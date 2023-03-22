Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#266 Ranked #278 last year
- Initial investment
-
$2K - $53K
- Units as of 2022
-
968 20.2% over 3 years
As the name suggests, Buildingstars has a tradition of keeping offices sparkling clean and allowing for steady business for their franchisees. Buildingstars was created in 1994 and began franchising in 2000. It now has over 850 franchises throughout the United States.
Many people wish for a clean working environment, and you might give that service to them through a Buildingstars franchise.
Why You May Want to Start a Buildingstars Franchise
With advanced business models that allow franchisees to enjoy this competitive industry, you may find the rising star management program helpful. The program usually provides a clear path for advancement through three levels.
You might begin as a technician, running the business on your own with flexibility. This may be a great learning experience to network with clients. Once you're ready, you generally move up to a manager's franchise. Here, you may have access to larger client portfolios and a crew to help you with the work.
After you've established yourself, Buildingstars might invite you to join their corporate program. With the Starbuilder account profiling program, Buildingstars typically helps connect you to cleaning accounts based on hours of operation, location, size, and industry.
They may give their franchisees time to focus on quality service delivery in an effort to keep employees motivated and clients happy. The regional Buildingstars support center generally provides the initial customer base and training. They might handle billing and collection, managing additional accounts. Their support also typically includes marketing and customer service for your franchise.
What Might Make a Buildingstars Franchise a Good Choice?
You may want to familiarize yourself with the Franchise Disclosure Document in order to discover everything required to open a franchise. Money-wise, the amount is inclusive of the franchise fee and these other expenses:
-
Real estate
-
Equipment
-
Supplies
-
Business licenses
-
Working capital
Buildingstars offers in-house financing that usually can help to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, and equipment costs. They may also have help available for security and safety, field operations, site selection, and software. For marketing, they usually provide national media, regional advertising, email marketing, and loyalty programs.
In the United States alone, Buildingstars has grown as a great service to communities around their businesses.
How Do You Open Buildingstars Franchise?
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.
During the process of opening a Buildingstars franchise, you may meet with the franchise development manager. You may discuss your experience to see if you meet their basic requirements. Prepare questions to ask regarding your future franchise. Afterward, you may be invited to company headquarters in Maryland Heights, Missouri to learn about their unique business models and the logistics of becoming a franchisee.
If you wish to open a Buildingstars franchise and are approved, you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training. Before you know it, you may be taking your cleaning company to new heights.
Company Overview
About Buildingstars
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 1994
- Parent Company
- Facility Brands Inc.
- Leadership
- Chris Blase, President
- Corporate Address
-
33 Worthington Access Dr.
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2000 (23 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 118
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas
- # of Units
- 968 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Buildingstars franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $995 - $46,995
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $2,245 - $53,200
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $2,245 - $8,295
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 20%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 1 to 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Buildingstars offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 1 hour
- Classroom Training
- 3 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Security & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
National MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Buildingstars landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Buildingstars ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
