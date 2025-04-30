Retail giant Walmart is launching a new program to help small businesses sell more American-made products.

If you are an entrepreneur with American-made products, Walmart wants to help you go big.

Axios reports that Walmart shared details of its new "Grow with US" program, designed to make it "easier for U.S.-based entrepreneurs to navigate the complexities of retail and bring their products to a national stage."

Related: Walmart Is Paying Some Delivery Drivers to Verify Their Identities. Here's Why.

It is a four-step program that gives entrepreneurs training, mentorship, and resources needed to grow with the company, John Furner, Walmart U.S. president and CEO, told Axios.

On Walmart's corporate site, the program is outlined in four steps: education and e-learning modules; opportunities to get discovered through open calls and Walmart Marketplace; mentorship time with experts; and the ability to apply for financing options.

Furner told Axios that in 2024, more than 60% of Walmart's suppliers were small businesses.

How to Get Your Product in Walmart

If you want to get your stuff on their shelves, the first step is to register with Walmart as a small business. You'll need to supply a voluntary SBA certification or request small business verification through Walmart.

The company also announced that applications for its annual Open Call event will open June 24, 2025. Open Call allows U.S.-based small and medium-sized businesses to pitch their shelf-ready, made, grown, or assembled in America products to Walmart and Sam's Club merchants.

The main Open Call will take place October 7-8, 2025, in Bentonville, Arkansas, but there will also be "pop-up pitch events" where entrepreneurs can get feedback and possibly land a spot at the main event. Check out Walmart's Road to Open Call schedule to see if you can pitch in at a local event.