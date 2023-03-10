Eggs Up Grill
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#388 Ranked #495 last year
Initial investment
$413K - $765K
Units as of 2022
57 62.9% over 3 years
Eggs Up Grill is a brand in the food and restaurant industry segment. It caters to breakfast, brunch, and lunch diners throughout the United States.

Founded by Chris Skodras in South Carolina several decades ago, Eggs Up Grill has been operational for more than 20 years. Eggs Up Grill believes that the company offers a proven business model and growth potential. Eggs Up Grill is currently under WJ Partners' ownership, which acquired it from the founder in 2018. Eggs Up Grill began franchising in 2005 and now has over 40 franchises in the United States. Eggs Up Grill is looking to expand even further.

Why You May Want to Start an Eggs Up Grill Franchise

Opening an Eggs Up Grill franchise may give you a chance to create an employment opportunity for your community, as you are expected to have more than 20 employees. Furthermore, it may be a fun business to run, as it focuses on breakfast food and may, as a result, free up your nights. 

Eggs Up Grill offers initial training programs and various ongoing support options to help you run your business. Training programs include over a dozen hours of classroom training and an extensive amount of on-the-job training. On top of that, franchisees also get to enjoy support from the franchisor in areas of security and safety procedures, field operations, franchisee intranet platforms, a toll-free line, lease negotiation, site selection, grand opening, purchasing co-ops, meetings, conventions, and marketing support.

What Might Make an Eggs Up Grill Franchise a Good Choice? 

Several times in recent years, Eggs Up Grill has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Eggs Up Grill team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. The term of the agreement lasts for ten years and is renewable upon fulfilling the renewal requirements.

Eggs Up Grill has relationships with third-party sources that may offer financing to cover startup costs and equipment should you meet the financing requirements.

How To Open an Eggs Up Grill Franchise

As you decide if opening an Eggs Up Grill franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Eggs Up Grill franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Eggs Up Grill franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Eggs Up Grill

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
1986
Parent Company
WJ Partners
Leadership
Ricky Richardson, CEO
Corporate Address
100 Dunbar St., #301
Spartanburg, SC 29306
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
14
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia

# of Units
57 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Eggs Up Grill franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,000
Initial Investment
$412,888 - $764,575
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Eggs Up Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
125 hours
Classroom Training
18 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
22
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Eggs Up Grill landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Eggs Up Grill ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #388 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Award

Ranked #1 in Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants in 2021

Best of the Best
Food

Ranked #1 in Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants in 2022

Top Food Franchises
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants Category

