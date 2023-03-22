Crunch
Initial investment
$399K - $7M
Units as of 2022
408 45.7% over 3 years
Crunch is a gym franchise that encourages patrons to work out in a fun environment.

With signature group workout sessions that blend entertainment and hard work, the gym franchise has welcomed diverse groups through its doors since opening and beginning to franchise in 2010. No matter your age, gender, or race, the franchise strives to create an empowering atmosphere where you can feel good about getting fit. 

Crunch has more than 225 locations in the United States, another few dozen in Canada, and even a few international franchises. With the gym and personal fitness industry being an increasingly important one, you may find that opening a Crunch franchise is a good decision for you.

Why You May Want to Start a Crunch Franchise?

Blending business with health and exercise couldn’t get any more “gym-azing” (to use Crunch’s words). With transparent information on sales and optimal locations, Crunch may help you make all the right business decisions for your franchise from the start.

The franchise also gives your gym the support to promote both locally and nationally, taking advantage of the digital front. Crunch’s No Judgements®, a pressure-free attitude, may make signing up for a membership appealing to a broad audience. This may increase your chances at gaining customers and succeeding as a Crunch franchisee. 

When you start a Crunch franchise, you create a loyal community that promotes healthy lifestyles. You also may create the “fun jobs near me” that personal trainers are typically searching for. 

What Might Make a Crunch Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Crunch team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Terms of agreement between Crunch and its franchisees usually last for 10 years, at which point you will be offered the chance to renew your franchise for a sum if the company wishes to continue its relationship with you.

How to Open a Crunch Franchise

Before making any financial commitments or signing an agreement with Crunch, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. This process may also include speaking to a financial planner and an attorney. 

To get started with Crunch, you’ll fill out an online application. If your application and finances are approved, you’ll learn more about what it means to own a Crunch franchise. You may attend a webinar, download the Franchise Disclosure Document, and speak with other franchisees to better understand the business. 

Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Crunch team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Crunch franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and training.

Once you meet with executives and tour a Crunch gym, you may decide to open a Crunch franchise. If both parties feel you’re a good fit for the brand, you’ll sign an agreement form and start “working out” your Crunch franchise location. 

Company Overview

About Crunch

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2010
Leadership
Ben Midgley, CEO
Corporate Address
1 Harbour Pl., #230
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
408 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Crunch franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $50,000
Initial Investment
$398,500 - $6,986,000
Net Worth Requirement
$2,000,000
Cash Requirement
$400,000 - $500,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee with purchase of 3+ clubs
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Crunch has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
200 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Crunch landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Crunch ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #39 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #67 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #51 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #86 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

