Crunch is a gym franchise that encourages patrons to work out in a fun environment.

With signature group workout sessions that blend entertainment and hard work, the gym franchise has welcomed diverse groups through its doors since opening and beginning to franchise in 2010. No matter your age, gender, or race, the franchise strives to create an empowering atmosphere where you can feel good about getting fit.

Crunch has more than 225 locations in the United States, another few dozen in Canada, and even a few international franchises. With the gym and personal fitness industry being an increasingly important one, you may find that opening a Crunch franchise is a good decision for you.

Why You May Want to Start a Crunch Franchise?

Blending business with health and exercise couldn’t get any more “gym-azing” (to use Crunch’s words). With transparent information on sales and optimal locations, Crunch may help you make all the right business decisions for your franchise from the start.

The franchise also gives your gym the support to promote both locally and nationally, taking advantage of the digital front. Crunch’s No Judgements®, a pressure-free attitude, may make signing up for a membership appealing to a broad audience. This may increase your chances at gaining customers and succeeding as a Crunch franchisee.

When you start a Crunch franchise, you create a loyal community that promotes healthy lifestyles. You also may create the “fun jobs near me” that personal trainers are typically searching for.

What Might Make a Crunch Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Crunch team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Terms of agreement between Crunch and its franchisees usually last for 10 years, at which point you will be offered the chance to renew your franchise for a sum if the company wishes to continue its relationship with you.

How to Open a Crunch Franchise

Before making any financial commitments or signing an agreement with Crunch, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. This process may also include speaking to a financial planner and an attorney.

To get started with Crunch, you’ll fill out an online application. If your application and finances are approved, you’ll learn more about what it means to own a Crunch franchise. You may attend a webinar, download the Franchise Disclosure Document, and speak with other franchisees to better understand the business.

Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Crunch team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Crunch franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and training.

Once you meet with executives and tour a Crunch gym, you may decide to open a Crunch franchise. If both parties feel you’re a good fit for the brand, you’ll sign an agreement form and start “working out” your Crunch franchise location.