Pure Barre is one of the largest barre brands in the United States as a pioneer in boutique fitness. There are over 600 locations in the United States, as well as a few in Canada. Operated by Xponential Fitness, the franchise strives to continue to grow. To work to do that, they give franchisees opportunities to grow in the fitness industry.

The Pure Barre technique is ideal for individuals looking for a low-impact, high-intensity, full-body workout. Highly-trained instructors lead four different group classes in a 200 square foot studio. These classes cover cardio, strength, balance, and coordination, including a foundations class to introduce new members to the Pure Barre routine comfortably. Clients don’t need to be close to a studio to enjoy the experience since Pure Barre Go is offered for those who wish to access on-demand workouts.

The company wants franchisees who are passionate about the Pure Barre technique with business savvy. Pure Barre may give your application preference if you already have a connection to the fitness market.

Why You May Want to Start a Pure Barre Franchise

By choosing to start a Pure Barre franchise, you may find yourself taking advantage of an executive business model, building a community, and accessing several franchise opportunities worldwide. Though this franchise opportunity is nationwide, some states have more Pure Barre franchise locations than others.

You may receive comprehensive support from the Pure Barre team throughout the process of opening a franchise, from finding one of the best locations to ongoing sales training, instructor recruitment, and personalized marketing assistance.

What Might Make a Pure Barre Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Pure Barre team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that may include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Ideally, it would help if you spoke with an attorney and financial planner to prepare to open a Pure Barre franchise.

How To Open a Pure Barre Franchise

To start your franchise, you’ll first need to submit a franchise request form. You may then receive the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document and fill out a confidential questionnaire form. Through the Franchise Disclosure Document, you will be able to learn more about the opportunity and the brand. A Pure Barre franchise representative may review your application, and if they approve you as a candidate, a brand manager may call you to discuss the next steps.

As part of your due diligence process, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Pure Barre team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Pure Barre franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

After a series of validation calls, you’ll meet the corporate team in Irvine, California. You may then be allowed to sign an approval agreement and open up your studio!