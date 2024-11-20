From Boxing to Pilates to Personal Training — Explore the Top 15 Fitness Franchises of 2024 Flex your franchise muscle and discover today's powerhouse fitness franchises, where sweat meets success in every rep.
Key Takeaways
- With growing demand for health and wellness services, fitness franchises offer lucrative opportunities for entrepreneurs.
- The fitness franchise market offers a variety of concepts.
- Franchisees benefit from established brand recognition, robust support systems, and scalable business models.
Ready to break a sweat and earn a profit? In the world of fitness franchising, you can turn your passion for health and wellness into a successful business venture. Whether you're interested in owning a gym, a yoga studio, a martial arts center or a specialized fitness concept, there are countless opportunities to capitalize on the growing demand for fitness services.
With the right franchise, you'll receive the support, resources and brand recognition needed to succeed in this competitive industry. So, lace up your sneakers, and get ready to transform lives—and your bottom line. Explore the top 15 fitness franchises of 2024 below, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.
Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.
1. Crunch
- Founded: 2010
- Franchising since: 2010
- Overall rank: 29
- Number of units: 442
- Change in units: +47.3% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $668,000-$6,700,000
- Leadership: Ben Midgley, CEO
- Parent company: N/A
With an innovative approach to fitness, Crunch offers a unique blend of high-energy workouts, cutting-edge equipment and engaging classes, all within a supportive and inclusive atmosphere. As a Crunch franchisee, you'll have the opportunity to tap into a proven business model backed by extensive market research and a robust support system.
2. Anytime Fitness
- Founded: 2001
- Franchising since: 2002
- Overall rank: 77
- Number of units: 5,196
- Change in units: +9.3% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $389,000-$970,000
- Leadership: Chuck Runyon, CEO
- Parent company: Self Esteem Brands
Founded in 2002 by Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen to address the lack of inclusive gyms in their Minnesota community, Anytime Fitness has since expanded globally to more than 5,000 gyms and attracted over 4 million members across 38 countries. Despite initial skepticism, the founders persevered, creating a fitness solution that is affordable, convenient and welcoming, with facilities open 24/7, thus fulfilling their promise to cater to diverse needs and demographics.
3. Orangetheory Fitness
- Founded: 2010
- Franchising since: 2010
- Overall rank: 96
- Number of units: 1,527
- Change in units: +12.3% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $613,000-$1,600,000
- Leadership: Richard Armstrong, CDO
- Parent company: Ultimate Fitness Holdings, LLC
Sweat out your worries and help your community by opening an Orangetheory Fitness franchise. As a franchisee, you'll offer what some consider one of the best workouts in the country and be guided by an experienced management team. This franchise offers affordable group personal workouts with more than 45 classes per week.
Related: Is Franchising Right For You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
4. The Exercise Coach
- Founded: 2000
- Franchising since: 2010
- Overall rank: 159
- Number of units: 233
- Change in units: +92.6% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $136,000-$349,000
- Leadership: Brian Cygan, CEO
- Parent company: Exercise Coach USA LLC
The Exercise Coach offers a promising coaching program for those seeking effective fitness solutions. Established in 2000 and franchising since 2010, it's a leading personal fitness coaching and gym chain in the U.S. With over 200 locations, they focus on personalized programs tailored to individual fitness goals. Prospective franchisees should possess strong leadership, business acumen and a passion for helping others while fostering a supportive team environment.
5. Gold's Gym
- Founded: 1965
- Franchising since: 1980
- Overall rank: 176
- Number of units: 599
- Change in units: -6.0% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $1,500,000-$3,600,000
- Leadership: Kevin Christie, VP of Global Franchising
- Parent company: Gold's Gym
Gold's Gym began in 1965 in Venice, California, initially attracting bodybuilders training on Muscle Beach. The gym gained widespread attention in 1975 with its feature in Arnold Schwarzenegger's film "Pumping Iron." Since 1980, Gold's Gym has expanded through franchising, offering health club facilities and selling licensed apparel through Pro Shops operated by franchisees.
6. Club Pilates
- Founded: 2007
- Franchising since: 2012
- Overall rank: 202
- Number of units: 899
- Change in units: +50.6% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $194,000-$407,000
- Leadership: Anthony Geisler, CEO
- Parent company: Xponential Fitness
Club Pilates, founded in California in 2007, has expanded internationally through franchising since 2012, boasting over 800 studios across the United States, Canada and overseas. Emphasizing inclusivity, they welcome individuals of all ages and fitness levels to participate in their pilates programs, offering a diverse range of equipment including mats, balls, weights, pilates reformers and springboards. With a mission to empower individuals to enhance their physical and mental well-being, Club Pilates focuses on progressive learning to improve movement, sensation and overall quality of life.
7. Pure Barre
- Founded: 2001
- Franchising since: 2009
- Overall rank: 224
- Number of units: 650
- Change in units: +15.5% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $218,000-$487,000
- Leadership: Anthony Geisler, CEO
- Parent company: Xponential Fitness
Pure Barre, a leading brand in boutique fitness, operates over 600 locations in the U.S. and a few in Canada under Xponential Fitness. The franchise, aiming for continued expansion, offers opportunities for franchisees to grow within the fitness industry. Pure Barre's technique offers a low-impact, high-intensity full-body workout led by highly-trained instructors in a 200-square-foot studio, catering to various fitness needs with classes covering cardio, strength, balance and coordination. Franchise applicants are preferred if they have a passion for Pure Barre and business acumen, especially if they already have ties to the fitness market.
Related: Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot In our New 'Hall of Fame'
8. Burn Boot Camp
- Founded: 2012
- Franchising since: 2015
- Overall rank: 319
- Number of units: 339
- Change in units: +29.9% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $239,000-$563,000
- Leadership: Morgan Kline, CEO & Founder
- Parent company: Kline Franchising Inc.
Burn Boot Camp, which originated as a group workout in a gymnastics studio parking lot, has evolved into a franchise focused on empowering women and transforming lives. Since becoming a franchise in 2015, it has expanded to over 300 locations across the U.S. Offering 45-minute classes aimed at enhancing cardio and strength, Burn Boot Camp is committed to guiding clients through their fitness journey and being a catalyst for global health transformation.
9. Bodybar Pilates
- Founded: 2011
- Franchising since: 2015
- Overall rank: 342
- Number of units: 25
- Change in units: +525.0% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $371,000-$623,000
- Leadership: Matt McCollum, CEO
- Parent company: Bodybar Franchising
Bodybar Pilates merges the principles of pilates with dynamic strength training and cardiovascular exercises, offering a comprehensive approach to fitness. As a franchisee, you'll play a pivotal role in bringing this unique workout experience to your local communities.
10. Alloy Personal Training
- Founded: 1992
- Franchising since: 2019
- Overall rank: 345
- Number of units: 32
- Change in units: +966.7% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $185,000-$452,000
- Leadership: Rick Mayo, Founder/CEO
- Parent company: Alloy Personal Training LLC
Alloy Personal Training, known for its tailored programs targeting individuals in their 40s and 50s, combines athletic training with personalized approaches to enhance overall health at any fitness level. Established in 1992, Alloy opened its first location and expanded into franchising in 2019, rapidly growing its presence with several new locations. Despite being a newcomer to franchising, Alloy Personal Training brings over three decades of expertise in the health and fitness industry, positioning itself as a trusted brand in personalized fitness solutions.
11. Mayweather Boxing + Fitness
- Founded: 2018
- Franchising since: 2018
- Overall rank: 357
- Number of units: 68
- Change in units: +423.1% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $300,000-$596,000
- Leadership: James Williams, CEO
- Parent company: MW Fitness Holdings LLC
Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, founded by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2018, offers a unique opportunity for franchisees to operate a business aligned with Mayweather's legacy. The program, designed for fast results and discipline enthusiasts, provides an immersive training experience where members can burn up to 1,000 calories per 45-minute session. Leveraging over two decades of professional experience, Mayweather and his team share exclusive techniques, routines and workout programs, making Mayweather Boxing + Fitness a compelling franchise option for fitness entrepreneurs.
Related: Start Your Own Business or Buy a Franchise: Which Is Right For You
12. CycleBar
- Founded: 2014
- Franchising since: 2015
- Overall rank: 411
- Number of units: 293
- Change in units: +40.9% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $351,000-$502,000
- Leadership: Anthony Geisler, CEO
- Parent company: Xponential Fitness
CycleBar is a multi-unit indoor cycling studio franchise with over 200 locations across the U.S. and internationally, founded in 2014 by Bill Pryor and Alex Klemmer. Each location offers personalized fitness experiences led by certified staff, utilizing music playlists, video graphics and member performance data to motivate riders. As the world's largest network of indoor cycling studios, CycleBar provides franchisees with territorial availability in major markets and rapid overall growth, leveraging its executive revenue model and scalability for aspiring franchise owners looking to enter the fitness industry.
13. Workout Anytime 24/7
- Founded: 1999
- Franchising since: 2005
- Overall rank: 431
- Number of units: 188
- Change in units: +10.6% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $785,000-$2,100,000
- Leadership: Randy Trotter, SVP of Development
- Parent company: Workout Anytime Franchising LLC
Workout Anytime 24/7, founded in 1999 and franchising since 2005, distinguishes itself in the competitive health and wellness industry by offering clients the flexibility to pursue their fitness goals at any hour. With over 180 locations across the U.S., Workout Anytime 24/7 stands out as a leading choice for individuals seeking round-the-clock access to gym facilities.
Related: Franchise vs. Independent Business? 12 Experts Weigh the Option
14. D1 Training
- Founded: 2001
- Franchising since: 2015
- Overall rank: 446
- Number of units: 90
- Change in units: +104.5% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $164,000-$666,000
- Leadership: Will Bartholomew, Founder/CEO
- Parent company: N/A
D1 Training, founded in 2001 by former University of Tennessee football player Will Bartholomew, originated from his desire to provide athletes with intense, focused training similar to his experience with the Denver Broncos. Franchising since 2015, D1 Training has expanded to 90 locations in the U.S., focusing on specialized scholastic athlete training alongside adult fitness programs. With a mission to help athletes reach their full potential, both physically and mentally, D1 Training seeks franchisees passionate about sports and community fitness, aiming to make a positive impact on their neighborhoods.
15. 30 Minute Hit
- Founded: 2004
- Franchising since: 2006
- Overall rank: 452
- Number of units: 81
- Change in units: +15.7% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $123,000-$325,000
- Leadership: Jackson Loychuk, CEO
- Parent company: 30 Minute Hit
The 30 Minute Hit is a female-focused fitness class utilizing boxing and kickboxing to enhance physical fitness. Founded in 2004 in British Columbia, Canada, it aims to empower women of all ages, helping them improve mental and physical strength and confidence. Despite being more prevalent in Canada, with over 80 franchises, there are still over a dozen locations in the United States, offering communities a chance to benefit from this unique fitness program.
Related: How to Find a Good Franchise Lawyer