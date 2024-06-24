Get All Access for $5/mo

Mark Cuban's Google Account Was Hacked By 'Sophisticated' Bad Actors The "Shark Tank" star said someone "called and said I had an intruder and spoofed [Google's] recovery methods."

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

If you've ever been the victim of an online scam or hack, just know that even tech billionaires and celebrities can fall for fraud, too.

"Shark Tank" star and healthcare entrepreneur Mark Cuban told his X followers over the weekend in a series of now-deleted posts that he fell victim to a scam that locked him out of his Google account.

"Hey @google @sundarpichai. I just got hacked at my mcuban@gmail.com because someone named noah at your 650-203-0000 called and said I had an intruder and spoofed [Google's] recovery methods," Cuban wrote on the platform. "If anyone gets anything from mcuban@gmail.com after 3:30pm pst it's not me."

Related: Mark Cuban: New Entrepreneurs Often Make One Common Mistake

Cuban claimed that he received four calls in a row from a Google Assistant phone number that alleged someone had been accessing his account from an unknown device.

Google Assistant is the company's virtual assistant software that uses AI to initiate conversations to complete certain tasks but the call was not coming from Google HQ itself.

"Someone was really sophisticated in doing this," Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. "They found a way to get into one of my Google apps. So my Google Account showed me notifications that there was an unknown device using one of my Google apps."

After he finally answered one of the phone calls, Cuban said the person on the other end walked him through the account recovery process — or so he thought.

It was really so hackers could get into his account.

"They had me follow the normal Google process. They literally had the same 3 numbers thing, etc. And thats how they got my email," he explained. "They locked me out."

Related: Andy Cohen Lost 'A Lot of Money' — Here's How to Avoid Being Scammed Online

Cuban's account was recovered Sunday morning, per the outlet. Google did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

"For your security, you can't call Google for help to sign into your account," Google's policy for account recovery reads. "We don't work with any service that claims to provide account or password support. Do not give out your passwords or verification codes."
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Culture

Inflation's Next Victim Is Your Freedom — Here's Why

We get it… Most people are tired of hearing the same old story about how the American Dream is dead; however, there's a different, more bleak aspect to that reality that far too few people have yet to realize.

By Solo Ceesay
Business Solutions

Set Your PC-Using Employees Up with Windows 11 Pro for $25

This updated operating system features top-of-the-line security, AI support, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store
Living

How Adopting a 'Miracle Mentality' Can Transform Your Life

On this episode of 'The Jeff Fenster Show,' Tim Storey shares his insights on the role of mentors, the importance of humility, and the keys to achieving success.

By Jeff Fenster
Growing a Business

Free Webinar | July 10: How to Get Your Products Sold in Stores

Join Ross MacKay, co-founder of Daring and founder of Cadence, as he shares his expertise on successfully getting your products onto store shelves. With experience in placing products in over 40,000 stores nationwide, Ross will provide actionable insights on creating a demand-driven brand from the start.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Solutions

Download Images in Bulk with This $30 Lifetime Subscription

This Imaget Bulk Image Downloader enables batch image downloading with 100-percent quality retention.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel