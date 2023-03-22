Buildingstars

Buildingstars

Commercial cleaning
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#266 Ranked #278 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$2K - $53K
Units as of 2022
968 20.2% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

As the name suggests, Buildingstars has a tradition of keeping offices sparkling clean and allowing for steady business for their franchisees. Buildingstars was created in 1994 and began franchising in 2000. It now has over 850 franchises throughout the United States.

Many people wish for a clean working environment, and you might give that service to them through a Buildingstars franchise.

Why You May Want to Start a Buildingstars Franchise

With advanced business models that allow franchisees to enjoy this competitive industry, you may find the rising star management program helpful. The program usually provides a clear path for advancement through three levels.

You might begin as a technician, running the business on your own with flexibility. This may be a great learning experience to network with clients. Once you're ready, you generally move up to a manager's franchise. Here, you may have access to larger client portfolios and a crew to help you with the work.

After you've established yourself, Buildingstars might invite you to join their corporate program. With the Starbuilder account profiling program, Buildingstars typically helps connect you to cleaning accounts based on hours of operation, location, size, and industry.

They may give their franchisees time to focus on quality service delivery in an effort to keep employees motivated and clients happy. The regional Buildingstars support center generally provides the initial customer base and training. They might handle billing and collection, managing additional accounts. Their support also typically includes marketing and customer service for your franchise.

What Might Make a Buildingstars Franchise a Good Choice?

You may want to familiarize yourself with the Franchise Disclosure Document in order to discover everything required to open a franchise. Money-wise, the amount is inclusive of the franchise fee and these other expenses:

  • Real estate

  • Equipment

  • Supplies

  • Business licenses

  • Working capital

Buildingstars offers in-house financing that usually can help to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, and equipment costs. They may also have help available for security and safety, field operations, site selection, and software. For marketing, they usually provide national media, regional advertising, email marketing, and loyalty programs.

In the United States alone, Buildingstars has grown as a great service to communities around their businesses.

How Do You Open Buildingstars Franchise?

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

During the process of opening a Buildingstars franchise, you may meet with the franchise development manager. You may discuss your experience to see if you meet their basic requirements. Prepare questions to ask regarding your future franchise. Afterward, you may be invited to company headquarters in Maryland Heights, Missouri to learn about their unique business models and the logistics of becoming a franchisee.

If you wish to open a Buildingstars franchise and are approved, you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training. Before you know it, you may be taking your cleaning company to new heights. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Buildingstars

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1994
Parent Company
Facility Brands Inc.
Leadership
Chris Blase, President
Corporate Address
33 Worthington Access Dr.
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2000 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
118
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

# of Units
968 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Buildingstars franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$995 - $46,995
Initial Investment
$2,245 - $53,200
Cash Requirement
$2,245 - $8,295
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 20%
Term of Agreement
1 to 5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Buildingstars offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
1 hour
Classroom Training
3 hours
Ongoing Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Buildingstars? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Buildingstars landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Buildingstars ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #266 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #60 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #49 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #21 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #71 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Buildingstars.

Stratus Building Solutions

Environmentally friendly commercial cleaning and disinfecting
Ranked #32
Learn More

CarePatrol

Senior living placement, referral, and consulting
Request Info

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Commercial cleaning
Ranked #30
Learn More

Two Men and a Truck

Moving, storage, and junk removal services
Ranked #111
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Buying / Investing in Business

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

Franchise

Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law

Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023

From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document

Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.

Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing