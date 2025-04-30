ChatGPT's 'Annoying' Personality Is About to Change, According to CEO Sam Altman Users say the recent updates to GPT-4o have made the chatbot spew "toxic positivity" that validates "everything" you say.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is aware of the chatbot's "annoying" new personality.

On April 25, CEO Sam Altman posted on X that GPT-4o was updated to improve "intelligence and personality."

That last bit hasn't been very popular.

After days of complaints on social media about the chatbot's "toxic positivity," Altman wrote on April 27 that the "last couple" of updates to GPT-4o have "made the personality too sycophant-y and annoying."

Now, the company is rolling back the updates and making "additional fixes to model personality," Altman said.

Complaints varied but had the same vibe: ChatGPT's responses were too nice to the point of being uncomfortable.

Software engineer Craig Weiss wrote on X that the chatbot "literally will validate everything I say," while Claire Vo, a chief product officer, wrote that it is "way too cheery [and] positive, you really have to bully it to be critical."

Altman says the updates went through on Tuesday, so users should see a difference soon.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

