Mark Cuban warned his followers about online grifters who try to capitalize on tragedy.

Cuban took to X on Sunday afternoon to warn his followers against bots and fake accounts across social media following the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Cuban took to X on Sunday afternoon to warn his followers against bots and fake accounts across social media following the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

I know some people may say it's not the right time to share this. But, I don't think anyone disagrees that there are a lot of bots and fake accounts on social media.



When tragedy and horrific events like the assassination attempt on former President Trump happens, it brings… https://t.co/DgiOd0r6Y8 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 14, 2024

"When tragedy and horrific events like the assassination attempt on former President Trump happens, it brings out these accounts to make things worse and grift," Cuban wrote.

Cuban then reposted a thread by AI expert Josh Olin pointing to several fake GoFundMe pages that were already allegedly "raising funds for victims" injured during the Trump 2024 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"They've built an elaborate network consisting of many actors and some AI agents you think are real, you think are your friends," Olin wrote. "It's not just X, by the way. It's all of big tech. LinkedIn is really scary now; people are applying to jobs for fake companies that pay to post real ads, forming convincing shells just to scrape application data or, worse, scam an applicant."

Expecting online pushback, he admitted that some might think it wasn't the "right time" to make a statement.

Last month, Cuban warned his followers after his Gmail account was hacked. Scammers locked him out of his affiliated Google accounts after claiming to be customer support.

"Someone was really sophisticated in doing this," Cuban told The Dallas Morning News at the time. "They found a way to get into one of my Google apps. So my Google Account showed me notifications that there was an unknown device using one of my Google apps."

Cuban was granted access back to his accounts the next day.