- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#388 Ranked #495 last year
- Initial investment
-
$413K - $765K
- Units as of 2022
-
57 62.9% over 3 years
Eggs Up Grill is a brand in the food and restaurant industry segment. It caters to breakfast, brunch, and lunch diners throughout the United States.
Founded by Chris Skodras in South Carolina several decades ago, Eggs Up Grill has been operational for more than 20 years. Eggs Up Grill believes that the company offers a proven business model and growth potential. Eggs Up Grill is currently under WJ Partners' ownership, which acquired it from the founder in 2018. Eggs Up Grill began franchising in 2005 and now has over 40 franchises in the United States. Eggs Up Grill is looking to expand even further.
Why You May Want to Start an Eggs Up Grill Franchise
Opening an Eggs Up Grill franchise may give you a chance to create an employment opportunity for your community, as you are expected to have more than 20 employees. Furthermore, it may be a fun business to run, as it focuses on breakfast food and may, as a result, free up your nights.
Eggs Up Grill offers initial training programs and various ongoing support options to help you run your business. Training programs include over a dozen hours of classroom training and an extensive amount of on-the-job training. On top of that, franchisees also get to enjoy support from the franchisor in areas of security and safety procedures, field operations, franchisee intranet platforms, a toll-free line, lease negotiation, site selection, grand opening, purchasing co-ops, meetings, conventions, and marketing support.
What Might Make an Eggs Up Grill Franchise a Good Choice?
Several times in recent years, Eggs Up Grill has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To be part of the Eggs Up Grill team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. The term of the agreement lasts for ten years and is renewable upon fulfilling the renewal requirements.
Eggs Up Grill has relationships with third-party sources that may offer financing to cover startup costs and equipment should you meet the financing requirements.
How To Open an Eggs Up Grill Franchise
As you decide if opening an Eggs Up Grill franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Eggs Up Grill franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Eggs Up Grill franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Eggs Up Grill
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
- Founded
- 1986
- Parent Company
- WJ Partners
- Leadership
- Ricky Richardson, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
100 Dunbar St., #301
Spartanburg, SC 29306
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 14
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia
- # of Units
- 57 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Eggs Up Grill franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $412,888 - $764,575
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1-2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Eggs Up Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 125 hours
- Classroom Training
- 18 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 22
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Eggs Up Grill? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Eggs Up Grill landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Eggs Up Grill ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
