a stance in the other direction.

On X, the app formally known as Twitter and owned by Musk, Cuban responded to a post by venture capitalist David Sacks that listed Silicon Valley leaders who support Trump as President, including Musk.

"The choice is clear," Musk wrote, and Cuban replied, "The Virtue of Selfishness."

Cuban followed up, saying his "contrary opinion" probably "won't be popular," but he thinks Silicon Valley's support for former President Trump is "a bitcoin play."

"Not because the former President is a far stronger proponent of crypto. That's nice," he wrote. "But doesn't really impact the price of crypto. It makes it easier to operate a crypto business because of the inevitable and required, changes at the SEC."

Musk and Cuban have a long, complicated relationship that has often played out on social media, where they've debated everything from Twitter verification to politics.

"The legacy blue checkmark meant that someone took the time to decide that the user might be able to contribute something more," Cuban wrote after Musk changed the verification process.

Earlier this month, however, Cuban gave rare praise to Musk after using xAi's ChatGPT competitor, Grok, which Cuban said was "outstanding" technology. Now, the billionaire can't get enough.

On Wednesday, Cuban called Musk his "soulmate" and thanked him for creating Grok.

Cuban is a registered Independent but has voiced his support for presidential candidate Joe Biden in the past.

"If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden," Cuban told Bloomberg earlier this year.