Starting a business doesn't have to mean sky-high startup costs. In fact, some of the top franchise opportunities today are also among the most affordable — offering flexible models, built-in support and room to grow. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or build a long-term business, these brands provide proven systems that make it easier to get started and scale at your own pace.

Each of the franchises on this list earned a spot on our 2025 Franchise 500 list, thanks to strong growth, solid financials and standout support for franchisees. From commercial cleaning to travel planning, these businesses prove that low cost doesn't mean low potential.

1. Stratus Building Solutions

Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Overall Rank: 23

23 Number of units: 4,182

4,182 Change in units: +73% over 3 years

+73% over 3 years Initial investment: $4,450 - $79,750

$4,450 - $79,750 Leadership: Doug Flaig, CEO

Doug Flaig, CEO Parent company: SBS Franchising LLC

Stratus Building Solutions provides an affordable path into the fast-growing commercial cleaning industry — one that's proven resilient even in economic downturns. Franchisees are equipped from the start with eco-friendly tools, branded marketing resources and continuous support to help them scale. With unit growth of 73% over the past three years, the brand shows strong momentum, especially for entrepreneurs looking to start part-time and expand into a full-time venture.

2. Dream Vacations

Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Overall Rank: 41

41 Number of units: 2,078

2,078 Change in units: +39.7% over 3 years

+39.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,590 - $21,870

$2,590 - $21,870 Leadership: Brad and Jeff Tolkin, co-CEOs/chairmen

Brad and Jeff Tolkin, co-CEOs/chairmen Parent company: World Travel Holdings

Dream Vacations offers a flexible, home-based opportunity for entrepreneurs to turn a love of travel into a side hustle or full-time business — no storefront needed. Franchisees receive top-tier training, strong operational support and access to exclusive travel deals for clients. The brand also provides discounted franchise fees for military veterans and first responders, making it even more accessible for those looking to enter the industry.

3. Cruise Planners

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 1999

1999 Overall Rank: 70

70 Number of units: 2,961

2,961 Change in units: +11.4% over 3 years

+11.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,945 - $20,465

$1,945 - $20,465 Leadership: Michelle Fee, CEO

Michelle Fee, CEO Parent company: CP Franchising LLC

For those dreaming of a flexible, travel-focused career, Cruise Planners makes it easy to get started — no prior industry experience required. This home-based franchise lets owners sell everything from cruises and all-inclusive getaways to custom vacations and excursions. With powerful marketing and booking tools included, it's ideal for anyone looking to earn extra income or build a business around their lifestyle.

4. Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Overall Rank: 77

77 Number of units: 11,266

11,266 Change in units: +7.5% over 3 years

+7.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $4,830 - $58,070

$4,830 - $58,070 Leadership: Gary Bauer, brand president

Gary Bauer, brand president Parent company: Empower Brands

Recurring revenue, flexible hours and a built-in client base make Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting an appealing option for newcomers to the commercial cleaning space. With over 11,000 units and consistent growth, the brand offers a well-established path for entrepreneurs looking to scale — whether part-time or full-time. Franchisees are equipped with training, professional-grade tools and ready-to-go contracts, creating a streamlined entry into a resilient industry.

5. Corvus Janitorial Systems

Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2004

2004 Overall Rank: 78

78 Number of units: 2,253

2,253 Change in units: +47.7% over 3 years

+47.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $7,575 - $32,500

$7,575 - $32,500 Leadership: Brennen Randquist, co-CEO

Brennen Randquist, co-CEO Parent company: Corvus Holdings LLC

Founded in 2004, Corvus Janitorial Systems offers a low-cost, home-based entry into the commercial cleaning industry — a sector known for its stability and recurring revenue. With an initial investment starting at just $7,575, Corvus provides franchisees with comprehensive training, ongoing support and access to a network of over 2,200 units nationwide. The brand's impressive 47.7% unit growth over the past three years earned it the #78 spot on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 list, making it an attractive option for entrepreneurs seeking flexibility and scalability in a recession-resistant industry.

6. Buildingstars

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 2000

2000 Overall Rank: 269

269 Number of units: 1,201

1,201 Change in units: +24.6% over 3 years

+24.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,445 - $53,200

$2,445 - $53,200 Leadership: Chris Blase, president

Chris Blase, president Parent company: Facility Brands Inc.

Entrepreneurs can grow at their own speed with Buildingstars, ranked #269 on the 2025 Franchise 500, thanks to tiered investment options that support both part-time and full-time commitments. Specializing in office cleaning — an area known for consistency and repeat business — the brand offers flexible scheduling and low overhead. With 1,200 units and sustained multi-year growth, it's a practical choice for those looking to earn a steady income without giving up their day job.

7. Janitize America

Founded: 1988

1988 Franchising since: 1988

1988 Overall Rank: 305

305 Number of units: 107

107 Change in units: -1% over 3 years

-1% over 3 years Initial investment: $8,200 - $49,000

$8,200 - $49,000 Leadership: Brett Zabek, CFO

Brett Zabek, CFO Parent company: Dorfercim Inc.

Jantize America offers a flexible, scalable path into the commercial cleaning industry — an essential service with consistent demand and recurring revenue potential. With startup options ranging from as low as $8,200, Jantize provides multiple entry points tailored to different entrepreneurial goals. Unit franchisees can focus solely on service delivery, with contracts provided and no sales required, while hybrid franchisees take a more hands-on approach, managing both client relationships and operations.

8. Jazzercise

Founded: 1969

1969 Franchising since: 1982

1982 Overall Rank: 392

392 Number of units: 7,141

7,141 Change in units: -10% over 3 years

-10% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,140 - $40,735

$2,140 - $40,735 Leadership: Judi Sheppard Missett, founder & executive chair

Judi Sheppard Missett, founder & executive chair Parent company: Jazzercise Inc.

Fitness-lovers looking to turn their passion into a business will find a dynamic opportunity with Jazzercise. This dance-based workout franchise allows instructors to teach classes in shared spaces like gyms or community centers, eliminating the need for a costly studio lease. With multiple revenue streams, including class fees and branded merchandise, franchisees can build a flexible, energetic business that inspires others while keeping overhead low.

