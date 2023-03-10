Signing out of account, Standby...
Pure Barre is one of the largest barre brands in the United States as a pioneer in boutique fitness. There are over 600 locations in the United States, as well as a few in Canada. Operated by Xponential Fitness, the franchise strives to continue to grow. To work to do that, they give franchisees opportunities to grow in the fitness industry.
The Pure Barre technique is ideal for individuals looking for a low-impact, high-intensity, full-body workout. Highly-trained instructors lead four different group classes in a 200 square foot studio. These classes cover cardio, strength, balance, and coordination, including a foundations class to introduce new members to the Pure Barre routine comfortably. Clients don’t need to be close to a studio to enjoy the experience since Pure Barre Go is offered for those who wish to access on-demand workouts.
The company wants franchisees who are passionate about the Pure Barre technique with business savvy. Pure Barre may give your application preference if you already have a connection to the fitness market.
Why You May Want to Start a Pure Barre Franchise
By choosing to start a Pure Barre franchise, you may find yourself taking advantage of an executive business model, building a community, and accessing several franchise opportunities worldwide. Though this franchise opportunity is nationwide, some states have more Pure Barre franchise locations than others.
You may receive comprehensive support from the Pure Barre team throughout the process of opening a franchise, from finding one of the best locations to ongoing sales training, instructor recruitment, and personalized marketing assistance.
What Might Make a Pure Barre Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Pure Barre team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that may include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Ideally, it would help if you spoke with an attorney and financial planner to prepare to open a Pure Barre franchise.
How To Open a Pure Barre Franchise
To start your franchise, you’ll first need to submit a franchise request form. You may then receive the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document and fill out a confidential questionnaire form. Through the Franchise Disclosure Document, you will be able to learn more about the opportunity and the brand. A Pure Barre franchise representative may review your application, and if they approve you as a candidate, a brand manager may call you to discuss the next steps.
As part of your due diligence process, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Pure Barre team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Pure Barre franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.
After a series of validation calls, you’ll meet the corporate team in Irvine, California. You may then be allowed to sign an approval agreement and open up your studio!
Company Overview
About Pure Barre
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Barre Fitness, Fitness
- Founded
- 2001
- Parent Company
- Xponential Fitness
- Leadership
- Anthony Geisler, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
17877 Von Karman Ave., #100
Irvine, CA 92614
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2009 (14 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 35
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Canada, South America, Mexico
- # of Units
- 621 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pure Barre franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $60,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $214,287 - $457,337
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Pure Barre has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 1 hour
- Classroom Training
- 21.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 9
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Pure Barre landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Pure Barre ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
