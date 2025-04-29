This 34-Year-Old Was 'Wildly Un-Passionate' About His Day Job, So He Started a 9-Figure Side Hustle: 'Be an Animal' Will Nitze asked his boss if he could work half his hours for half the pay in order to build his own business.
Key Takeaways
- More than one-third of U.S. adults have side hustles, and their supplemental gigs earn an average of $891 a month, according to Bankrate.
- Learn how a Miami-based entrepreneur turned his passion for nutrition into a nine-figure side hustle.
It's the era of the side hustle, and if you've ever considered starting one to earn some extra cash outside of your 9-5, you're in good company. These days, more than one-third of U.S. adults have side hustles, and their supplemental gigs make an average of $891 a month, according to recent research from Bankrate. Of course, the most successful side hustlers see much higher earnings, especially when they start a business that brings in nearly as much as — or significantly more than — their full-time sources of income.
Related: This Mom Used an 'Overlooked' Ingredient to Grow a 6-Figure Side Hustle From Her Kitchen: 'Like an Intensive MBA Program'
Miami-based entrepreneur Will Nitze, 34, is one of them. Learn about how Nitze's dissatisfaction with his day job and a light bulb moment inspired him to start his side hustle, which turned into a nine-figure business.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In