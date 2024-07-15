Get All Access for $5/mo

Mark Cuban Warns About Fake Fundraisers on Social Media After Assassination Attempt: 'Makes Things Worse' Mark Cuban warned his followers about online grifters who try to capitalize on tragedy.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • Mark Cuban took to X on Sunday to warn followers about grifters who use tragic events as a way to capitalize on their financial schemes.
  • Cuban pointed out GoFundMe pages that were supposedly "raising funds for victims" injured during the Trump 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, but are actually fake.

Mark Cuban warned his followers about bad actors after his Google account was hacked and now, the billionaire is making another online plea — beware of tragedy scammers.

Cuban took to X on Sunday afternoon to warn his followers against bots and fake accounts across social media following the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

"When tragedy and horrific events like the assassination attempt on former President Trump happens, it brings out these accounts to make things worse and grift," Cuban wrote.

Cuban then reposted a thread by AI expert Josh Olin pointing to several fake GoFundMe pages that were already allegedly "raising funds for victims" injured during the Trump 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"They've built an elaborate network consisting of many actors and some AI agents you think are real, you think are your friends," Olin wrote. "It's not just X, by the way. It's all of big tech. LinkedIn is really scary now; people are applying to jobs for fake companies that pay to post real ads, forming convincing shells just to scrape application data or, worse, scam an applicant."

Expecting online pushback, he admitted that some might think it wasn't the "right time" to make a statement.

Last month, Cuban warned his followers after his Gmail account was hacked. Scammers locked him out of his affiliated Google accounts after claiming to be customer support.

"Someone was really sophisticated in doing this," Cuban told The Dallas Morning News at the time. "They found a way to get into one of my Google apps. So my Google Account showed me notifications that there was an unknown device using one of my Google apps."

Cuban was granted access back to his accounts the next day.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

