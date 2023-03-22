As the name suggests, Buildingstars has a tradition of keeping offices sparkling clean and allowing for steady business for their franchisees. Buildingstars was created in 1994 and began franchising in 2000. It now has over 850 franchises throughout the United States.

Many people wish for a clean working environment, and you might give that service to them through a Buildingstars franchise.

Why You May Want to Start a Buildingstars Franchise

With advanced business models that allow franchisees to enjoy this competitive industry, you may find the rising star management program helpful. The program usually provides a clear path for advancement through three levels.

You might begin as a technician, running the business on your own with flexibility. This may be a great learning experience to network with clients. Once you're ready, you generally move up to a manager's franchise. Here, you may have access to larger client portfolios and a crew to help you with the work.

After you've established yourself, Buildingstars might invite you to join their corporate program. With the Starbuilder account profiling program, Buildingstars typically helps connect you to cleaning accounts based on hours of operation, location, size, and industry.

They may give their franchisees time to focus on quality service delivery in an effort to keep employees motivated and clients happy. The regional Buildingstars support center generally provides the initial customer base and training. They might handle billing and collection, managing additional accounts. Their support also typically includes marketing and customer service for your franchise.

What Might Make a Buildingstars Franchise a Good Choice?

You may want to familiarize yourself with the Franchise Disclosure Document in order to discover everything required to open a franchise. Money-wise, the amount is inclusive of the franchise fee and these other expenses:

Real estate

Equipment

Supplies

Business licenses

Working capital

Buildingstars offers in-house financing that usually can help to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, and equipment costs. They may also have help available for security and safety, field operations, site selection, and software. For marketing, they usually provide national media, regional advertising, email marketing, and loyalty programs.

In the United States alone, Buildingstars has grown as a great service to communities around their businesses.

How Do You Open Buildingstars Franchise?

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

During the process of opening a Buildingstars franchise, you may meet with the franchise development manager. You may discuss your experience to see if you meet their basic requirements. Prepare questions to ask regarding your future franchise. Afterward, you may be invited to company headquarters in Maryland Heights, Missouri to learn about their unique business models and the logistics of becoming a franchisee.

If you wish to open a Buildingstars franchise and are approved, you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training. Before you know it, you may be taking your cleaning company to new heights.