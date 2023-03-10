Pure Barre
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#181 Ranked #222 last year
Initial investment
$214K - $457K
Units as of 2022
621 18.5% over 3 years
Pure Barre is one of the largest barre brands in the United States as a pioneer in boutique fitness. There are over 600 locations in the United States, as well as a few in Canada. Operated by Xponential Fitness, the franchise strives to continue to grow. To work to do that, they give franchisees opportunities to grow in the fitness industry.

The Pure Barre technique is ideal for individuals looking for a low-impact, high-intensity, full-body workout. Highly-trained instructors lead four different group classes in a 200 square foot studio. These classes cover cardio, strength, balance, and coordination, including a foundations class to introduce new members to the Pure Barre routine comfortably. Clients don’t need to be close to a studio to enjoy the experience since Pure Barre Go is offered for those who wish to access on-demand workouts. 

The company wants franchisees who are passionate about the Pure Barre technique with business savvy. Pure Barre may give your application preference if you already have a connection to the fitness market.

Why You May Want to Start a Pure Barre Franchise

By choosing to start a Pure Barre franchise, you may find yourself taking advantage of an executive business model, building a community, and accessing several franchise opportunities worldwide. Though this franchise opportunity is nationwide, some states have more Pure Barre franchise locations than others.

You may receive comprehensive support from the Pure Barre team throughout the process of opening a franchise, from finding one of the best locations to ongoing sales training, instructor recruitment, and personalized marketing assistance.

What Might Make a Pure Barre Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Pure Barre team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that may include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Ideally, it would help if you spoke with an attorney and financial planner to prepare to open a Pure Barre franchise.

How To Open a Pure Barre Franchise

To start your franchise, you’ll first need to submit a franchise request form. You may then receive the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document and fill out a confidential questionnaire form. Through the Franchise Disclosure Document, you will be able to learn more about the opportunity and the brand. A Pure Barre franchise representative may review your application, and if they approve you as a candidate, a brand manager may call you to discuss the next steps.

As part of your due diligence process, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Pure Barre team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Pure Barre franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

After a series of validation calls, you’ll meet the corporate team in Irvine, California. You may then be allowed to sign an approval agreement and open up your studio!

Company Overview

About Pure Barre

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Barre Fitness, Fitness
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Xponential Fitness
Leadership
Anthony Geisler, CEO
Corporate Address
17877 Von Karman Ave., #100
Irvine, CA 92614
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
35
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
621 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pure Barre franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$214,287 - $457,337
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pure Barre has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
1 hour
Classroom Training
21.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
9
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pure Barre landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Pure Barre ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #181 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #107 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #123 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Fitness: Barre Category

