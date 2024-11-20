Ready to break a sweat and earn a profit? In the world of fitness franchising, you can turn your passion for health and wellness into a successful business venture. Whether you're interested in owning a gym, a yoga studio, a martial arts center or a specialized fitness concept, there are countless opportunities to capitalize on the growing demand for fitness services.

With the right franchise, you'll receive the support, resources and brand recognition needed to succeed in this competitive industry. So, lace up your sneakers, and get ready to transform lives—and your bottom line. Explore the top 15 fitness franchises of 2024 below, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.

1. Crunch

Founded: 2010

2010 Franchising since: 2010

2010 Overall rank: 29

29 Number of units: 442

442 Change in units: +47.3% over 3 years

+47.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $668,000-$6,700,000

$668,000-$6,700,000 Leadership: Ben Midgley, CEO

Ben Midgley, CEO Parent company: N/A

With an innovative approach to fitness, Crunch offers a unique blend of high-energy workouts, cutting-edge equipment and engaging classes, all within a supportive and inclusive atmosphere. As a Crunch franchisee, you'll have the opportunity to tap into a proven business model backed by extensive market research and a robust support system.

2. Anytime Fitness

Founded: 2001

2001 Franchising since: 2002

2002 Overall rank: 77

77 Number of units: 5,196

5,196 Change in units: +9.3% over 3 years

+9.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $389,000-$970,000

$389,000-$970,000 Leadership: Chuck Runyon, CEO

Chuck Runyon, CEO Parent company: Self Esteem Brands

Founded in 2002 by Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen to address the lack of inclusive gyms in their Minnesota community, Anytime Fitness has since expanded globally to more than 5,000 gyms and attracted over 4 million members across 38 countries. Despite initial skepticism, the founders persevered, creating a fitness solution that is affordable, convenient and welcoming, with facilities open 24/7, thus fulfilling their promise to cater to diverse needs and demographics.

3. Orangetheory Fitness

Founded: 2010

2010 Franchising since: 2010

2010 Overall rank: 96

96 Number of units: 1,527

1,527 Change in units: +12.3% over 3 years

+12.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $613,000-$1,600,000

$613,000-$1,600,000 Leadership: Richard Armstrong, CDO

Richard Armstrong, CDO Parent company: Ultimate Fitness Holdings, LLC

Sweat out your worries and help your community by opening an Orangetheory Fitness franchise. As a franchisee, you'll offer what some consider one of the best workouts in the country and be guided by an experienced management team. This franchise offers affordable group personal workouts with more than 45 classes per week.

4. The Exercise Coach

Founded: 2000

2000 Franchising since: 2010

2010 Overall rank: 159

159 Number of units: 233

233 Change in units: +92.6% over 3 years

+92.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $136,000-$349,000

$136,000-$349,000 Leadership: Brian Cygan, CEO

Brian Cygan, CEO Parent company: Exercise Coach USA LLC

The Exercise Coach offers a promising coaching program for those seeking effective fitness solutions. Established in 2000 and franchising since 2010, it's a leading personal fitness coaching and gym chain in the U.S. With over 200 locations, they focus on personalized programs tailored to individual fitness goals. Prospective franchisees should possess strong leadership, business acumen and a passion for helping others while fostering a supportive team environment.

5. Gold's Gym

Founded: 1965

1965 Franchising since: 1980

1980 Overall rank: 176

176 Number of units: 599

599 Change in units: -6.0% over 3 years

-6.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,500,000-$3,600,000

$1,500,000-$3,600,000 Leadership: Kevin Christie, VP of Global Franchising

Kevin Christie, VP of Global Franchising Parent company: Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym began in 1965 in Venice, California, initially attracting bodybuilders training on Muscle Beach. The gym gained widespread attention in 1975 with its feature in Arnold Schwarzenegger's film "Pumping Iron." Since 1980, Gold's Gym has expanded through franchising, offering health club facilities and selling licensed apparel through Pro Shops operated by franchisees.

6. Club Pilates

Founded: 2007

2007 Franchising since: 2012

2012 Overall rank: 202

202 Number of units: 899

899 Change in units: +50.6% over 3 years

+50.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $194,000-$407,000

$194,000-$407,000 Leadership: Anthony Geisler, CEO

Anthony Geisler, CEO Parent company: Xponential Fitness

Club Pilates, founded in California in 2007, has expanded internationally through franchising since 2012, boasting over 800 studios across the United States, Canada and overseas. Emphasizing inclusivity, they welcome individuals of all ages and fitness levels to participate in their pilates programs, offering a diverse range of equipment including mats, balls, weights, pilates reformers and springboards. With a mission to empower individuals to enhance their physical and mental well-being, Club Pilates focuses on progressive learning to improve movement, sensation and overall quality of life.

7. Pure Barre

Founded: 2001

2001 Franchising since: 2009

2009 Overall rank: 224

224 Number of units: 650

650 Change in units: +15.5% over 3 years

+15.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $218,000-$487,000

$218,000-$487,000 Leadership: Anthony Geisler, CEO

Anthony Geisler, CEO Parent company: Xponential Fitness

Pure Barre, a leading brand in boutique fitness, operates over 600 locations in the U.S. and a few in Canada under Xponential Fitness. The franchise, aiming for continued expansion, offers opportunities for franchisees to grow within the fitness industry. Pure Barre's technique offers a low-impact, high-intensity full-body workout led by highly-trained instructors in a 200-square-foot studio, catering to various fitness needs with classes covering cardio, strength, balance and coordination. Franchise applicants are preferred if they have a passion for Pure Barre and business acumen, especially if they already have ties to the fitness market.

8. Burn Boot Camp

Founded: 2012

2012 Franchising since: 2015

2015 Overall rank: 319

319 Number of units: 339

339 Change in units: +29.9% over 3 years

+29.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $239,000-$563,000

$239,000-$563,000 Leadership: Morgan Kline, CEO & Founder

Morgan Kline, CEO & Founder Parent company: Kline Franchising Inc.

Burn Boot Camp, which originated as a group workout in a gymnastics studio parking lot, has evolved into a franchise focused on empowering women and transforming lives. Since becoming a franchise in 2015, it has expanded to over 300 locations across the U.S. Offering 45-minute classes aimed at enhancing cardio and strength, Burn Boot Camp is committed to guiding clients through their fitness journey and being a catalyst for global health transformation.

9. Bodybar Pilates

Founded: 2011

2011 Franchising since: 2015

2015 Overall rank: 342

342 Number of units: 25

25 Change in units: +525.0% over 3 years

+525.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $371,000-$623,000

$371,000-$623,000 Leadership: Matt McCollum, CEO

Matt McCollum, CEO Parent company: Bodybar Franchising

Bodybar Pilates merges the principles of pilates with dynamic strength training and cardiovascular exercises, offering a comprehensive approach to fitness. As a franchisee, you'll play a pivotal role in bringing this unique workout experience to your local communities.

10. Alloy Personal Training

Founded: 1992

1992 Franchising since: 2019

2019 Overall rank: 345

345 Number of units: 32

32 Change in units: +966.7% over 3 years

+966.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $185,000-$452,000

$185,000-$452,000 Leadership: Rick Mayo, Founder/CEO

Rick Mayo, Founder/CEO Parent company: Alloy Personal Training LLC

Alloy Personal Training, known for its tailored programs targeting individuals in their 40s and 50s, combines athletic training with personalized approaches to enhance overall health at any fitness level. Established in 1992, Alloy opened its first location and expanded into franchising in 2019, rapidly growing its presence with several new locations. Despite being a newcomer to franchising, Alloy Personal Training brings over three decades of expertise in the health and fitness industry, positioning itself as a trusted brand in personalized fitness solutions.

11. Mayweather Boxing + Fitness

Founded: 2018

2018 Franchising since: 2018

2018 Overall rank: 357

357 Number of units: 68

68 Change in units: +423.1% over 3 years

+423.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $300,000-$596,000

$300,000-$596,000 Leadership: James Williams, CEO

James Williams, CEO Parent company: MW Fitness Holdings LLC

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, founded by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2018, offers a unique opportunity for franchisees to operate a business aligned with Mayweather's legacy. The program, designed for fast results and discipline enthusiasts, provides an immersive training experience where members can burn up to 1,000 calories per 45-minute session. Leveraging over two decades of professional experience, Mayweather and his team share exclusive techniques, routines and workout programs, making Mayweather Boxing + Fitness a compelling franchise option for fitness entrepreneurs.

12. CycleBar

Founded: 2014

2014 Franchising since: 2015

2015 Overall rank: 411

411 Number of units: 293

293 Change in units: +40.9% over 3 years

+40.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $351,000-$502,000

$351,000-$502,000 Leadership: Anthony Geisler, CEO

Anthony Geisler, CEO Parent company: Xponential Fitness

CycleBar is a multi-unit indoor cycling studio franchise with over 200 locations across the U.S. and internationally, founded in 2014 by Bill Pryor and Alex Klemmer. Each location offers personalized fitness experiences led by certified staff, utilizing music playlists, video graphics and member performance data to motivate riders. As the world's largest network of indoor cycling studios, CycleBar provides franchisees with territorial availability in major markets and rapid overall growth, leveraging its executive revenue model and scalability for aspiring franchise owners looking to enter the fitness industry.

13. Workout Anytime 24/7

Founded: 1999

1999 Franchising since: 2005

2005 Overall rank: 431

431 Number of units: 188

188 Change in units: +10.6% over 3 years

+10.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $785,000-$2,100,000

$785,000-$2,100,000 Leadership: Randy Trotter, SVP of Development

Randy Trotter, SVP of Development Parent company: Workout Anytime Franchising LLC

Workout Anytime 24/7, founded in 1999 and franchising since 2005, distinguishes itself in the competitive health and wellness industry by offering clients the flexibility to pursue their fitness goals at any hour. With over 180 locations across the U.S., Workout Anytime 24/7 stands out as a leading choice for individuals seeking round-the-clock access to gym facilities.

14. D1 Training

Founded: 2001

2001 Franchising since: 2015

2015 Overall rank: 446

446 Number of units: 90

90 Change in units: +104.5% over 3 years

+104.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $164,000-$666,000

$164,000-$666,000 Leadership: Will Bartholomew, Founder/CEO

Will Bartholomew, Founder/CEO Parent company: N/A

D1 Training, founded in 2001 by former University of Tennessee football player Will Bartholomew, originated from his desire to provide athletes with intense, focused training similar to his experience with the Denver Broncos. Franchising since 2015, D1 Training has expanded to 90 locations in the U.S., focusing on specialized scholastic athlete training alongside adult fitness programs. With a mission to help athletes reach their full potential, both physically and mentally, D1 Training seeks franchisees passionate about sports and community fitness, aiming to make a positive impact on their neighborhoods.

15. 30 Minute Hit

Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Overall rank: 452

452 Number of units: 81

81 Change in units: +15.7% over 3 years

+15.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $123,000-$325,000

$123,000-$325,000 Leadership: Jackson Loychuk, CEO

Jackson Loychuk, CEO Parent company: 30 Minute Hit

The 30 Minute Hit is a female-focused fitness class utilizing boxing and kickboxing to enhance physical fitness. Founded in 2004 in British Columbia, Canada, it aims to empower women of all ages, helping them improve mental and physical strength and confidence. Despite being more prevalent in Canada, with over 80 franchises, there are still over a dozen locations in the United States, offering communities a chance to benefit from this unique fitness program.

